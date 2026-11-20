Ready or not, we've entered the time of year in which tights are more necessary than optional when baring your legs. But that doesn't mean we must resort to boring black ones when choosing our winter outfits, and no one knows that better than Jennifer Lopez, who has never been one to shy away from trends or color. And while the tights color she chose for an appearance in NYC this week was certainly trendy, it was also quite classic and wearable (more so than the red tights trend from a few years ago, if you recall).
The trend I'm referring to is burgundy tights, which are as elegant as black ones, but much cooler and more unexpected. Furthermore, they happen to look especially rich with the shoe trend Lopez paired them with: satin heels. It's the ideal dressed-up winter combination, and her black fur coat was the perfect piece to complete the trendy winter outfit. Scroll on to see it for yourself and to shop burgundy tights and satin heels to pair this winter.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.