How to Spot an NYC It Girl This Winter: These Jeans and This Scarf Trend

Jennifer Lawrence's style can be described in many ways. One way is to say that she's the queen of scarves. As evidence, this isn't even the first piece I've dedicated to a scarf trend she's worn over the past month. A few weeks ago, I brought her endorsement of the velvet scarf trend to your attention. And alas, she just stepped out in NYC in another major winter 2026 trend: a printed shawl. Printed shawls have an opulent, vintage feel, which is an aesthetic that's very popular this season, and when styled with the denim trend Lawrence chose, you're guaranteed to look like the ultimate 2026 NYC It girl.
The denim trend I'm referring to is bootcut jeans, which are emerging as winter's top denim trend. The elegant scarf (hers being a burnout-velvet floral iteration) paired with the laidback jeans represents the contrast that NYC girls love in an outfit. And there's no one better to bring the cool combination of trends to everyone's attention than Lawrence. Scroll on to see for yourself and to shop printed shawls and bootcut jeans.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.