6 Scarf Trends All the Good-Taste Girls Are Wearing

2026 is the year of the scarf, and these styles are leading the charge.

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Collage of influencers wearing winter 2026 scarf trends
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck; @smythsisters; @nlmarilyn)
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As winter approaches, certain themes have become clear when it comes to what the most stylish dressers will wear, and one of them is that fashion has scarf fever. This has been true all year, but in the winter, scarves actually serve a function, so the trend is rapidly spreading. And the fact that It girls such as Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence wear them constantly only fuels it.

A few years ago, we were all likely to reach for whatever solid-colored or plaid scarf was in our closet, but now, there's a bevy of specific scarf trends to choose from. I definitely could've included even more in this roundup, but I narrowed it down to six styles I keep encountering as of late. Every one of these trends adds so much interest and personality to even the most basic winter outfits. That said, some provide more warmth than others, so perhaps the winter climate that's in your future will help to narrow things down further.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the six chicest scarf trends of winter 2026.

Paisley-Print

In keeping with all things opulent being the theme of the season, it makes perfect sense that paisley scarves are a thing. Even better: This is a style you'll find in both silk and wool iterations.

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Influencer wearing a paisley-print scarf

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

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Skinny

Skinny scarves are one of the newest trends to take hold, so if you want to look especially forward this winter, wrap one around your neck—the longer the better.

Influencer wearing a purple skinny scarf

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

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Velvet

On the dressier end of the spectrum are velvet scarves. While they can instantly elevate an evening outfit, as Jennifer Lawrence recently showed, they're equally cool with casual looks.

Influencer wearing a velvt scarf

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

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Printed Shawls

A shawl draped over your coat or loosely wrapped around your neck will add cool vintage appeal to your outfits. Kendall Jenner is one of several It girls who has proven this on repeat occasions as of late.

Influencer wearing a shawl scarf

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

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Purple

As you probably know by now, purple is the color of the season, and a purple scarf is one of the coolest, easiest ways to embrace it.

Fashion editor wearing a purple scarf

(Image credit: @allypayer)

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Fur

A continuation from last year, fur scarves are understandably back again. This is arguably the most luxe, expensive-looking scarf trend of the season. In fact, your entire outfit will look rich because of it.

Influencer wearing a faux fur scarf

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

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Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.