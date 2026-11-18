Take, for instance, the 2005 red carpet premiere of Because of Winn-Dixie. Just 11 years old at the time, Robb wore the ultimate early-2000s outfit: a cardigan, low-rise Abercrombie jeans, and Ugg boots. Does it get any more iconic than that? "I remember this so vividly," Robb says of that outfit. "This was my first trip to New York City. … Stylists didn't really exist back then, especially for children, so it was me and my mom shopping. I styled pretty much everything myself, hence the reason for a lot of color, a lot of flowers, and a lot of pink. … I would fully wear this again now. Maybe not the low-rise. The belt is a bit much, but I can't complain. I was having a great time." Watch the full video below.
I Play Rocky's AnnaSophia Robb Revisits Her Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks | Who What Wear - YouTube
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.