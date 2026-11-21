The last time Nike had a foothold in Formula One was in 2002, when the sportswear giant's exclusive partnership with seven-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher, which was signed in 1996 upon his entrance at Scuderia Ferrari, came to an end. The photos from their short partnership are lore among dedicated motorsport fans, but until now, we were forced to live in the past, looking at old pictures of Schumacher's red-and-black Nike racing boots in the paddock but never seeing what a modernized approach to F1 by Nike would look like. On Thursday, the first official day of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, that all changed.
Starting with the 2027 race season, upon the end of F1's contract with Puma, Nike will return to the pinnacle of motorsport, becoming an official partner of F1, handling all apparel and uniforms for Formula 1 staff at events worldwide, a press release stated. Many have questioned, "Why now?" especially given how popular F1 has become in the last decade. "It was the perfect time," Nike's GM of global energy, LeMar Anglin, tells Who What Wear at the F1 Hub at the Venetian in Las Vegas on the morning after the announcement. "It could have been the perfect time five years ago, [or] 10 years ago, but right now felt like the perfect time for so many reasons."
According to Anglin, the biggest draw right now was how well Nike's and F1's ambitions aligned in this particular moment. "We have unfinished business with [F1] because we did have that moment in 1996 to 2002, and we left so much opportunity on the table," he says. "But since then, they've gotten better, they've gotten bigger, they've gotten smarter, and we've gotten even better at storytelling. We've gotten even better at marketing. We've gotten even better at designing and creating incredible innovations." Nike isn't a brand that likes to do things second best, and neither is F1. "They're a partner that isn't going to put any limits on us," he says. "That's when we're at our best; when we can go into a problem and solve it without any constraints at all, and we can literally use whatever tools we have at our disposal—or create new tools."
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Unlike in sports like basketball, running, or football—sports that Nike has been involved with for decades—Nike doesn't have an endless archive to work off of. It's starting essentially from scratch in F1, which, rather than being scary, is exciting for the Nike team. The possibilities are endless.
Will we see the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Caitlin Clark, Sha'Carri Richardson, Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz, and more Nike athletes attending races on the F1 calendar, mingling with the F1 grid? Could there be a Nike Signature athlete in F1, including detailed storytelling and personalized collections? What would a Nike x Jacquemus x F1 capsule look like? Or NikeSkims x F1? Or Nike x Kallmeyer x F1? For a fan like me who lives at the corner of sports and fashion, a partnership like this one isn't defined by what happens on day one. I want to know what the first year brings and see how different races are approached through Nike's award-winning marketing lens.
The greatest possibility of all? What Nike can bring to F1 Academy, the women's racing series announced in 2022 with a mission of eventually seeing a woman driving in F1. Nike shares that same dream. "There's so much opportunity with all those young women," says Anglin. "One of our goals might be to get one of them to the top." According to him, Nike always wants to align with the best, "whether they're seen as the best by everyone… or we see that person is the best, [and] everyone else just doesn't know it yet," he says. "We're gonna find ways to like give them a leg up and lift them up. So I think we're doing a mix of both." Nike isn't just about products. It's about storytelling. "Our actual mission is to make athletes' dreams real," Anglin says. "So that's what we're looking to do at F1 Academy. That might be through products, but that also might be through finding a nugget of inspiration in a story that we're just gonna hammer in on to hopefully give someone that mindset that they need to get to the highest level."
So sure, we'll get cool merch out of this partnership. It's Nike. That was always a given. But this collaboration could end up being about a lot more than products people buy at races or their local Nike store. Check back in a year or two. Who knows where Nike and F1 could be by then.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.