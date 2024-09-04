The Elegant Fall Trend that Will Make Your Wardrobe Look Richer
There's something about the start of fall that immediately makes me want to dress more sophisticated. The back-to-work feeling and a brimming calendar of events has me yearning for fresh pieces that ooze elegance. There is one trend in particular, that caught my eye on the F/W 24 runways that will not only add the perfect touch of richness and refinement to my looks but also happens to be incredibly wearable—and affordable if you look in the right places. I'm talking about silky satin fabrics.
Fluid satin shimmered down the runways from Ferragamo to Victoria Beckham reminding us of all the opportunities to dress up that fall/winter often brings. From draped dresses to matching sets and elegant blouses, expect to see silk and satin dominate on the fashion set this fall. Opt for elegant shades such as burgundy, chocolate brown, olive, ivory, and black to instantly make your ensemble look more expensive. I don't know about you, but I'm always looking for an excuse to style my favorite fabric, and this season's take on satin dressing absolutely speaks to my soul, and it might just speak to yours too.
Keep scrolling for satin styling inspiration from the runways then shop all my favorite satin picks for the fall season. There's something for every budget.
Satin on the F/W 24 Runway:
Shop the Chicest Satin Pieces for Fall:
After seeing this on Olympia Gayot, I now want one in every color.
An easy shimmery tank to style under a blazer or cardigan for day or night.
It's hard to choose between the black or butter yellow.
Style this expensive-looking skirt with an oversize cashmere sweater for a luxe fall look.
While it's still warm I'll be styling this with an oversize button-down, loafers and a suede jacket.
I love the idea of styling this black silk mini with a white tee and ballet flats.
When you don't have time to think reach for this one-and-done dress.
Expect plenty of compliments in this stunning bow-detailed dress.
Timeless and classic—this will be a piece in your forever wardrobe.
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
