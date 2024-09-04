The Elegant Fall Trend that Will Make Your Wardrobe Look Richer

There's something about the start of fall that immediately makes me want to dress more sophisticated. The back-to-work feeling and a brimming calendar of events has me yearning for fresh pieces that ooze elegance. There is one trend in particular, that caught my eye on the F/W 24 runways that will not only add the perfect touch of richness and refinement to my looks but also happens to be incredibly wearable—and affordable if you look in the right places. I'm talking about silky satin fabrics.

Fluid satin shimmered down the runways from Ferragamo to Victoria Beckham reminding us of all the opportunities to dress up that fall/winter often brings. From draped dresses to matching sets and elegant blouses, expect to see silk and satin dominate on the fashion set this fall. Opt for elegant shades such as burgundy, chocolate brown, olive, ivory, and black to instantly make your ensemble look more expensive. I don't know about you, but I'm always looking for an excuse to style my favorite fabric, and this season's take on satin dressing absolutely speaks to my soul, and it might just speak to yours too.

Keep scrolling for satin styling inspiration from the runways then shop all my favorite satin picks for the fall season. There's something for every budget.

Satin on the F/W 24 Runway:

Shop the Chicest Satin Pieces for Fall:

J.Crew Stratus Pant in Textured Satin $148 SHOP NOW These burgundy satin pants are at the top of my cart.

DÔEN Kira Top in Cafe $258 SHOP NOW Dôen's silk and lace camisole is so dreamy.

J.Crew Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin $94 SHOP NOW After seeing this on Olympia Gayot, I now want one in every color.

DONNI. The Silk Simple Pant $364 SHOP NOW Donni's relaxed silk pants are one of my all time favorites.

J.Crew Scoopneck Tank Top in Textured Satin $53 SHOP NOW An easy shimmery tank to style under a blazer or cardigan for day or night.

ZARA Satin Effect Open Back Dress $70 SHOP NOW A luxurious looking dress at a great price point.

MANGO Satin Long Skirt $70 SHOP NOW Lean into this fall's trending olive green hues.

J.Crew Collection Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Textured Satin $179 SHOP NOW It's hard to choose between the black or butter yellow.

H&M Pleat-Detail Satin Blouse $25 SHOP NOW I can't believe this rich-looking blouse is just $25 either.

J.Crew Lace-Trim Camisole Top in Textured Satin $98 SHOP NOW Your date night top, found.

MANGO Satin Long Skirt $80 SHOP NOW Style this expensive-looking skirt with an oversize cashmere sweater for a luxe fall look.

H&M Oversized Sheer Blouse $12 SHOP NOW Sheer fabrics are trending.

Reformation Teddy Satin Top $98 SHOP NOW Just add high-waisted straight-leg jeans for a French-girl look.

DONNI. The Silk Tap Short $218 $174 SHOP NOW While it's still warm I'll be styling this with an oversize button-down, loafers and a suede jacket.

MANGO Satin Print Shirt $60 SHOP NOW I'm obsessing over this print and color.

STAUD Phare One-Shoulder Stretch Silk Top $295 SHOP NOW The top you'll want for dinner, drinks or an evening out.

SNDYS Camisa De SatÉn Rising $73 SHOP NOW From meetings to margaritas in style.

Reformation Oren Silk Dress $328 SHOP NOW Fall wedding invite on the cal? This is your dress.

ZARA Knotted Satin Effect Dress $70 SHOP NOW Such a pretty color.

MANGO Satin Top With Thin Straps $40 SHOP NOW Minimalist '90s vibes.

Reformation Neera Satin Skirt $148 SHOP NOW I love the idea of styling this black silk mini with a white tee and ballet flats.

ZARA Contrasting Satin Effect Midi Dress $50 SHOP NOW When you don't have time to think reach for this one-and-done dress.

Reformation Cherry Silk Top $168 SHOP NOW Simply add jeans for a perfect day-to-night look.

DÔEN Ambrosia Bow-Detailed Shirred Silk-Satin Midi Dress $600 SHOP NOW Expect plenty of compliments in this stunning bow-detailed dress.

ZARA Satin Effect Printed Pants $50 SHOP NOW Statement satin pants will make your entire outfit.

Veronica Beard Monique Silk Button-Down Shirt $398 SHOP NOW Timeless and classic—this will be a piece in your forever wardrobe.