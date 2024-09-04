The Elegant Fall Trend that Will Make Your Wardrobe Look Richer

There's something about the start of fall that immediately makes me want to dress more sophisticated. The back-to-work feeling and a brimming calendar of events has me yearning for fresh pieces that ooze elegance. There is one trend in particular, that caught my eye on the F/W 24 runways that will not only add the perfect touch of richness and refinement to my looks but also happens to be incredibly wearable—and affordable if you look in the right places. I'm talking about silky satin fabrics.

Fluid satin shimmered down the runways from Ferragamo to Victoria Beckham reminding us of all the opportunities to dress up that fall/winter often brings. From draped dresses to matching sets and elegant blouses, expect to see silk and satin dominate on the fashion set this fall. Opt for elegant shades such as burgundy, chocolate brown, olive, ivory, and black to instantly make your ensemble look more expensive. I don't know about you, but I'm always looking for an excuse to style my favorite fabric, and this season's take on satin dressing absolutely speaks to my soul, and it might just speak to yours too.

Keep scrolling for satin styling inspiration from the runways then shop all my favorite satin picks for the fall season. There's something for every budget.

Satin on the F/W 24 Runway:

Woman on Bevza runway in gold satin dress

(Image credit: Bevza/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Woman in ivory satin dress on Eudon Choi runway

(Image credit: Eudon Choi/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Woman in navy satin pants on Giorgio Armani runway

(Image credit: Giorgio Armani/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Woman in satin black dress on Ferragamo runway

(Image credit: Ferragamo/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Woman in satin set on Erdem runway

(Image credit: Erdem/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Woman in dark red satin dress on Victoria Beckham runway

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the Chicest Satin Pieces for Fall:

Stratus Pant in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Stratus Pant in Textured Satin

These burgundy satin pants are at the top of my cart.

Kira Top in Cafe
DÔEN
Kira Top in Cafe

Dôen's silk and lace camisole is so dreamy.

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin

After seeing this on Olympia Gayot, I now want one in every color.

The Silk Simple Pant
DONNI.
The Silk Simple Pant

Donni's relaxed silk pants are one of my all time favorites.

Scoopneck Tank Top in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Scoopneck Tank Top in Textured Satin

An easy shimmery tank to style under a blazer or cardigan for day or night.

Satin Effect Open Back Dress
ZARA
Satin Effect Open Back Dress

A luxurious looking dress at a great price point.

Satin Long Skirt
MANGO
Satin Long Skirt

Lean into this fall's trending olive green hues.

Collection Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Collection Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Textured Satin

It's hard to choose between the black or butter yellow.

Pleat-Detail Satin Blouse
H&M
Pleat-Detail Satin Blouse

I can't believe this rich-looking blouse is just $25 either.

Lace-Trim Camisole Top in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Lace-Trim Camisole Top in Textured Satin

Your date night top, found.

Satin Long Skirt
MANGO
Satin Long Skirt

Style this expensive-looking skirt with an oversize cashmere sweater for a luxe fall look.

Oversized Sheer Blouse
H&M
Oversized Sheer Blouse

Sheer fabrics are trending.

Teddy Satin Top
Reformation
Teddy Satin Top

Just add high-waisted straight-leg jeans for a French-girl look.

The Silk Tap Short
DONNI.
The Silk Tap Short

While it's still warm I'll be styling this with an oversize button-down, loafers and a suede jacket.

Satin Print Shirt
MANGO
Satin Print Shirt

I'm obsessing over this print and color.

Phare One-Shoulder Stretch Silk Top
STAUD
Phare One-Shoulder Stretch Silk Top

The top you'll want for dinner, drinks or an evening out.

Camisa De SatÉn Rising
SNDYS
Camisa De SatÉn Rising

From meetings to margaritas in style.

Oren Silk Dress
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress

Fall wedding invite on the cal? This is your dress.

Knotted Satin Effect Dress
ZARA
Knotted Satin Effect Dress

Such a pretty color.

Satin Top With Thin Straps
MANGO
Satin Top With Thin Straps

Minimalist '90s vibes.

Neera Satin Skirt
Reformation
Neera Satin Skirt

I love the idea of styling this black silk mini with a white tee and ballet flats.

Contrasting Satin Effect Midi Dress
ZARA
Contrasting Satin Effect Midi Dress

When you don't have time to think reach for this one-and-done dress.

Cherry Silk Top
Reformation
Cherry Silk Top

Simply add jeans for a perfect day-to-night look.

Ambrosia Bow-Detailed Shirred Silk-Satin Midi Dress
DÔEN
Ambrosia Bow-Detailed Shirred Silk-Satin Midi Dress

Expect plenty of compliments in this stunning bow-detailed dress.

Satin Effect Printed Pants
ZARA
Satin Effect Printed Pants

Statement satin pants will make your entire outfit.

Monique Silk Button-Down Shirt
Veronica Beard
Monique Silk Button-Down Shirt

Timeless and classic—this will be a piece in your forever wardrobe.

Stratus Pant in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Stratus Pant in Textured Satin

Take inspiration from the runways and opt for rich-looking satin pants in navy.

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

