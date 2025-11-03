Not Your Grandma’s Bloomers—Sabrina Carpenter Wore the #1 Lingerie Trend Prada Is Pushing for 2026

Sabrina Carpenter wore a Prada spring 2026 runway look in NYC, including a pink coat and satin underwear
Roughly six weeks ago, my colleague did a deep dive into Prada's spring/summer 2026 runway show. She delved into the collection's major themes, dissected all the front row outfits, and shared insider information about how the fashion crowd in Milan reacted to the show in real time. What she couldn't have known back in September, however, is which celebrities would wear the straight-off-the-runway pieces and how they'd style them. Today, we have one answer thanks to Sabrina Carpenter.

Currently on the second North American leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour, Carpenter was photographed off-stage in New York wearing a Prada look ripped from the S/S 26 runway. The best part of her outfit? The tiny satin bloomers, which were featured heavily throughout that show. Leave it to Sabrina Carpenter and Prada to make granny panties look insanely cool. Scroll down to see her look and shop the trend.

On Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter wears Prada underwear straight off the runway

Sabrina Carpenter wears Prada underwear straight off the runway

On the Prada S/S 26 Runway

Sabrina Carpenter wears Prada underwear straight off the runway

Shop Bloomers

