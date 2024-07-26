The Classic Swimwear Trend Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall Jenner and French Women Are Wearing This Summer
With my own holiday still weeks away, I've living out my Euro summer dreams vicariously, via my favourite celebrities' Instagram feeds. Having jetted off across the continent, the A-list style set are enjoying the warm summer months in all of their glory, and have taken well-packed suitcases brimming with fashionable in tandem.
Spotted in the rotations of those I regularly look to for style inspiration, I've noticed that a classic yet playful swimwear trend keeps making its way into the holiday capsules of both Sabrina Carpenter and Kendall Jenner this summer. Forging fleeting swimwear trends, it seems that, this season, red swimsuits and bikinis are the only ones that matter.
Whilst model Kendall Jenner selected a bright red bikini, which she paired with a tonal baseball cap and pretty gold hoops, singer Sabrina Carpenter opted for a classic red one-piece instead. Channelling Pamela Anderson's C.J. Parker from Baywatch, the singer wore her bright red swimsuit with a black sunglasses and her natural waves.
The easiest way to make a statement this summer, red swimwear is naturally eye-catching—meaning that you don't need to fuss with accessories to feel put-together. Rifting of the red colour trend that's dominated over the past few years, the red swimwear trend delivers a vivid, summer-ready silhouette that fashion people can't resist.
Beyond the wardrobes of celebrities, I've also seen the trend worn by some of my favourite French influencers. Whilst some are choosing minimal swimsuits, others are trying on new-season bikinis.
Right on cue, across the board brands have stocked up on red swimwear to match this growing look. From H&M's one-shoulder style to Oceanus's beaded bikini, read on to discover the red swimwear pieces we're loving for summer 2024.
