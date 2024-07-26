The Classic Swimwear Trend Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall Jenner and French Women Are Wearing This Summer

With my own holiday still weeks away, I've living out my Euro summer dreams vicariously, via my favourite celebrities' Instagram feeds. Having jetted off across the continent, the A-list style set are enjoying the warm summer months in all of their glory, and have taken well-packed suitcases brimming with fashionable in tandem.

Spotted in the rotations of those I regularly look to for style inspiration, I've noticed that a classic yet playful swimwear trend keeps making its way into the holiday capsules of both Sabrina Carpenter and Kendall Jenner this summer. Forging fleeting swimwear trends, it seems that, this season, red swimsuits and bikinis are the only ones that matter.

@kendalljenner wears a red bikini.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Whilst model Kendall Jenner selected a bright red bikini, which she paired with a tonal baseball cap and pretty gold hoops, singer Sabrina Carpenter opted for a classic red one-piece instead. Channelling Pamela Anderson's C.J. Parker from Baywatch, the singer wore her bright red swimsuit with a black sunglasses and her natural waves.

@sabrinacarpenter wears a red swimsuit.

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

The easiest way to make a statement this summer, red swimwear is naturally eye-catching—meaning that you don't need to fuss with accessories to feel put-together. Rifting of the red colour trend that's dominated over the past few years, the red swimwear trend delivers a vivid, summer-ready silhouette that fashion people can't resist.

Influencer wears a red swimsuit

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Beyond the wardrobes of celebrities, I've also seen the trend worn by some of my favourite French influencers. Whilst some are choosing minimal swimsuits, others are trying on new-season bikinis.

Right on cue, across the board brands have stocked up on red swimwear to match this growing look. From H&M's one-shoulder style to Oceanus's beaded bikini, read on to discover the red swimwear pieces we're loving for summer 2024.

Influencer wears a red bikini.

(Image credit: @jullie.jeine)

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST RED SWIMWEAR:

Padded-Cup Cut-Out Swimsuit
H&M
Padded-Cup Cut-Out Swimsuit

This comes in sizes 4—22.

Scoop-Neck Ribbed Swimsuit
COS
Scoop-Neck Ribbed Swimsuit

Shop this classic red swimsuit whilst it's on sale.

Joy One Piece Swimsuit
Reformation
Joy One Piece Swimsuit

This also comes in three other shades.

Soleil Bikini Top
Reformation
Soleil Bikini Top

Style with red accessories for a chic, tonal look.

Bondi Bikini Bottom
Reformation
Bondi Bikini Bottom

These have a high-waisted cut for a comfortable finish.

Les Essentiels Aquarelle Swimsuit
Eres
Les Essentiels Aquarelle Swimsuit

This also comes in a raspberry shade.

Square Neck Swim - Red
Hunza G
Square Neck Swimsuit

I always come back to Hunza G for their chic swimwear.

Palma Top - Red
Away That Day
Palma Top - Red

This comes in so many other shades.

Tahiti Bottom - Red
Away That Day
Tahiti Bikini Bottoms

The bow detailing adds a playful touch.

Lumière O Lamé Bikini
Oséree
Lumière O Lamé Bikini

This shimmery bikini is perfect for any beach-side parties.

Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini Top
ERES
Les Essentiels Mouna Triangle Bikini Top

A triangle bikini top will never go out of style.

Palm Springs Swimsuit
Marysia
Palm Springs Swimsuit

The scallop detailing adds such a pretty touch.

Ariel Hand-Beaded Red Bikini Top
Oceanus
Ariel Hand-Beaded Red Bikini Top

This pretty bikini is made to order.

Ariel Hand-Beaded Red Bikini Bottoms
Oceanus
Ariel Hand-Beaded Red Bikini Bottoms

The hand beaded design works to catch the light.

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

