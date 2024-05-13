Sabrina Carpenter Just Re-Created This Look From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

If you could re-create any look from a classic rom-com, which would you choose? Well, Sabrina Carpenter's answer is seemingly the yellow dress and matching necklace that Kate Hudson wore in the 2003 flick How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. She just wore a strikingly similar outfit for her 25th birthday.

In an Instagram post, Carpenter's stylist, Jared Ellner, confirmed that the movie served as the inspiration behind the fantastic look. He also tagged the unexpected place he sourced it from: a Depop seller named Jules who originally had fewer than 2000 followers on the platform but is steadily growing as I write this. Jules revealed that the dress is vintage Cache and that she thrifted it in New York City for just $50. It was originally a longer dress that she shortened before selling it to Carpenter's stylist.

As for the spectacular necklace, it's by British jeweler W.Salamoon and features a fancy intense yellow diamond weighing 11 carats, complemented by white diamonds totaling 25 carats. Scroll down to see the photos from Carpenter's rom-com-inspired 25th birthday.

Sabrina Carpenter's 25th Birthday Dress

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

On Sabrina Carpenter: vintage Cache dress; W.Salamoon necklace

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

The Inspiration From 2003

(Image credit: Everett Collection)

Shop Yellow Dresses

THE MODE x Revolve Silk Rosalie Dress $249 SHOP NOW

HEARTLOOM Cinta Dress $139 SHOP NOW

Victoria's Secret Sailor Satin Dress $55 $49 SHOP NOW

Shona Joy La Lune Lounge Plunged Mini Dress $110 SHOP NOW

Significant Other Jacy Dress $248 SHOP NOW