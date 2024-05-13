Sabrina Carpenter Just Re-Created This Look From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
If you could re-create any look from a classic rom-com, which would you choose? Well, Sabrina Carpenter's answer is seemingly the yellow dress and matching necklace that Kate Hudson wore in the 2003 flick How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. She just wore a strikingly similar outfit for her 25th birthday.
In an Instagram post, Carpenter's stylist, Jared Ellner, confirmed that the movie served as the inspiration behind the fantastic look. He also tagged the unexpected place he sourced it from: a Depop seller named Jules who originally had fewer than 2000 followers on the platform but is steadily growing as I write this. Jules revealed that the dress is vintage Cache and that she thrifted it in New York City for just $50. It was originally a longer dress that she shortened before selling it to Carpenter's stylist.
As for the spectacular necklace, it's by British jeweler W.Salamoon and features a fancy intense yellow diamond weighing 11 carats, complemented by white diamonds totaling 25 carats. Scroll down to see the photos from Carpenter's rom-com-inspired 25th birthday.
Sabrina Carpenter's 25th Birthday Dress
On Sabrina Carpenter: vintage Cache dress; W.Salamoon necklace
The Inspiration From 2003
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.