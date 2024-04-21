We Summer in Europe, 4 Trends We Predict Will Be Huge for 2024

(Image credit: @chrissyford, @deborabrosa, @aprilhennig)
By Sierra Mayhew
published

There’s truly nothing quite like a European summer and if you’re lucky enough to be experiencing it this year, just know I envy you. I tend to get my Euro travels out of the way in the spring before everything gets crowded but the dream has always been visiting some of my favorite countries at the peak of summer. Whether or not I’ll spend it at home or in Europe is TBD—but I want to make sure that no matter what the European vibes follow me to where I’m going. I’m doing some digging and looking to find out which of the summer trends will be following the crowd that loves to travel.

No one frequents European summer more than the fashion community, so I knew instantly who to ask for the trend predictions. Something I noticed as soon as responses started coming in was the common theme of timeless pieces being at the forefront. Trends aren’t something that quiet luxury European travelers are thinking about much so if you’re looking for a place to start, begin with anything that will be in your wardrobe for a long time. Below, find the 4 trends the fashion crowd will be buying for European summer.

Chrissy Rutherford, Writer & Consultant

(Image credit: @chrissyford)

"I love a vintage sundress for a European summer and I think Europe has some of the best vintage shopping around. Whenever I'm in Paris or Rome, or even while I'm spending time in London I love to hit secondhand stores. I'm still thinking about a vintage slip dress I didn't pull the trigger on last summer in Rome. When you find a vintage piece you love, just buy it, or else it will haunt you forever." —Rutherford

Shop vintage sundresses:

Ultraviolet Dress
Free People
Ultraviolet Dress

Gianni Versace
Vintage Long Dress

Reformation
Elvira Dress

X Revolve Aradia Maxi Dress
Bardot
X Revolve Aradia Maxi Dress

Scaasi Boutique
Vintage Mini Dress

Sophia Sleeveless Dress in Tweed
Sophia Sleeveless Dress in Tweed

Emilio Pucci
Vintage Knee-Length Dress

April Hennig, Chief Merchant at Moda Operandi

(Image credit: @aprilhennig)

"Sophisticated crochet is a summer holiday essential. I'm personally shopping for pieces with elevated design details and bold color combinations. It's one of the easiest fabrics to pack, AKA, no need to worry about wrinkling or calling the hotel desk 12 times to have a steamer sent up to your room." —Hennig

Shop crochet:

Lucy Crocheted-Cotton Maxi Dress
Leset
Lucy Crocheted-Cotton Maxi Dress

Urban Outfitters
Floral Crochet Headscarf

Woven Leather Mary Jane Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Woven Leather Mary Jane Flats

Stripe Crochet Midi Dress
Mango
Stripe Crochet Midi Dress

Baia Crocheted Cotton Set
Akoia Swim
Baia Crocheted Cotton Set

Debora Rosa, Stylist & Brand Consultant

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

"Pop of red, cherry red, siren red or burgundy red. It will be everywhere and will count as a neutral this summer. A lot of red shoes, bags, mens shirt, tee, in any kind of form. Just embrace it!" —Rosa

Shop pops of red:

Frankies Bikinis
Tulsa Halter Midi Dress

Crop Tweed Jacket
Mango
Crop Tweed Jacket

Burberry
Leather Rose Clutch

Astra Pleated Skort
Sandy Liang
Astra Pleated Skort

Satin Ballerinas
Prada
Satin Ballerinas

Halter Suit Vest
Mango
Halter Suit Vest

"Voluminous/statement skirts or dresses are going to be an important part of your summer wardrobe. Some with ballon details, lace, crochet, super long and flowy." —Rosa

Shop voluminous skirts:

Tafetta Bubble Skirt
Open Edit
Tafetta Bubble Skirt

Balloon Midi Skirt
Zara
Balloon Midi Skirt

Free People
Let's Talk Tutu Slip Dress

Mixed Rib Poplin Balloon Dress
Zara
Mixed Rib Poplin Balloon Dress

Faille 裙子
Helsa
Faille Halter Mini Dress

Shop more Euro summer pieces:

Akoia Swim
Bunga Crocheted Cotton Pants and Top Set

A matching set I'd wear all over the beach.

Reformation
Mayve Knit Dress

So flattering at the bust.

Spetses Earrings
Julietta
Spetses Earrings

These will earn you compliments for sure.

Valerie One Piece
Oceanus
Valerie One Piece

This swimsuit is flattering and fun.

Reformation
Betsy Short

I need to get my hands on these tiny shorts.

My Beachy Side
Crochet Hot Short

Tres chic.

Clare V.
Lete Tote

A tote that will fit right in on the beach in the South of France.

Renira Slingback Pump
Vince Camuto
Renira Slingback Pump

It's the woven motif for me.

Reformation
Gabriella Skirt

This skirt stopped me in my tracks.

Robe Courte Oleraria
Tularosa
Robe Courte Oleraria

It's a match.

Moya Linen Two-Piece Dress
Reformation
Moya Linen Two-Piece Dress

Such a nostalgic silhouette.

Solana Bag
Bembien
Solana Bag

I'm in need of a bag like this for all of the adventures to come.

revolve

I'm obsessed with anything seashell related.

The Getaway High Waist Wide Leg Linen Cover-Up Pants
Vitamin A
The Getaway High Waist Wide Leg Linen Cover-Up Pants

Fashion people are going to be addicted to linen pants once again.

