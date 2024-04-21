We Summer in Europe, 4 Trends We Predict Will Be Huge for 2024
There’s truly nothing quite like a European summer and if you’re lucky enough to be experiencing it this year, just know I envy you. I tend to get my Euro travels out of the way in the spring before everything gets crowded but the dream has always been visiting some of my favorite countries at the peak of summer. Whether or not I’ll spend it at home or in Europe is TBD—but I want to make sure that no matter what the European vibes follow me to where I’m going. I’m doing some digging and looking to find out which of the summer trends will be following the crowd that loves to travel.
No one frequents European summer more than the fashion community, so I knew instantly who to ask for the trend predictions. Something I noticed as soon as responses started coming in was the common theme of timeless pieces being at the forefront. Trends aren’t something that quiet luxury European travelers are thinking about much so if you’re looking for a place to start, begin with anything that will be in your wardrobe for a long time. Below, find the 4 trends the fashion crowd will be buying for European summer.
Chrissy Rutherford, Writer & Consultant
"I love a vintage sundress for a European summer and I think Europe has some of the best vintage shopping around. Whenever I'm in Paris or Rome, or even while I'm spending time in London I love to hit secondhand stores. I'm still thinking about a vintage slip dress I didn't pull the trigger on last summer in Rome. When you find a vintage piece you love, just buy it, or else it will haunt you forever." —Rutherford
April Hennig, Chief Merchant at Moda Operandi
"Sophisticated crochet is a summer holiday essential. I'm personally shopping for pieces with elevated design details and bold color combinations. It's one of the easiest fabrics to pack, AKA, no need to worry about wrinkling or calling the hotel desk 12 times to have a steamer sent up to your room." —Hennig
Debora Rosa, Stylist & Brand Consultant
"Pop of red, cherry red, siren red or burgundy red. It will be everywhere and will count as a neutral this summer. A lot of red shoes, bags, mens shirt, tee, in any kind of form. Just embrace it!" —Rosa
"Voluminous/statement skirts or dresses are going to be an important part of your summer wardrobe. Some with ballon details, lace, crochet, super long and flowy." —Rosa
