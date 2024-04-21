We Summer in Europe, 4 Trends We Predict Will Be Huge for 2024

There’s truly nothing quite like a European summer and if you’re lucky enough to be experiencing it this year, just know I envy you. I tend to get my Euro travels out of the way in the spring before everything gets crowded but the dream has always been visiting some of my favorite countries at the peak of summer. Whether or not I’ll spend it at home or in Europe is TBD—but I want to make sure that no matter what the European vibes follow me to where I’m going. I’m doing some digging and looking to find out which of the summer trends will be following the crowd that loves to travel.

No one frequents European summer more than the fashion community, so I knew instantly who to ask for the trend predictions. Something I noticed as soon as responses started coming in was the common theme of timeless pieces being at the forefront. Trends aren’t something that quiet luxury European travelers are thinking about much so if you’re looking for a place to start, begin with anything that will be in your wardrobe for a long time. Below, find the 4 trends the fashion crowd will be buying for European summer.

Chrissy Rutherford, Writer & Consultant

"I love a vintage sundress for a European summer and I think Europe has some of the best vintage shopping around. Whenever I'm in Paris or Rome, or even while I'm spending time in London I love to hit secondhand stores. I'm still thinking about a vintage slip dress I didn't pull the trigger on last summer in Rome. When you find a vintage piece you love, just buy it, or else it will haunt you forever." —Rutherford

Shop vintage sundresses:

Free People Ultraviolet Dress $148 SHOP NOW

Gianni Versace Vintage Long Dress $1895 SHOP NOW

Reformation Elvira Dress $248 SHOP NOW

Bardot X Revolve Aradia Maxi Dress $148 SHOP NOW

Scaasi Boutique Vintage Mini Dress $325 SHOP NOW

Sophia Sleeveless Dress in Tweed $115 SHOP NOW

Emilio Pucci Vintage Knee-Length Dress $345 SHOP NOW

April Hennig, Chief Merchant at Moda Operandi

"Sophisticated crochet is a summer holiday essential. I'm personally shopping for pieces with elevated design details and bold color combinations. It's one of the easiest fabrics to pack, AKA, no need to worry about wrinkling or calling the hotel desk 12 times to have a steamer sent up to your room." —Hennig

Shop crochet:

Leset Lucy Crocheted-Cotton Maxi Dress $650 SHOP NOW

Urban Outfitters Floral Crochet Headscarf $14 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Beryl Woven Leather Mary Jane Flats $610 SHOP NOW

Mango Stripe Crochet Midi Dress $159 SHOP NOW

Akoia Swim Baia Crocheted Cotton Set $245 SHOP NOW

Debora Rosa, Stylist & Brand Consultant

"Pop of red, cherry red, siren red or burgundy red. It will be everywhere and will count as a neutral this summer. A lot of red shoes, bags, mens shirt, tee, in any kind of form. Just embrace it!" —Rosa

Shop pops of red:

Frankies Bikinis Tulsa Halter Midi Dress $175 SHOP NOW

Mango Crop Tweed Jacket $139 SHOP NOW

Burberry Leather Rose Clutch $2790 SHOP NOW

Sandy Liang Astra Pleated Skort $695 SHOP NOW

Prada Satin Ballerinas $995 SHOP NOW

Mango Halter Suit Vest $69 SHOP NOW

"Voluminous/statement skirts or dresses are going to be an important part of your summer wardrobe. Some with ballon details, lace, crochet, super long and flowy." —Rosa

Shop voluminous skirts:

Open Edit Tafetta Bubble Skirt $51 SHOP NOW

Zara Balloon Midi Skirt $45 SHOP NOW

Free People Let's Talk Tutu Slip Dress $148 SHOP NOW

Zara Mixed Rib Poplin Balloon Dress $38 SHOP NOW

Helsa Faille Halter Mini Dress $258 SHOP NOW

Shop more Euro summer pieces:

Akoia Swim Bunga Crocheted Cotton Pants and Top Set $235 SHOP NOW A matching set I'd wear all over the beach.

Reformation Mayve Knit Dress $148 SHOP NOW So flattering at the bust.

Julietta Spetses Earrings $225 SHOP NOW These will earn you compliments for sure.

Oceanus Valerie One Piece $310 SHOP NOW This swimsuit is flattering and fun.

Reformation Betsy Short $98 SHOP NOW I need to get my hands on these tiny shorts.

My Beachy Side Crochet Hot Short $188 SHOP NOW Tres chic.

Clare V. Lete Tote $165 SHOP NOW A tote that will fit right in on the beach in the South of France.

Vince Camuto Renira Slingback Pump $110 SHOP NOW It's the woven motif for me.

Reformation Gabriella Skirt $328 SHOP NOW This skirt stopped me in my tracks.

Tularosa Robe Courte Oleraria $208 SHOP NOW It's a match.

Reformation Moya Linen Two-Piece Dress $278 SHOP NOW Such a nostalgic silhouette.

Bembien Solana Bag $295 SHOP NOW I'm in need of a bag like this for all of the adventures to come.

revolve SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with anything seashell related.