Kendall Jenner Wore the High-Street Tank Top Every British Fashion Editor Probably Already Owns

It's no secret that Kendall Jenner has an eye for a great buy. Having walked an uncountable number of runway shows and appeared in more campaigns than I could name, it's no surprise that, after all of the practise, she's developed a knack for identifying a great purchase.

Whilst most of Jenner's collection is designer, it doesn't mean that she can't see the potential in a high-street item, too. And this week she stepped out in the top that London's fashion editors have just identified as the capsule wardrobe It buy of the season.

Opting for a white tank top, Jenner selected COS's Tubular Knitted Tank Top (£45) to form the base of her casual look. With a high-neck design and knitted fabrication, Jenner's tank top transcended sporty or casual connotations, instead creating a chic silhouette that could be styled in a myriad of ways—including to appointments in Paris, per Jenner's tight schedule.

Although a classic white tank always looks great when worn with straight leg or baggy jeans, Jenner decided instead to create a tonal ensemble, selecting a low-waisted pair of white trousers that fell below her hip and flared out slightly towards the ankle. How French, indeed! Keeping to her less-is-more theme, the model wore a black pair of strappy sandals, accessorising her look with black sunglasses and slinging a relaxed black knit across her hips, in anticipation of the temperature dropping.

If you, too, are inspired by Jenner's chic off-duty look, read on to discover her style here, as well as to shop our edit of the best white tank tops and trousers below.

SHOP KENDALL JENNER'S COS TANK TOP LOOK:

Tubular Knitted Tank Top
COS
Tubular Knitted Tank Top

The knitted fabrication and high-neck design makes this high street tank top look well beyond its price point.

trousers
Bershka
Tailored Fit Flared Trousers

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Gigi Strappy Mid Heel Sandal
Reformation
Gigi Strappy Mid Heel Sandal

These strappy sandals will style well with any light summer dress.

Blade Sunglasses - Rectangle
COS
Blade Sunglasses

Shield you eyes in style.

Fine-Knit Round-Neck Sweater
Mango
Fine-Knit Round-Neck Sweater

Do it like Jenner and wear your back-up knit strung around your waist.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE TANK TOPS AND TROUSERS:

Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Trousers
COS
Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Trousers

These also come in black and lilac.

Tasha Tank
Reformation
Tasha Tank

Layer under your favourite knit or style on its own.

Straight Suit Trousers
Mango
Straight Suit Trousers

These lightweight trousers are a comfortable alternative to shorts for the summer.

Scoop-Neck Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Scoop-Neck Ribbed Tank Top

Every great wardrobe starts with a classic white tank.

Woven Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers
Marks & Spencer
Woven Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers

Style with a longline tank or wear with a cotton tee.

Embroidered Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Tank
Loewe
Embroidered Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Tank

These are every fashion persons favourites.

H&M, Linen-Blend Tailored Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Tailored Trousers

The linen composition makes these naturally breathable.

Rib Tank Top - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Rib Tank Top

This also comes in seven other colous.

White Super Wide Leg Trousers
Albaray
White Super Wide Leg Trousers

The wide-leg design means that these move beautifully as you walk.

Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit Racer Back Vest
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit Racer Back Vest

This classic tank comes in sizes 6–24.

