Kendall Jenner Wore the High-Street Tank Top Every British Fashion Editor Probably Already Owns

It's no secret that Kendall Jenner has an eye for a great buy. Having walked an uncountable number of runway shows and appeared in more campaigns than I could name, it's no surprise that, after all of the practise, she's developed a knack for identifying a great purchase.

Whilst most of Jenner's collection is designer, it doesn't mean that she can't see the potential in a high-street item, too. And this week she stepped out in the top that London's fashion editors have just identified as the capsule wardrobe It buy of the season.

Opting for a white tank top, Jenner selected COS's Tubular Knitted Tank Top (£45) to form the base of her casual look. With a high-neck design and knitted fabrication, Jenner's tank top transcended sporty or casual connotations, instead creating a chic silhouette that could be styled in a myriad of ways—including to appointments in Paris, per Jenner's tight schedule.

(Image credit: Splash)

Although a classic white tank always looks great when worn with straight leg or baggy jeans, Jenner decided instead to create a tonal ensemble, selecting a low-waisted pair of white trousers that fell below her hip and flared out slightly towards the ankle. How French, indeed! Keeping to her less-is-more theme, the model wore a black pair of strappy sandals, accessorising her look with black sunglasses and slinging a relaxed black knit across her hips, in anticipation of the temperature dropping.

If you, too, are inspired by Jenner's chic off-duty look, read on to discover her style here, as well as to shop our edit of the best white tank tops and trousers below.

