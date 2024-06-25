Kendall Jenner Wore the High-Street Tank Top Every British Fashion Editor Probably Already Owns
It's no secret that Kendall Jenner has an eye for a great buy. Having walked an uncountable number of runway shows and appeared in more campaigns than I could name, it's no surprise that, after all of the practise, she's developed a knack for identifying a great purchase.
Whilst most of Jenner's collection is designer, it doesn't mean that she can't see the potential in a high-street item, too. And this week she stepped out in the top that London's fashion editors have just identified as the capsule wardrobe It buy of the season.
Opting for a white tank top, Jenner selected COS's Tubular Knitted Tank Top (£45) to form the base of her casual look. With a high-neck design and knitted fabrication, Jenner's tank top transcended sporty or casual connotations, instead creating a chic silhouette that could be styled in a myriad of ways—including to appointments in Paris, per Jenner's tight schedule.
Although a classic white tank always looks great when worn with straight leg or baggy jeans, Jenner decided instead to create a tonal ensemble, selecting a low-waisted pair of white trousers that fell below her hip and flared out slightly towards the ankle. How French, indeed! Keeping to her less-is-more theme, the model wore a black pair of strappy sandals, accessorising her look with black sunglasses and slinging a relaxed black knit across her hips, in anticipation of the temperature dropping.
If you, too, are inspired by Jenner's chic off-duty look, read on to discover her style here, as well as to shop our edit of the best white tank tops and trousers below.
SHOP KENDALL JENNER'S COS TANK TOP LOOK:
The knitted fabrication and high-neck design makes this high street tank top look well beyond its price point.
These strappy sandals will style well with any light summer dress.
Do it like Jenner and wear your back-up knit strung around your waist.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE TANK TOPS AND TROUSERS:
These lightweight trousers are a comfortable alternative to shorts for the summer.
Style with a longline tank or wear with a cotton tee.
The wide-leg design means that these move beautifully as you walk.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
The Effortless 3-Piece Outfit Formula the Fashion Set Swears By for Summer
Chic and easy? Yes, please.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Luxury Bag Kendall Jenner and I Think Is Worth Investing In
Perfection in the form of a handbag.
By Natalie Munro
-
I'm an Editor With High Standards—6 Spring and Summer Essentials I Swear By
Chic outfits, guaranteed.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
My Friend Asked What to Buy From Shopbop—I Sent 30 Sale Picks Ahead of Memorial Day
Everything is up to 50% off and so chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—7 Elevated Finds With Instant Closet-Staple Status
You'll wear these forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Kendall Jenner Just Became the First Person to Ever Wear This 1999 Givenchy Gown
An Alexander McQueen original.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kendall Jenner Just Wore the New Color Trend That Looks as Expensive as Camel
Follow her lead.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Manifesting a Rich-Looking, Minimalistic Closet—25 Perfect Sale Picks From COS
Almost every pick is now under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes