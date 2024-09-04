Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Just Wore the New Skirt and Shoe Combo That's All Over Copenhagen and Paris

With her finger on the pulse of the latest trends, it's no surprise that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's daily looks are perfectly in tune with what fashion editors and influencers are wearing right now.

Attending a meeting in London this week the model styled the two-piece skirt and shoe combination that I've seen fashion people integrate into their wardrobes just in time for fashion weeks this month.

Wearing a knee-length skirt in a sleek pencil cut, the model paired her look with sharp pointed toe shoes—creating an easy but elegant outfit that was seeped in sophistication. Simple in theory, but incredibly striking in practice, this outfit combination imparts a polished energy and poised silhouette that fashion people have come to embrace this autumn.

Having once fallen out of favour for its "stuffy" association, the knee-length skirt trend found itself on the back-burner for many years. This season, however, the trend has creeped back into the fore, ushered in by the A/W 24 runway shows that called on the elegant item to sharpen looks across the Givenchy, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Ferragamo runways in February.

Whilst I think that a knee-length skirt and loafer pairing is going to look chic every single time, my ultimate pencil skirt pairing in a pointed toe shoe. Elongating the leg and contributing an early aughts, office-siren energy, the sleek silhouette trumps all others in my books.

Whilst Huntington-Whitely wore her elegant combination to a meeting in London, I've also seen the simple trend take off in Copenhagen and Paris, too. To shop the two-piece set that fashion people will be wearing for the entirty of September, read on to discover our edit of the best knee-length skirts and pointed-toe shoes below.

