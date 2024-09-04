Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Just Wore the New Skirt and Shoe Combo That's All Over Copenhagen and Paris

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

With her finger on the pulse of the latest trends, it's no surprise that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's daily looks are perfectly in tune with what fashion editors and influencers are wearing right now.

Attending a meeting in London this week the model styled the two-piece skirt and shoe combination that I've seen fashion people integrate into their wardrobes just in time for fashion weeks this month.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley wears a knee-length skirt and pointed toe heels.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Wearing a knee-length skirt in a sleek pencil cut, the model paired her look with sharp pointed toe shoes—creating an easy but elegant outfit that was seeped in sophistication. Simple in theory, but incredibly striking in practice, this outfit combination imparts a polished energy and poised silhouette that fashion people have come to embrace this autumn.

Influencer wears a knee length skirt and pointed toe heels.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Having once fallen out of favour for its "stuffy" association, the knee-length skirt trend found itself on the back-burner for many years. This season, however, the trend has creeped back into the fore, ushered in by the A/W 24 runway shows that called on the elegant item to sharpen looks across the Givenchy, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Ferragamo runways in February.

Whilst I think that a knee-length skirt and loafer pairing is going to look chic every single time, my ultimate pencil skirt pairing in a pointed toe shoe. Elongating the leg and contributing an early aughts, office-siren energy, the sleek silhouette trumps all others in my books.

Influencer wears a knee length skirt and pointed toe heels.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Whilst Huntington-Whitely wore her elegant combination to a meeting in London, I've also seen the simple trend take off in Copenhagen and Paris, too. To shop the two-piece set that fashion people will be wearing for the entirty of September, read on to discover our edit of the best knee-length skirts and pointed-toe shoes below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST KNEE-LENGTH SHIRTS AND POINTED TOE HEELS HERE:

Pencil Skirt With Rome-Knit Opening
Mango
Pencil Skirt With Rome-Knit Opening

This also looks so chic when worn with white socks and loafers.

Animal Print Slingback Shoes
Zara
Animal Print Slingback Shoes

The animal print shoe trend is taking off the autumn.

Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt
Reformation
Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

The Sharp Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps
Toteme
The Sharp Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps

I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.

Tailored Pencil Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Tailored Pencil Midi Skirt

This classic design also comes in white.

Natasha Pump
Reformation
Natasha Pump

The burgundy shoe trend is going to be one of the biggest of the season.

Bart Cashmere Skirt
The Row
Bart Cashmere Skirt

The cashmere composition ensures enduring warmth and a cosy finish.

Satin High-Heel Mules
Zara
Satin High-Heel Mules

The satin composition gives these an elegant edge.

Pencil Skirt
H&M
Pencil Skirt

This comes in UK sizes 4—22.

Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle
Mango
Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle

The kitten heel design adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Clever Crepe Pencil Skirt Black
The Fold
Clever Crepe Pencil Skirt Black

The Fold is one of my favourite brands to shop for elegant work wear.

Appliquéd Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
Magda Butrym
Appliquéd Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

Style with a red dress for a pretty, co-ordinated look.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

