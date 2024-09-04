Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Just Wore the New Skirt and Shoe Combo That's All Over Copenhagen and Paris
With her finger on the pulse of the latest trends, it's no surprise that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's daily looks are perfectly in tune with what fashion editors and influencers are wearing right now.
Attending a meeting in London this week the model styled the two-piece skirt and shoe combination that I've seen fashion people integrate into their wardrobes just in time for fashion weeks this month.
Wearing a knee-length skirt in a sleek pencil cut, the model paired her look with sharp pointed toe shoes—creating an easy but elegant outfit that was seeped in sophistication. Simple in theory, but incredibly striking in practice, this outfit combination imparts a polished energy and poised silhouette that fashion people have come to embrace this autumn.
Having once fallen out of favour for its "stuffy" association, the knee-length skirt trend found itself on the back-burner for many years. This season, however, the trend has creeped back into the fore, ushered in by the A/W 24 runway shows that called on the elegant item to sharpen looks across the Givenchy, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Ferragamo runways in February.
Whilst I think that a knee-length skirt and loafer pairing is going to look chic every single time, my ultimate pencil skirt pairing in a pointed toe shoe. Elongating the leg and contributing an early aughts, office-siren energy, the sleek silhouette trumps all others in my books.
Whilst Huntington-Whitely wore her elegant combination to a meeting in London, I've also seen the simple trend take off in Copenhagen and Paris, too. To shop the two-piece set that fashion people will be wearing for the entirty of September, read on to discover our edit of the best knee-length skirts and pointed-toe shoes below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST KNEE-LENGTH SHIRTS AND POINTED TOE HEELS HERE:
This also looks so chic when worn with white socks and loafers.
I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.
The kitten heel design adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.
The Fold is one of my favourite brands to shop for elegant work wear.
Style with a red dress for a pretty, co-ordinated look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
