Rosie HW Doesn't Believe in This Swimsuit Myth—and Neither Should You

Not to alarm you, but there's only one month left of summer. Don't shoot the messenger! I'm not ready to say goodbye to the sunny season, which is precisely why I'm still writing about swimsuits instead of sweaters. (If you're more forward-thinking than I am, however, you'll appreciate my colleague's fall/winter 2025 runway report.)
Recently, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a series of vacation photos with her 20 million Instagram followers. At a hotel on the Mediterranean coast in Turkey, she wore a chic white bikini. I personally know a lot of people who ardently avoid wearing white swimsuits because they assume that they're always see-through when wet. But I'm here to tell you that this is just a myth! You can find plenty of white swimsuits that will remain fully opaque while you're swimming in the ocean or the pool—you just need to carefully read product reviews to find ones that will pass this test. Scroll down to see Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's cute white bikini and shop similar ones for yourself.
Shop White Bikinis That Aren't See-Through, According to Reviews
