Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Always Has the Chicest Nails—6 Elegant Manicures She Rotates Between

It's no secret that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is impossibly chic. From her designer outfits to her glowing makeup and minimal interiors, the model's Instagram account is one of my go-to pages when I am in need of a little inspiration. However, one thing that I love looking at more than anything else is the star's manicures.

Yep, that's right. If you didn't know, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley always has the most elegant nails, and I often find myself scrolling through her social media accounts before my nail appointment to help decide on what colour or design to go for.

Rosie often opts for more neutral nail designs, from milky pink and white shades to classic French tips. If this is your kind of style, then you're in luck, as I've spent hours on Instagram rounding up some of Rosie's best nail looks over the years. It's a hard job, but someone's got to do it, right?

So, if you're in need of a bit of nail inspiration, keep on scrolling for some seriously chic ideas, courtesy of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley herself...

6 Nail Trends Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Always Asks for

1. Baby Pink

Rosie is a big fan of baby pink shades, and when her nail artist, Iram Shelton, shared this pic of her chic manicure, I practically ran to the salon to try the colour out for myself.

Get the look:

OPI It's a Girl! Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW A classic baby pink shade.

Nailberry Rose Blossom Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW Nailberry polishes are so kind to your nails.

2. Pearl Nails

How stunning is Rosie's pearl nail shade? To get this effect at home, opt for a milky white base and a shimmery top coat.

Get the look:

Dior Vernis Nail Polish, 108 Muguet £29 £25 SHOP NOW My go-to milky white nail polish.

OPI Kyoto Pearl Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW Get that pearly finish at home thanks to OPI.

3. French Tips

You can't go wrong with French tips, and it seems that Rosie agrees. Although she is usually sporting long, almond-shaped nails, I love this shorter, slightly more square nail design.

Get the look:

Mavala French Manicure White Set £17 SHOP NOW This set has everything you need for a flawless French tip.

Le Mini Macaron "Les Brushes" Nail Art Brush £29 SHOP NOW Nail art brushes always come in handy for French tips.

4. Deep Red

Rosie usually opts for lighter, more neutral colours, but this deep red shade is perfect as we move into the autumn months.

Get the look:

Essie Nail Polish - 50 Bordeaux £9 £7 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous shade for September and beyond.

Chanel Le Vernis, 153 Pompier £29 SHOP NOW So chic.

5. Nude

Nude nails will always compliment your outfit, as Rosie proves with this chic snap on her Instagram account.

Get the look:

Nailberry Almond Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW This colour will go with everything.

OPI Pale to the Chief Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW Such a classic shade.

6. Chai Latte French

Last but by no means least, I am obsessed with this "chai latte" French tip design created by Rosie's nail artist, Jenny. As you can see, this nail design involves using a creamier colour for the tip of the nail rather than a classic white.

Get the look:

Nailberry Honesty Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW The perfect coffee colour.