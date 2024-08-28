Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Always Has the Chicest Nails—6 Elegant Manicures She Rotates Between
It's no secret that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is impossibly chic. From her designer outfits to her glowing makeup and minimal interiors, the model's Instagram account is one of my go-to pages when I am in need of a little inspiration. However, one thing that I love looking at more than anything else is the star's manicures.
Yep, that's right. If you didn't know, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley always has the most elegant nails, and I often find myself scrolling through her social media accounts before my nail appointment to help decide on what colour or design to go for.
Rosie often opts for more neutral nail designs, from milky pink and white shades to classic French tips. If this is your kind of style, then you're in luck, as I've spent hours on Instagram rounding up some of Rosie's best nail looks over the years. It's a hard job, but someone's got to do it, right?
So, if you're in need of a bit of nail inspiration, keep on scrolling for some seriously chic ideas, courtesy of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley herself...
6 Nail Trends Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Always Asks for
1. Baby Pink
Rosie is a big fan of baby pink shades, and when her nail artist, Iram Shelton, shared this pic of her chic manicure, I practically ran to the salon to try the colour out for myself.
Get the look:
2. Pearl Nails
How stunning is Rosie's pearl nail shade? To get this effect at home, opt for a milky white base and a shimmery top coat.
Get the look:
3. French Tips
You can't go wrong with French tips, and it seems that Rosie agrees. Although she is usually sporting long, almond-shaped nails, I love this shorter, slightly more square nail design.
Get the look:
4. Deep Red
Rosie usually opts for lighter, more neutral colours, but this deep red shade is perfect as we move into the autumn months.
Get the look:
5. Nude
Nude nails will always compliment your outfit, as Rosie proves with this chic snap on her Instagram account.
Get the look:
6. Chai Latte French
Last but by no means least, I am obsessed with this "chai latte" French tip design created by Rosie's nail artist, Jenny. As you can see, this nail design involves using a creamier colour for the tip of the nail rather than a classic white.
Get the look:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
