Sorry, Diamonds, But This Boho Jewelry Trend Has Jennifer Lawrence in a Trance

There's a new jewelry trend making the rounds among the celebrity set, and Jennifer Lawrence is one of the A-listers leading the charge. Lawrence, who just announced that she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their second child together, was spotted leaving dinner in New York City wearing a long, boho-inspired cord necklace with a large stone pendant with a plain white tee and black wide-leg pants. With the look, she added a red sweater around her shoulders and suede slippers, both by The Row.

Her on-trend accessory is a far cry from the diamond tennis bracelets and necklaces that reigned supreme during quiet luxury's time in the spotlight. Instead, Lawrence's long necklace marks a shift away from serious jewelry and toward baubles that are a touch more playful and unique. That same adjustment could be seen on the S/S 25 runways, where personal style and individuality won out over the minimalist agenda of the past couple of years.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Canal Slip-On ($890) and sweater

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is another impeccably dressed celebrity who's taken a liking toward the jewelry trend of late, posting not one but two slideshows on her Instagram wearing a long boho necklace by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. that features the designer's signature Bean pendant wrapped in black silk. With it, she wore a camel-colored Falconeri dress and cardigan.

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Falconeri dress and sweater; Elsa Peretti by Tiffany & Co. necklace

Get on board with the jewelry trend that's sweeping the celebrity set this fall by scrolling down and shopping some of the best boho long necklaces on the market right now.

Shop long boho jewelry:

Heaven Mayhem Julia Necklace $120 SHOP NOW

ZARA Floral Charm Cord Necklace $30 SHOP NOW

Petit Moments Pear Corded Necklace $40 SHOP NOW

Ben-Amun Exclusive Leather Cord Necklace $120 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Leather Oval Pendant Necklace $180 SHOP NOW

8 Other Reasons Rope Necklace $39 SHOP NOW

Free People Waterhouse Long Pendant Necklace $38 SHOP NOW

Casa Clara Tahiti Necklace $46 SHOP NOW

Ben-Amun Andrea Cord Pendant Necklace $330 SHOP NOW

Heaven Mayhem Mini Necklace $84 SHOP NOW