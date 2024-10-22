Sorry, Diamonds, But This Boho Jewelry Trend Has Jennifer Lawrence in a Trance

There's a new jewelry trend making the rounds among the celebrity set, and Jennifer Lawrence is one of the A-listers leading the charge. Lawrence, who just announced that she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their second child together, was spotted leaving dinner in New York City wearing a long, boho-inspired cord necklace with a large stone pendant with a plain white tee and black wide-leg pants. With the look, she added a red sweater around her shoulders and suede slippers, both by The Row.

Her on-trend accessory is a far cry from the diamond tennis bracelets and necklaces that reigned supreme during quiet luxury's time in the spotlight. Instead, Lawrence's long necklace marks a shift away from serious jewelry and toward baubles that are a touch more playful and unique. That same adjustment could be seen on the S/S 25 runways, where personal style and individuality won out over the minimalist agenda of the past couple of years.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a white T-shirt, red sweater, black pants, and The Row black flats, with a long stone-pendant necklace on a cord.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Canal Slip-On ($890) and sweater

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is another impeccably dressed celebrity who's taken a liking toward the jewelry trend of late, posting not one but two slideshows on her Instagram wearing a long boho necklace by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. that features the designer's signature Bean pendant wrapped in black silk. With it, she wore a camel-colored Falconeri dress and cardigan.

Rosie Huntington-Whitely wearing a camel-colored sweater dress and cardigan with a long red and black boho necklace from Tiffany & Co.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Falconeri dress and sweater; Elsa Peretti by Tiffany & Co. necklace

Get on board with the jewelry trend that's sweeping the celebrity set this fall by scrolling down and shopping some of the best boho long necklaces on the market right now.

Shop long boho jewelry:

Julia Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
Julia Necklace

Floral Charm Cord Necklace
ZARA
Floral Charm Cord Necklace

Petit Moments, Pear Corded Necklace
Petit Moments
Pear Corded Necklace

Exclusive Leather Cord Necklace
Ben-Amun
Exclusive Leather Cord Necklace

Leather Oval Pendant Necklace
Banana Republic
Leather Oval Pendant Necklace

Rope Necklace
8 Other Reasons
Rope Necklace

Waterhouse Long Pendant Necklace
Free People
Waterhouse Long Pendant Necklace

Tahiti Necklace
Casa Clara
Tahiti Necklace

Andrea Cord Pendant Necklace
Ben-Amun
Andrea Cord Pendant Necklace

Mini Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
Mini Necklace

tiffany & co., Sphere Necklace
tiffany & co.
Sphere Necklace

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

