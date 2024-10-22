Sorry, Diamonds, But This Boho Jewelry Trend Has Jennifer Lawrence in a Trance
There's a new jewelry trend making the rounds among the celebrity set, and Jennifer Lawrence is one of the A-listers leading the charge. Lawrence, who just announced that she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their second child together, was spotted leaving dinner in New York City wearing a long, boho-inspired cord necklace with a large stone pendant with a plain white tee and black wide-leg pants. With the look, she added a red sweater around her shoulders and suede slippers, both by The Row.
Her on-trend accessory is a far cry from the diamond tennis bracelets and necklaces that reigned supreme during quiet luxury's time in the spotlight. Instead, Lawrence's long necklace marks a shift away from serious jewelry and toward baubles that are a touch more playful and unique. That same adjustment could be seen on the S/S 25 runways, where personal style and individuality won out over the minimalist agenda of the past couple of years.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Canal Slip-On ($890) and sweater
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is another impeccably dressed celebrity who's taken a liking toward the jewelry trend of late, posting not one but two slideshows on her Instagram wearing a long boho necklace by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. that features the designer's signature Bean pendant wrapped in black silk. With it, she wore a camel-colored Falconeri dress and cardigan.
On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Falconeri dress and sweater; Elsa Peretti by Tiffany & Co. necklace
Get on board with the jewelry trend that's sweeping the celebrity set this fall by scrolling down and shopping some of the best boho long necklaces on the market right now.
Shop long boho jewelry:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Her Favorite Casual Outfit Trend After Announcing Her Second Pregnancy
It's a good one.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kaia Gerber Channeled '90s Cindy Crawford at the Academy Museum Gala's After-Party
From 1994 to 2024.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Thought This Pant Trend Was "Dated," But J.Lo's Elegant Outfit Changed My Mind
Watch out, puddle pants.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Wore a Daring Color Trend on Her First Red Carpet as a New Mom
Stunning.
By Eliza Huber
-
Forget Demure—Kim, Selena, and Kylie Wore This NSFW Trend to the "West Coast Met Gala"
Thongs! Bustiers! Corsets!
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya's Extremely Revealing Naked Dress Is Giving '70s Cher
An homage.
By Eliza Huber
-
Pamela Anderson and French Women Agree—These $98 Jeans Are Second to None
I bought mine at Nordstrom.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zoe Saldaña Arrived at the Airport in the Flat-Shoe Trend That Makes Security a Breeze
Arrive two hours early? Pass.
By Eliza Huber