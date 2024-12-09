Elegant Dressers Always Choose This Impractical Yet Chic Coat Color

As a fashion editor who wants to help you make your wardrobe the best it can be, I don't love promoting things that aren't practical. That said, something that I often remind myself is that not everything we own must be practical. That's the beauty of fashion—saving space in your closet for some less-than-practical pieces that are special and make you feel good is perfectly fine.

In this instance, the celebrity-approved impractical item I'm referring to is a long white coat, and Jennifer Lopez and Rosie Huntington-Whitely just wore the style in recent days. Snowy-white wool coats are also a common sighting on my fashion influencer-filled Instagram feed. Sure, they may not be easy to keep clean and the dry-cleaning bills might eventually add up to more than the coat cost, but there's no substitute for the eye-catching elegance of a white coat. Not only that, they look expensive because they're impractical. Speaking of Lopez, she added elegance to a sheer silver maxi dress, while Huntington-Whitely made her trousers and satin pumps look especially chic on a chilly December day in London.

If you've decided you're ready to take your chances on a white coat, keep scrolling for styling inspiration from a few very elegant dressers, and to shop a few of my favorites for yourself.

On Celebs

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Kurt Geiger Fabric Kensington Clutch Bag ($185); Dolce & Gabbana shoes

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Rosie Huntington-Whitely: The Row Catena Coat ($5250) and bag; Phoebe Philo pants; Saint Laurent shoes

On Influencers

