Elegant Dressers Always Choose This Impractical Yet Chic Coat Color

As a fashion editor who wants to help you make your wardrobe the best it can be, I don't love promoting things that aren't practical. That said, something that I often remind myself is that not everything we own must be practical. That's the beauty of fashion—saving space in your closet for some less-than-practical pieces that are special and make you feel good is perfectly fine.

In this instance, the celebrity-approved impractical item I'm referring to is a long white coat, and Jennifer Lopez and Rosie Huntington-Whitely just wore the style in recent days. Snowy-white wool coats are also a common sighting on my fashion influencer-filled Instagram feed. Sure, they may not be easy to keep clean and the dry-cleaning bills might eventually add up to more than the coat cost, but there's no substitute for the eye-catching elegance of a white coat. Not only that, they look expensive because they're impractical. Speaking of Lopez, she added elegance to a sheer silver maxi dress, while Huntington-Whitely made her trousers and satin pumps look especially chic on a chilly December day in London.

If you've decided you're ready to take your chances on a white coat, keep scrolling for styling inspiration from a few very elegant dressers, and to shop a few of my favorites for yourself.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a white dress and sparkly coat

On Jennifer Lopez: Kurt Geiger Fabric Kensington Clutch Bag ($185); Dolce & Gabbana shoes

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a white dress and sparkly coat

On Rosie Huntington-Whitely: The Row Catena Coat ($5250) and bag; Phoebe Philo pants; Saint Laurent shoes

Influencer Sylvie Mus wearing a white coat

Influencer Christie Tyler wearing a white coat

Asher Coat
Reformation
Asher Coat in Cream

Wool Coat With Handmade Belt - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Wool Coat With Handmade Belt in Ecru

Lioness Olsen Coat
Lioness
Olsen Coat in Cream

The City Longline Wool & Cotton Tweed Coat
Favorite Daughter
The City Longline Wool & Cotton Tweed Coat in White Boucle

Splendid Splendid X Cella Jane Wool Coat
Splendid
X Cella Jane Wool Coat in Snow

Catena Oversized Wool and Silk-Blend Cady Coat
The Row
Catena Oversized Wool and Silk-Blend Cady Coat

Manteco Wool Blend Fitted Coat Zw Collection
Zara
Manteco Wool Blend Fitted Coat ZW Collection

