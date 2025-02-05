8 Flawless Outfits the Celebrity Set is Wearing in Paris Right Now

Celebrities flocked to Paris last week for Couture fashion week where they attended shows and after parties celebrating the craftsmanship, innovation, and overall art that is the haute couture collections. Valentino, Schiaparelli, and Chanel were among those who showed but there were a few ready-to-wear collections that snuck onto the calendar as well—looking at you, Jacquemus and Saint Laurent men's—making the most of the buzz and visibility that the week brought. Throughout it all, the A-list crowd made notable appearances both at the shows and on the street in between them.

Kendall Jenner stepped out in one of her most elegant looks to date. Laura Harrier gave us an easy-yet-faithful off-duty outfit idea. Pamela Anderson and Kelly Rutherford both proved to be the week's most exciting front-row attendees. Meanwhile, Lily Rose-Depp and Kylie Jenner made headlines in Chanel looks with similar vibes. In other words, celebrities brought their sartorial A-game to the French capital and we're here to give you the download on all of it. Of every notable look from the week, the below eight were simply flawless, 10/10, no notes from us (although we do have a lot to say on the matter). Continue on for the most talked-about celebrity outfits from Paris Haute Couture week.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Kendall Jenner does it again. The model caused a stir when she paired a sharp, monochromatic gray blazer and skirt with black leather gloves. Her look—polished yet effortlessly cool—is only further fueling the momentum for leather gloves, and similar styles are popping up on the fashion-forward set in cities like London and New York City.

On Kendall Jenner: Alberta Ferretti suit, The Row Amazon Clutch ($2690), gloves, and shoes

Babaton Standout Blazer $248 SHOP NOW

Babaton Finesse Skirt $138 SHOP NOW

The Row Amazon Textured-Leather Clutch $2690 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves $99 SHOP NOW

The Row Awar Leather Loafers $1300 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Rumblings of boho style's big comeback have been making headlines since last fall, but we haven't had any realistic outfit inspiration until this Zoë Kravitz look. While attending the Saint Laurent fall 2025 menswear show, Kravitz wore a short ruffled dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and wide waist belt. The look immediately caught our attention as the first example of boho style that's, well, something we could see ourselves actually wearing.

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Silk-Crepon Mini Dress ($3700), Leather Waist Belt ($1050), and Dominique Sandals in Satin Crepe ($990)

SAINT LAURENT Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Silk-Crepon Mini Dress $3700 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Leather Belt $600 SHOP NOW

Wolford Pure 10 Tights $60 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Dominique Color-Block Satin Sandals $990 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

One thing that wasn't on my 2025 bingo card? Kylie Jenner becoming a Chanel girl. But lo and behold, Jenner showed up to the Chanel Haute Couture show wearing a full Chanel tweed ensemble and it had the internet abuzz with commentary on her new look. While this isn't the first time we've noticed her taking a much more elegant approach—she's been opting for more refined looks from Alaïa and Maximilian Davis over the past year—this certainly cements the fact that Jenner is in a whole new era with her style.

On Kylie Jenner: Chanel jacket, skirt, shoes, bags, and sunglasses

Maje Tweed-Effect Knit Jacket $415 SHOP NOW

Maje Short Tweed-Effect Knit Skirt $325 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images)

Leave it to Laura Harrier to always deliver an effortless and timeless off-duty uniform. That's exactly what the actress did while stepping out in Paris in between more formal appearances. She was in town for the Saint Laurent menswear show, but on this day oped for a casual-cool outfit consisting of a sleek leather jacket, black trousers, and chunky sneakers. We talk a lot about French style over here, and Harrier's look blends in flawlessly with the Parisian street-style vibe we're always studying.

On Laura Harrier: Toteme Slim Leather Coa t ($3750); New Balance sneakers; Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag ($2650)

Nour Hammour Gotham $1101 SHOP NOW

ALLUDE + Net Sustain Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater $280 SHOP NOW

Eterne Fitted Turtleneck Top $145 SHOP NOW

Loulou Studio Ardea Trouser $390 SHOP NOW

New Balance 990 Running Shoes $200 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is in her best style era, and this Jacquemus look is simply the latest in a recent string of particularly strong ones. She arrived to the brand's fall 2025 show wearing an ensemble from the French designer that consisted of a high-neck white blouse buttoned all the way up, a full A-line skirt, sleek black pumps, and the Rond Carré Clutch that's quickly becoming a 2025 It bag.

On Pamela Anderson: Jacquemus shirt, skirt, pumps, and Rond Carré Clutch ($765)

BETTTER Oversized Cotton-Poplin Shirt $490 SHOP NOW

SIMKHAI Stella Paneled Pleated Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Skirt $395 SHOP NOW

JACQUEMUS La Pochette Rond Carré Clutch $765 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Beryl Babouche Kitten Heel Pump $625 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID)

Let this be my official plea for more Anya Taylor-Joy street-style outfits in 2025. We rarely catch a glimpse of the actress while off-duty, but based on this recent leather trench-coat look she wore in Paris, that needs to change because I just know she would have an outsized influence on all of our style.

Apparis Tate Vegan Leather Trench Coat $575 SHOP NOW

EAVES Karina Sweater $215 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $520 SHOP NOW

Gianvito Rossi Kinney Leather Ankle Boots $1265 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Black Curvy Sunglasses $310 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Valentino)

Sometimes a great outfit comes down to a simple accessory add, and this Elsa Hosk look is a prime example of the power a small-but-impactful detail can have. While attending the Valentino Haute Couture show, Hosk wore a jacket with blue jeans and heels—nothing too revolutionary—but layered it with a pair of white lace socks that pop against her minimalist heels. The styling trick is relatively easy enough to accomplish but adds so much in the way of direction.

On Elsa Hosk: Valentino Garavani blazer, jeans, gloves, socks, Ladycrush 85 Leather Sandals ($1070), and Viva Superstar Medium Nappa Leather Shopping Bag ($3190)

VALENTINO GARAVANI Cropped Checked Wool-Blend Tweed Jacket $5500 SHOP NOW

Agolde Ren High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $238 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Hallie Patent Calf Leather Red Metallic Sandals $490 SHOP NOW

High Heel Jungle Scalloped Lace Crew Socks $35 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Van Der Woodsen—I mean, Kelly Rutherford, ladies and gentlemen. As soon as I saw this photo of her attending Schiaparelli's show in Paris it made me realize that fashion weeks everywhere could use more Rutherford sightings. Simply put: she never fails.

Schiaparelli Scarf Long Dress $5900 SHOP NOW

Helsa Serafina Silk Dress $498 SHOP NOW