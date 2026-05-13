Not Sambas—The Chicest Over 50s are Styling Jeans With These Cooler Trainers Instead

White trainers and jeans will always go together. Here's how the chicest over-50s are wearing the enduring combination now.

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Uma Thurman wears dark wash jeans with a leather jacket and white Onitsuka Tiger Trainers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Put down the Sambas. As reliable as they are, they’re no longer the coolest trainers in the fashion set’s rotation. Instead, the chicest dressers are gravitating towards a sleeker, more elevated alternative that feels just as timeless—but a little fresher.

Recently spotted pairing hers with classic jeans, Uma Thurman styled her denim with a crisp white pair of Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 trainers. The choice feels particularly fitting given Thurman’s long-standing connection to the brand: she famously propelled the trainers to cult status in the early 2000s through her role as The Bride in Kill Bill. Now, more than two decades later, she’s returned to the same enduring silhouette.

Uma Thurman wears dark wash jeans with a leather jacket and white Onitsuka Tiger Trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With their low-profile shape and streamlined finish, Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 trainers offer all the versatility of a classic Samba, but with a slightly sharper edge. In fresh white leather, they slot easily into a capsule wardrobe, wearing just as well with jeans and skirt outfits as any Samba would.

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Keep scrolling to shop Uma Thurman’s go-to trainers, along with my edit of the best jeans to wear with them now.

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