5 Elegant Knitwear Trends Set to Dominate 2025, According to a Fashion Editor

As a notoriously cold person (in temperature, not nature–hopefully) I don't take winter lightly. There's no way I'm even attempting to leave the house during the cold-weather months without being well equipped, and by this, I mean layers, layers and more layers. The thing is, though, as a summer lover who likes nothing more than flitting around in one item, I'm not about feeling bulky. And this is why I swear by the Uniqlo Heattech seamless cami top that I hide underneath all my outfits. More often than not, this is of course under knitwear––because winter calls for great (read: warm) knits.

I already have a cream wool jumper from Navy Grey I wear every season, the Shrimps jumper I bought 9 years ago still comes out of hiding each winter and my cashmere loungewear get a lot of action at this time of year. But what's new for 2025? I'm on the lookout for a few new knitwear items to replenish my much-loved collection, and I ended up finding five that I know will be big news.

Whether it's a knitted bonnet to keep your ears warm and your outfits interesting, the new jumper and scarf hybrid, or a classic cardigan that'll never let you down––these are the five knitwear trends that are set to dominate 2025.

1. Scarf Jumpers

Hannah wearing scarf jumper

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: Toteme started the scarf coat obsession (it's still key, even years on from the OG style) and now there's a new hybrid in town: the scarf jumper. So many knits are now being joined by a––often detachable––scarf, and I've already bought two versions. It's the new cosy co-ord to know for winter, and trust me, it's sure to take over for 2025.

Shop the Look:

Scarf-Detail Wool Jumper
& Other Stories
Scarf-Detail Wool Jumper

Wear with chocolate leather trousers.

Wool Scarf Jumper
Arket
Wool Scarf Jumper

The easiest way to upgrade your jeans.

Long Scarf Knit Dark Grey Melange
Toteme
Long Scarf Knit Dark Grey Melange

Just gorgeous.

Knit Cardigan With Scarf
ZARA
Knit Cardigan With Scarf

I've got this, and I've already worn it on heavy rotation.

Spence Scarf Sweater
Reformation
Spence Scarf Sweater

It also comes in beige.

2. Cosy Trousers

Abisola wearing knit trousers

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: In the UK, the first three months of the new year calls for warmth. Instead of stiff jeans, make like Abisola and embrace pure comfort in the form of cosy knit trousers. Want to guarantee they'll still look put together? Cashmere is highly advised.

Shop the Look:

Olina Knit Pant
Reformation
Olina Knit Pant

You bet I want the matching top, too.

Navy Cashmere Knitted Joggers
Nobodys Child
Navy Cashmere Knitted Joggers

Add socks and trainers for out of the house and fluffy slippers for home.

Pure Cashmere Wide Leg Trousers
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Wide Leg Trousers

Cashmere from M&S is top tier.

Double-Faced Knitted Joggers
COS
Double-Faced Knitted Joggers

As warm as they look.

Simeon Ribbed-Knit Wide-Leg Pants
VARLEY
Simeon Ribbed-Knit Wide-Leg Pants

These would be so good for an airport look.

3. Colourful Stripes

Grece wearing striped jumper

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Style Notes: The last few years has seen monochrome jumpers dominate the knitwear world, but while stripes are still prominent, it's all about colourful iterations for 2025. Be it a rugby style sweater, a cosy logo version (like Grece, above) or a cardigan, anything goes as long as it's in uplifting shades.

Shop the Look:

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

Style it with a white shirt underneath (as seen above) for a preppy feel.

Marina Striped Cotton Sweater
LA LIGNE
Marina Striped Cotton Sweater

These colours weirdly go so well together.

Cece Stripe Cardigan - Red & Pink Stripe
Damson Madder
Cece Stripe Cardigan Red & Pink Stripe

This will liven up any dull winter forecast.

Rugby Striped Cashmere Sweater
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Rugby Striped Cashmere Sweater

Ticking off two trends in one with this rugby shirt style.

Rib-Knit Jumper
H&M
Rib-Knit Jumper

This comes in classic black and white, too.

4. Knitted Bonnets

Amaka wearing knit bonnet

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: We've seen knit triangle scarves, balaclavas and scarf hoods (yep, another hybrid) but now it's time for the bonnet. Taking the knit headwear away from newborn baby territory, everyone from Reformation and Shrimps to Zara has this ear-warming accessory ready to liven up your winter looks.

Shop the Look:

Essential Triangle Scarf
Free People
Essential Triangle Scarf

You can also style it as a triangle neck scarf.

Royal Regenerative Wool Head Scarf
Reformation
Royal Regenerative Wool Head Scarf

From the cute Reformation x Shrimps collab.

Straw X Herd Little Bonnet in Moss
HERD
Straw X Herd Little Bonnet in Moss

Add this to a cream coat.

Knit Hood
ZARA
Knit Hood

It'll keep your ears so warm.

Monki Knitted Bonnet Tie Up Balaclava Hood in Off White
Monki
Knitted Bonnet Tie Up Balaclava Hood in Off White

Love this cream style.

5. Crew Neck Cardigan

Taffy wearing cardigan

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: Sometimes a classic, timeless trend comes into play within a season, and these should never be overlooked. Guaranteed to stick around in your wardrobe for years to come, the humble round neck cardigan is getting some well-deserved attention this season. Add over a white T-shirt, leave a few buttons undone and voilà––a 2025-approved outfit to wear on repeat.

Shop the Look:

Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan

A cardigan so good, it comes in 14 different colours.

Gaspard Cardigan

Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan

It's a bestseller for good reason.

Petra Knitted Cardigan
DÔEN
Petra Knitted Cardigan

On my wish list.

Soft Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Soft Knit Cardigan

I like the side split on this one.

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan
M&S Collection
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan

You can never go wrong with cashmere.

