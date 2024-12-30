5 Elegant Knitwear Trends Set to Dominate 2025, According to a Fashion Editor
As a notoriously cold person (in temperature, not nature–hopefully) I don't take winter lightly. There's no way I'm even attempting to leave the house during the cold-weather months without being well equipped, and by this, I mean layers, layers and more layers. The thing is, though, as a summer lover who likes nothing more than flitting around in one item, I'm not about feeling bulky. And this is why I swear by the Uniqlo Heattech seamless cami top that I hide underneath all my outfits. More often than not, this is of course under knitwear––because winter calls for great (read: warm) knits.
I already have a cream wool jumper from Navy Grey I wear every season, the Shrimps jumper I bought 9 years ago still comes out of hiding each winter and my cashmere loungewear get a lot of action at this time of year. But what's new for 2025? I'm on the lookout for a few new knitwear items to replenish my much-loved collection, and I ended up finding five that I know will be big news.
Whether it's a knitted bonnet to keep your ears warm and your outfits interesting, the new jumper and scarf hybrid, or a classic cardigan that'll never let you down––these are the five knitwear trends that are set to dominate 2025.
KNITWEAR TRENDS SET TO DOMINATE IN 2025:
1. Scarf Jumpers
Style Notes: Toteme started the scarf coat obsession (it's still key, even years on from the OG style) and now there's a new hybrid in town: the scarf jumper. So many knits are now being joined by a––often detachable––scarf, and I've already bought two versions. It's the new cosy co-ord to know for winter, and trust me, it's sure to take over for 2025.
Shop the Look:
2. Cosy Trousers
Style Notes: In the UK, the first three months of the new year calls for warmth. Instead of stiff jeans, make like Abisola and embrace pure comfort in the form of cosy knit trousers. Want to guarantee they'll still look put together? Cashmere is highly advised.
Shop the Look:
Add socks and trainers for out of the house and fluffy slippers for home.
3. Colourful Stripes
Style Notes: The last few years has seen monochrome jumpers dominate the knitwear world, but while stripes are still prominent, it's all about colourful iterations for 2025. Be it a rugby style sweater, a cosy logo version (like Grece, above) or a cardigan, anything goes as long as it's in uplifting shades.
Shop the Look:
Style it with a white shirt underneath (as seen above) for a preppy feel.
Ticking off two trends in one with this rugby shirt style.
4. Knitted Bonnets
Style Notes: We've seen knit triangle scarves, balaclavas and scarf hoods (yep, another hybrid) but now it's time for the bonnet. Taking the knit headwear away from newborn baby territory, everyone from Reformation and Shrimps to Zara has this ear-warming accessory ready to liven up your winter looks.
Shop the Look:
5. Crew Neck Cardigan
Style Notes: Sometimes a classic, timeless trend comes into play within a season, and these should never be overlooked. Guaranteed to stick around in your wardrobe for years to come, the humble round neck cardigan is getting some well-deserved attention this season. Add over a white T-shirt, leave a few buttons undone and voilà––a 2025-approved outfit to wear on repeat.
Shop the Look:
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.