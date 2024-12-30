5 Elegant Knitwear Trends Set to Dominate 2025, According to a Fashion Editor

As a notoriously cold person (in temperature, not nature–hopefully) I don't take winter lightly. There's no way I'm even attempting to leave the house during the cold-weather months without being well equipped, and by this, I mean layers, layers and more layers. The thing is, though, as a summer lover who likes nothing more than flitting around in one item, I'm not about feeling bulky. And this is why I swear by the Uniqlo Heattech seamless cami top that I hide underneath all my outfits. More often than not, this is of course under knitwear––because winter calls for great (read: warm) knits.

I already have a cream wool jumper from Navy Grey I wear every season, the Shrimps jumper I bought 9 years ago still comes out of hiding each winter and my cashmere loungewear get a lot of action at this time of year. But what's new for 2025? I'm on the lookout for a few new knitwear items to replenish my much-loved collection, and I ended up finding five that I know will be big news.

Whether it's a knitted bonnet to keep your ears warm and your outfits interesting, the new jumper and scarf hybrid, or a classic cardigan that'll never let you down––these are the five knitwear trends that are set to dominate 2025.

KNITWEAR TRENDS SET TO DOMINATE IN 2025:

1. Scarf Jumpers

Style Notes: Toteme started the scarf coat obsession (it's still key, even years on from the OG style) and now there's a new hybrid in town: the scarf jumper. So many knits are now being joined by a––often detachable––scarf, and I've already bought two versions. It's the new cosy co-ord to know for winter, and trust me, it's sure to take over for 2025.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Scarf-Detail Wool Jumper £125 SHOP NOW Wear with chocolate leather trousers.

Arket Wool Scarf Jumper £119 SHOP NOW The easiest way to upgrade your jeans.

Toteme Long Scarf Knit Dark Grey Melange £520 SHOP NOW Just gorgeous.

ZARA Knit Cardigan With Scarf £36 SHOP NOW I've got this, and I've already worn it on heavy rotation.

Reformation Spence Scarf Sweater £298 SHOP NOW It also comes in beige.

2. Cosy Trousers

Style Notes: In the UK, the first three months of the new year calls for warmth. Instead of stiff jeans, make like Abisola and embrace pure comfort in the form of cosy knit trousers. Want to guarantee they'll still look put together? Cashmere is highly advised.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Olina Knit Pant £128 SHOP NOW You bet I want the matching top, too.

Nobodys Child Navy Cashmere Knitted Joggers £75 SHOP NOW Add socks and trainers for out of the house and fluffy slippers for home.

Autograph Pure Cashmere Wide Leg Trousers £109 SHOP NOW Cashmere from M&S is top tier.

COS Double-Faced Knitted Joggers £95 SHOP NOW As warm as they look.

VARLEY Simeon Ribbed-Knit Wide-Leg Pants £102 SHOP NOW These would be so good for an airport look.

3. Colourful Stripes

Style Notes: The last few years has seen monochrome jumpers dominate the knitwear world, but while stripes are still prominent, it's all about colourful iterations for 2025. Be it a rugby style sweater, a cosy logo version (like Grece, above) or a cardigan, anything goes as long as it's in uplifting shades.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £168 SHOP NOW Style it with a white shirt underneath (as seen above) for a preppy feel.

LA LIGNE Marina Striped Cotton Sweater £226 SHOP NOW These colours weirdly go so well together.

Damson Madder Cece Stripe Cardigan Red & Pink Stripe £125 SHOP NOW This will liven up any dull winter forecast.

GUEST IN RESIDENCE Rugby Striped Cashmere Sweater £545 SHOP NOW Ticking off two trends in one with this rugby shirt style.

H&M Rib-Knit Jumper £19 SHOP NOW This comes in classic black and white, too.

4. Knitted Bonnets

Style Notes: We've seen knit triangle scarves, balaclavas and scarf hoods (yep, another hybrid) but now it's time for the bonnet. Taking the knit headwear away from newborn baby territory, everyone from Reformation and Shrimps to Zara has this ear-warming accessory ready to liven up your winter looks.

Shop the Look:

Free People Essential Triangle Scarf £24 SHOP NOW You can also style it as a triangle neck scarf.

Reformation Royal Regenerative Wool Head Scarf £98 SHOP NOW From the cute Reformation x Shrimps collab.

HERD Straw X Herd Little Bonnet in Moss £95 SHOP NOW Add this to a cream coat.

ZARA Knit Hood £20 SHOP NOW It'll keep your ears so warm.

Monki Knitted Bonnet Tie Up Balaclava Hood in Off White £25 SHOP NOW Love this cream style.

5. Crew Neck Cardigan

Style Notes: Sometimes a classic, timeless trend comes into play within a season, and these should never be overlooked. Guaranteed to stick around in your wardrobe for years to come, the humble round neck cardigan is getting some well-deserved attention this season. Add over a white T-shirt, leave a few buttons undone and voilà––a 2025-approved outfit to wear on repeat.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW A cardigan so good, it comes in 14 different colours.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan £95 SHOP NOW It's a bestseller for good reason.

DÔEN Petra Knitted Cardigan £332 SHOP NOW On my wish list.

ZARA Soft Knit Cardigan £30 SHOP NOW I like the side split on this one.