10 Scandi Winter Outfit Formulas That Are Cute, Cozy, and Very Copyable
Scandi street style—it’s effortless, cool, and always a little bit quirky. If you’ve ever found yourself scrolling through Instagram, entranced by the laid-back, chic vibes of women from Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, then you’re already familiar with the magic of Scandinavian fashion. But there's no better place to see these street style icons in their full, head-turning glory than during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Each year, the city transforms into a runway of effortlessly styled looks—think oversize blazers, perfectly paired monochrome pieces, and sneakers you never knew you needed until now. It’s the ultimate breeding ground for discovering the latest trends and outfit ideas, straight from the stylish closets of the Scandinavians who are nailing this “cool-girl” look like no one else. Although the first fashion week of the season has come and gone, winter is still knocking for another couple of weeks. If you're anything like me, you're tired of wearing the same oversize puffer jacket over and over—so let these Scandi winter outfit ideas be your guiding light.
Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best Scandi winter outfits you can shop right now. From cozy knits to sleek outerwear, these outfits are easily copyable and incredibly chic-looking. Take notes and get ready to channel your inner Scandi girl. Who says you can’t be effortlessly cool, too?
Outfit Formula: Fur jacket + Jeans + White Tee + Denim Bag
Outfit Formula: Leather coat + Turtleneck + Blazer + Button-down shirt + Wide-leg pants
Outfit Formula: Pencil skirt + Leather jacket + Pumps + Sheer tights + Hobo bag
Outfit Formula: Pillbox hat + White suit + Mary Janes + Sunnies
Outfit Formula: Shearling coat + Striped polo + Denim skirt + Hobo bag + Riding boots
Outfit Formula: Pinstripe suit + Brown tie + Fur coat + Leopard-print bag + Pointed-toe boots
Outfit Formula: Trench coat + Pink tie + Khaki pants + Vintage bag + Pony-hair shoes
Outfit Formula: Triangle scarf + Gray blazer + Black turtleneck + Leather belt + Black trousers
Outfit Formula: Chore coat + Wide-leg denim + Penny loafers + Orange-lens sunnies
Outfit Formula: Red turtleneck + Cheetah-print coat + Furry shoes + Black bag
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.
