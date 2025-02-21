10 Scandi Winter Outfit Formulas That Are Cute, Cozy, and Very Copyable

Scandi street style—it’s effortless, cool, and always a little bit quirky. If you’ve ever found yourself scrolling through Instagram, entranced by the laid-back, chic vibes of women from Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, then you’re already familiar with the magic of Scandinavian fashion. But there's no better place to see these street style icons in their full, head-turning glory than during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Each year, the city transforms into a runway of effortlessly styled looks—think oversize blazers, perfectly paired monochrome pieces, and sneakers you never knew you needed until now. It’s the ultimate breeding ground for discovering the latest trends and outfit ideas, straight from the stylish closets of the Scandinavians who are nailing this “cool-girl” look like no one else. Although the first fashion week of the season has come and gone, winter is still knocking for another couple of weeks. If you're anything like me, you're tired of wearing the same oversize puffer jacket over and over—so let these Scandi winter outfit ideas be your guiding light.

Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best Scandi winter outfits you can shop right now. From cozy knits to sleek outerwear, these outfits are easily copyable and incredibly chic-looking. Take notes and get ready to channel your inner Scandi girl. Who says you can’t be effortlessly cool, too?

Photo of Scandi woman in winter street style during Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Outfit Formula: Fur jacket + Jeans + White Tee + Denim Bag

Faux Fur Jacket
Edikted
Faux Fur Jacket

The Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Jeans

2005 Mini Pleaty Handbag
Louis Vuitton
2005 Mini Pleaty Handbag

Aritzia, Homestretch Crew Longsleeve
Aritzia
Homestretch Crew Longsleeve

Photo of Scandi woman in winter street style during Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Outfit Formula: Leather coat + Turtleneck + Blazer + Button-down shirt + Wide-leg pants

Anine Bing, Black Quinn Leather Coat
Anine Bing
Black Quinn Leather Coat

The Frankie Shop, Jun Blazer in Burgundy
The Frankie Shop
Jun Blazer in Burgundy

Intimissimi, Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top
Intimissimi
Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top

Basic Poplin Shirt
Zara
Basic Poplin Shirt

Gap, 365 High Rise Brushed Twill Pleated Trousers
Gap
365 High Rise Brushed Twill Pleated Trousers

Photo of Scandi woman in winter street style during Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Outfit Formula: Pencil skirt + Leather jacket + Pumps + Sheer tights + Hobo bag

Twill Pencil Skirt
H&M
Twill Pencil Skirt

Oversized Moto Jacket
Norma Kamali
Oversized Moto Jacket

Calzedonia, 20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights
Calzedonia
20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights

Khaite, Eva Pump in Black Leather
Khaite
Eva Pump in Black Leather

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
COACH®
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Photo of Scandi woman in winter street style during Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Outfit Formula: Pillbox hat + White suit + Mary Janes + Sunnies

Aritzia, Wilfred Etiquette Blazer
Aritzia
Wilfred Etiquette Blazer

Aritzia, The Effortless Pant Lo-Rise
Aritzia
The Effortless Pant Lo-Rise

Sharina | Black
Gigi Burris
Sharina in Black

Le Specs Pilferer sunglasses
Le Specs
Pilferer

Photo of Scandi woman in winter street style during Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Outfit Formula: Shearling coat + Striped polo + Denim skirt + Hobo bag + Riding boots

Nour Hammour, Mila
Nour Hammour
Mila

Leisure Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton Polo Shirt
Lioness
Leisure Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton Polo Shirt

We the Free Come as You Are Denim Maxi Skirt
We The Free
Come as You Are Denim Maxi Skirt

Frances Knee High Boot
Reformation
Frances Knee High Boot

Mega Sprout Tote Rhum Suede
Liffner
Mega Sprout Tote Rhum Suede

Photo of Scandi woman in winter street style during Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Outfit Formula: Pinstripe suit + Brown tie + Fur coat + Leopard-print bag + Pointed-toe boots

Retro Coat
Unreal Fur
Retro Coat

Caylina Blazer
Gestuz
Caylina Blazer

X Revolve Caylina Knickers
Gestuz
X Revolve Caylina Knickers

Gyra Boots Black Leather
Dolce Vita
Gyra Boots Black Leather

Gg Silk Jacquard Tie
Gucci
Silk Jacquard Tie

Photo of Scandi woman in winter street style during Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Outfit Formula: Trench coat + Pink tie + Khaki pants + Vintage bag + Pony-hair shoes

Camel Bonded Cotton Trench Coat
Ganni
Camel Bonded Cotton Trench Coat

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

Fitted Cotton Shirt - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Fitted Cotton Shirt

Banana Republic Factory, Light Crosshatch Textured Tie
Banana Republic Factory
Light Crosshatch Textured Tie

Lindsay Calf Hair Leopard
Anonymous Copenhagen
Lindsay Calf Hair Leopard

Balenciana, Leather Motorcross Classic City Bag
Balenciana
Leather Motocross Classic City Bag

Photo of Scandi woman in winter street style during Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Outfit Formula: Triangle scarf + Gray blazer + Black turtleneck + Leather belt + Black trousers

White and Warren, Merino Cashmere Triangle Scarf
White and Warren
Merino Cashmere Triangle Scarf

Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

Clyque The Label, Orlee Bodysuit
Clyque The Label
Orlee Bodysuit

Photo of Scandi woman in winter street style during Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Outfit Formula: Chore coat + Wide-leg denim + Penny loafers + Orange-lens sunnies

Aligne, Barnaby Reversible Trench Coat
Aligne
Barnaby Reversible Trench Coat

We the Free Stride Straight 'n Wide Jeans
We The Free
Stride Straight 'n Wide Jeans

Brushed Leather Penny Loafers
Miu Miu
Brushed Leather Penny Loafers

Lexi in Gloss Black Light Brown Lens
Elisa Johnson
Lexi in Gloss Black Light Brown Lens

Photo of Scandi woman in winter street style during Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2025.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Outfit Formula: Red turtleneck + Cheetah-print coat + Furry shoes + Black bag

Massachusetts Turtleneck
American Vintage
Massachusetts Turtleneck

Sportmax, Animal-Print Trench Coat
Sportmax
Animal-Print Trench Coat

Rodeo Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Balenciaga
Rodeo Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

Priya Faux Fur Black
Steve Madden
Priya Faux Fur Black

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.

