Jeans Are Great, But This Is the New It Item to Wear With Blazers
As someone who gravitates toward an easy outfit, I look to cool dressers like Zoë Kravitz for inspiration. Her outfits are consistently cool and laid-back without compromising elegance, as you can see with an outfit she just wore for a night out in Paris. She was spotted wearing a blazer paired with a black satin lace-trimmed skirt instead of jeans and a blazer (my usual uniform). Her outfit managed to look relaxed yet expensive; no wonder she’s always on my style mood boards.
Given that satin lace-trimmed skirts have become the biggest skirt trend of summer 2025, it makes sense that people would think to pair them with equally elegant blazers when they want to look a bit more dressed up. That said, this combination still looks as effortless as jeans and a blazer do, and the versatility it offers is also tempting. Knowing Kravitz’s fashion sense, I could see her wearing this outfit during the day with a baseball cap and a lightweight sweater tied over her shoulders.
If you’re looking for a new versatile, elegant outfit to add to your closet, keep scrolling to shop satin lace-trimmed skirts and blazers in various colors and lengths to fit your style.
On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Kilari Top ($990), Irene Skirt ($1150) , and Liisa d'Orsay Pumps ($1140)
Get the Look
Shop Lace-Trimmed Satin Skirts
Shop Blazers to Wear With Them
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.
