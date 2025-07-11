Jeans Are Great, But This Is the New It Item to Wear With Blazers

By
published
in News

As someone who gravitates toward an easy outfit, I look to cool dressers like Zoë Kravitz for inspiration. Her outfits are consistently cool and laid-back without compromising elegance, as you can see with an outfit she just wore for a night out in Paris. She was spotted wearing a blazer paired with a black satin lace-trimmed skirt instead of jeans and a blazer (my usual uniform). Her outfit managed to look relaxed yet expensive; no wonder she’s always on my style mood boards.

Given that satin lace-trimmed skirts have become the biggest skirt trend of summer 2025, it makes sense that people would think to pair them with equally elegant blazers when they want to look a bit more dressed up. That said, this combination still looks as effortless as jeans and a blazer do, and the versatility it offers is also tempting. Knowing Kravitz’s fashion sense, I could see her wearing this outfit during the day with a baseball cap and a lightweight sweater tied over her shoulders.

If you’re looking for a new versatile, elegant outfit to add to your closet, keep scrolling to shop satin lace-trimmed skirts and blazers in various colors and lengths to fit your style.

Zoe Kravitz wearing a black satin top and skirt and black heels in Paris

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Kilari Top ($990), Irene Skirt ($1150) , and Liisa d'Orsay Pumps ($1140)

Get the Look

The Icon Relaxed Blazer
Open Edit
The Icon Relaxed Blazer

Kilari Top
The Row
Kilari Top

Black satin lace trim skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

Liisa Leather D'orsay Ankle-Strap Pumps
THE ROW
Liisa Leather D'orsay Ankle-Strap Pumps

Shop Lace-Trimmed Satin Skirts

High Rise Satin Lace-Hem Midi Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Satin Lace-Hem Midi Skirt

Lace Trim Satin Maxi Skirt
Topshop
Lace Trim Satin Maxi Skirt

By Anthropologie Lace-Trim Bias-Cut Slip Midi Skirt
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Lace-Trim Bias-Cut Slip Midi Skirt

Gwyneth Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Gwyneth Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin

Malina Skirt
LoveShackFancy
Malina Skirt

Petra Mini Skirt
Superdown
Petra Mini Skirt

X Revolve Camila Midi Skirt
Stone Cold Fox
X Revolve Camila Midi Skirt

Irene Silk Slip Skirt
THE ROW
Irene Silk Slip Skirt

Shop Blazers to Wear With Them

Timeless Blazer
English Factory
Timeless Blazer

Wool-Blend Blazer
THEORY
Wool-Blend Blazer

The Favorite Oversize Blazer
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Oversize Blazer

Alexandra Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Alexandra Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend

Paula Blazer
Gestuz
Paula Blazer

Satin Effect Suit Jacket 50th Anniversary
ZARA
Satin Effect Suit Jacket 50th Anniversary

Adina Blazer
EAVES
Adina Blazer

Explore More:
Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸