Jeans Are Great, But This Is the New It Item to Wear With Blazers

As someone who gravitates toward an easy outfit, I look to cool dressers like Zoë Kravitz for inspiration. Her outfits are consistently cool and laid-back without compromising elegance, as you can see with an outfit she just wore for a night out in Paris. She was spotted wearing a blazer paired with a black satin lace-trimmed skirt instead of jeans and a blazer (my usual uniform). Her outfit managed to look relaxed yet expensive; no wonder she’s always on my style mood boards.

Given that satin lace-trimmed skirts have become the biggest skirt trend of summer 2025, it makes sense that people would think to pair them with equally elegant blazers when they want to look a bit more dressed up. That said, this combination still looks as effortless as jeans and a blazer do, and the versatility it offers is also tempting. Knowing Kravitz’s fashion sense, I could see her wearing this outfit during the day with a baseball cap and a lightweight sweater tied over her shoulders.



If you’re looking for a new versatile, elegant outfit to add to your closet, keep scrolling to shop satin lace-trimmed skirts and blazers in various colors and lengths to fit your style.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Kilari Top ($990), Irene Skirt ($1150) , and Liisa d'Orsay Pumps ($1140)

