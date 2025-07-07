Flip-Flop Fatigue? Fashion People in Ibiza Are Wearing Bikinis and Skirts With This Flat Shoe Trend Instead
Flip-flops are fine, but mesh flats will elevate your beachwear more.
Flip-flops are the summer shoe trend that just won't quit, with every fashion person seemingly glued to their rubber soles. So, if you're feeling flip-flop fatigue, you're not alone. The good news? Chic dressers in Ibiza have quietly replaced them with something much chicer: mesh flats.
Disembarking a yacht in Ibiza, Dakota Johnson showcased the perfect European vacation look, pairing a breezy floral slip skirt and classic white bikini with none other than a pair of Alaïa’s coveted mesh flats. The look was effortlessly elevated, and a refreshing change from flip-flop sandals.
On Dakota Johnson: Dôen skirt; Lido Cinquantotto bikini; Gucci Fall 2025 bag; Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses ($59); Alaïa Ballet Flats ($950)
The mesh flat shoe trend isn't exactly new; it was a standout look last summer too, thanks in part to fashion houses like The Row and Alaïa. But this season, the trend has evolved. You'll find mesh flats in bolder colors and a variety of silhouettes, from ballet flats to Mary Janes and even mules.
Compared to flip-flops, mesh flats offer a more polished option that seamlessly transitions from the sea to the street. Just like Johnson, who turned her yacht-ready outfit into a chic town look, you can easily dress up your bikini-and-skirt ensemble with this elevated shoe. If you're on board with this trend, keep scrolling—we’ve rounded up the most stylish mesh flats on the market, along with the chicest skirts and bikinis to pair them with.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
