Flip-Flop Fatigue? Fashion People in Ibiza Are Wearing Bikinis and Skirts With This Flat Shoe Trend Instead

Flip-flops are the summer shoe trend that just won't quit, with every fashion person seemingly glued to their rubber soles. So, if you're feeling flip-flop fatigue, you're not alone. The good news? Chic dressers in Ibiza have quietly replaced them with something much chicer: mesh flats.

Disembarking a yacht in Ibiza, Dakota Johnson showcased the perfect European vacation look, pairing a breezy floral slip skirt and classic white bikini with none other than a pair of Alaïa’s coveted mesh flats. The look was effortlessly elevated, and a refreshing change from flip-flop sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Dôen skirt; Lido Cinquantotto bikini; Gucci Fall 2025 bag; Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses ($59); Alaïa Ballet Flats ($950)

The mesh flat shoe trend isn't exactly new; it was a standout look last summer too, thanks in part to fashion houses like The Row and Alaïa. But this season, the trend has evolved. You'll find mesh flats in bolder colors and a variety of silhouettes, from ballet flats to Mary Janes and even mules.

Compared to flip-flops, mesh flats offer a more polished option that seamlessly transitions from the sea to the street. Just like Johnson, who turned her yacht-ready outfit into a chic town look, you can easily dress up your bikini-and-skirt ensemble with this elevated shoe. If you're on board with this trend, keep scrolling—we’ve rounded up the most stylish mesh flats on the market, along with the chicest skirts and bikinis to pair them with.

Shop Dakota Johnson's Flats

Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $950 SHOP NOW There's a reason fashion people have been wearing these designer flats for many seasons now.

Shop the best mesh flats, bikinis, and skirts