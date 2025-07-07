Flip-Flop Fatigue? Fashion People in Ibiza Are Wearing Bikinis and Skirts With This Flat Shoe Trend Instead

Flip-flops are fine, but mesh flats will elevate your beachwear more.

Dakota Johnson stands next to a man wearing a baseball cap, white bikini, floral skirt, and mesh flats.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By
published
in News

Flip-flops are the summer shoe trend that just won't quit, with every fashion person seemingly glued to their rubber soles. So, if you're feeling flip-flop fatigue, you're not alone. The good news? Chic dressers in Ibiza have quietly replaced them with something much chicer: mesh flats.

Disembarking a yacht in Ibiza, Dakota Johnson showcased the perfect European vacation look, pairing a breezy floral slip skirt and classic white bikini with none other than a pair of Alaïa’s coveted mesh flats. The look was effortlessly elevated, and a refreshing change from flip-flop sandals.

Dakota wears a baseball cap, white bikini, floral skirt, and mesh flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Dôen skirt; Lido Cinquantotto bikini; Gucci Fall 2025 bag; Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses ($59); Alaïa Ballet Flats ($950)

The mesh flat shoe trend isn't exactly new; it was a standout look last summer too, thanks in part to fashion houses like The Row and Alaïa. But this season, the trend has evolved. You'll find mesh flats in bolder colors and a variety of silhouettes, from ballet flats to Mary Janes and even mules.

Compared to flip-flops, mesh flats offer a more polished option that seamlessly transitions from the sea to the street. Just like Johnson, who turned her yacht-ready outfit into a chic town look, you can easily dress up your bikini-and-skirt ensemble with this elevated shoe. If you're on board with this trend, keep scrolling—we’ve rounded up the most stylish mesh flats on the market, along with the chicest skirts and bikinis to pair them with.

Shop Dakota Johnson's Flats

Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

There's a reason fashion people have been wearing these designer flats for many seasons now.

Shop the best mesh flats, bikinis, and skirts

The Campbell Top
Lovewave
The Campbell Top

Shop the matching Ryder Bottom ($78)

Layla Skirt
Reformation
Layla Skirt

This looks almost identical to Johnson's old Dôen skirt.

Mesh Mary Jane Flats
H&M
Mesh Mary Jane Flats

We love an under-$50 trendy shoe.

Paradise Ribbed Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Paradise Ribbed Bikini Top

Whether it's printed or solid, Frankies Bikinis's swimwear never misses.

Flared Slip Skirt
H&M
Flared Slip Skirt

You can't beat this price.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

These also come in leopard and green gingham mesh.

Monday Swimwear, Hanalei Top
Monday Swimwear
Hanalei Top

Sizes range from petite to voluptuous.

Eyelet Slip Skirt in Ramie
J.Crew
Eyelet Slip Skirt in Ramie

Hurry, this pretty skirt is almost out of stock.

Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Incase you missed it, these are the exact flats Johnson has been wearing all around Ibiza.

Lotus Triangle Top
L'SPACE
Lotus Triangle Top

Stripe is the most classic summer print.

Laurie Skirt -- Hepburn Dot
Dôen
Laurie Skirt

The iconic sister duo, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, can't get enough of polka dots, as evident in their outfits from their St. Tropez vacation.

Mags Black
Steve Madden
Mags Flats

The slim buckle is so cute.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸