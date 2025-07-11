Whenever I'm in Paris, I See This Boot Trend Styled With Minidresses in Every Vintage Shop and Local Bistro
Sorry, ankle boots, but it's not you.
This week, Dua Lipa boarded the Eurostar at Gare du Nord, the international train station in Paris, with a personalized Birkin and a Chanel 25 bag, and the two accessories weren't even the most memorable aspects of her travel outfit. Shocking, I know. That award went to her gray Coperni minidress from the French brand's pre-fall 2025 collection and the knee-high boots she wore with it, courtesy of Chrome Hearts. Why? Well, in Paris, a minidress paired with knee-high boots is one of 2025's most-worn ensembles, and when it's done right, it's also the chicest. Yes, it's even chicer than more talked-about French-girl pairings, like polka-dot dresses and ballet flats and vintage jeans and a button-down shirt.
Trust me—whenever I'm in Paris, which is about once or twice a year, I always spot this stylish combo on particularly well-dressed Parisians, whether they're perusing new arrivals in a vintage shop in Le Marais or sitting outside under a red awning at a locals-only bistro. The draw is that it's a perfect day-to-night ensemble, and it works all year long. You can wear it in the winter with wool tights and a single-breasted car coat or in the middle of summer à la Lipa.
On Dua Lipa: Chanel 25 Small Handbag ($6000); Hermès bag and scarf; Coperni dress; Chrome Hearts boots
If you, too, want to look like you live in Paris, take this advice: Stop pairing your minidresses with ankle or riding boots, and kick things up a notch by styling yours with knee-high heeled boots. Trust me. It's a foolproof outfit whether you're in the City of Love or not.
Keep scrolling to shop the duo right now.
Shop knee-high boots and minidresses:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
