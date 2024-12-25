Jennifer Lopez Is My Winter Style Muse—4 Classic Items She's Wearing on Repeat
While I follow Jennifer Lopez's style choices across the year, I think she really comes into her own during the winter months. A devoted fan of all things furry, fluffy, and cosy, Lopez shines during the colder season, when her collection of snug staples takes centre stage.
Known for her grounded yet glamorous style, Lopez gravitates toward a simple wardrobe elevated by standout pieces. Think wide-leg or baggy jeans paired with sleek turtlenecks for her off-duty looks, brought to life with sky-high platform shoes or a dramatic fluffy coat that turns heads.
Keen to enhance my winter wardrobe, I’ve taken a deep dive into Lopez's wardrobe to find fresh ideas for the new season. Read on to uncover the winter capsule wardrobe staples that Jennifer Lopez swears by.
DISCOVER JENNIFER LOPEZ'S WINTER CAPSULE WARDROBE STAPLES:
1. FLUFFY DRESSES
Style Notes: Fluffy knitted dresses are my secret weapon for staying stylish during the coldest months. Like Jennifer Lopez, I often gravitate toward tonal outfits, and her winter-white ensemble has inspired me to embrace brighter hues this season. Styled with a luxurious fur jacket and white heels, Lopez's look was the perfect blend of elegance and warmth—ideal for a chilly evening out.
SHOP FLUFFY DRESSES HERE:
2. TEDDY COAT
Style Notes: While I'm often drawn to the cool-girl appeal of a large leather jacket, when winter's really biting all I really want to wear is an ultra-fluffy layer. Styling a light cream teddy coat over a simple roll-neck and wide-leg jeans, Lopez's outfit was comfortable, chic and so easy to emulate.
SHOP TEDDY COATS:
This ultra-fluffy coat will keep you cosy throughout the height on winter.
3. KNITTED TWO PIECE
Style Notes: Nothing looks more polished and put-together than a chic knitted two-piece. Pairing her dark brown set with tonal knee boots, Lopez's outfit is ultra-easy to construct but highly impactful.
SHOP KNITTED TWO-PIECES
This comes up a little smaller than usual, so consider sizing up.
4. TAILORED COAT
Style Notes: Demonstrating the transformative power of a chic tailored coat, Jennifer Lopez elevated her casual jeans-and-t-shirt outfit into a polished, day-to-day ensemble with a structure and sophisticated edge.
SHOP TAILORED COATS:
