Jennifer Lopez Is My Winter Style Muse—4 Classic Items She's Wearing on Repeat

While I follow Jennifer Lopez's style choices across the year, I think she really comes into her own during the winter months. A devoted fan of all things furry, fluffy, and cosy, Lopez shines during the colder season, when her collection of snug staples takes centre stage.

Known for her grounded yet glamorous style, Lopez gravitates toward a simple wardrobe elevated by standout pieces. Think wide-leg or baggy jeans paired with sleek turtlenecks for her off-duty looks, brought to life with sky-high platform shoes or a dramatic fluffy coat that turns heads.

Keen to enhance my winter wardrobe, I’ve taken a deep dive into Lopez's wardrobe to find fresh ideas for the new season. Read on to uncover the winter capsule wardrobe staples that Jennifer Lopez swears by.

DISCOVER JENNIFER LOPEZ'S WINTER CAPSULE WARDROBE STAPLES:

1. FLUFFY DRESSES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Fluffy knitted dresses are my secret weapon for staying stylish during the coldest months. Like Jennifer Lopez, I often gravitate toward tonal outfits, and her winter-white ensemble has inspired me to embrace brighter hues this season. Styled with a luxurious fur jacket and white heels, Lopez's look was the perfect blend of elegance and warmth—ideal for a chilly evening out.

SHOP FLUFFY DRESSES HERE:

H&M Fluffy-Knit Dress £37 £22 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Asos Button Fluffy Knit Midaxi Dress £65 SHOP NOW Style with knee boots or pair with a pointed-toe heel.

Almada Label Fiona Dress £550 SHOP NOW The cashmere composition ensures an ultra-comfortable finish.

2. TEDDY COAT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: While I'm often drawn to the cool-girl appeal of a large leather jacket, when winter's really biting all I really want to wear is an ultra-fluffy layer. Styling a light cream teddy coat over a simple roll-neck and wide-leg jeans, Lopez's outfit was comfortable, chic and so easy to emulate.

SHOP TEDDY COATS:

Barbour Ambani Teddy Coat £269 SHOP NOW This ultra-fluffy coat will keep you cosy throughout the height on winter.

Reiss Teddy Coat With Wool in Brown £450 SHOP NOW This also comes in a petite length.

Max Mara Teddy Coat £2760 SHOP NOW Max Mara's teddy coats are a fashion person's favourites.

3. KNITTED TWO PIECE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Nothing looks more polished and put-together than a chic knitted two-piece. Pairing her dark brown set with tonal knee boots, Lopez's outfit is ultra-easy to construct but highly impactful.

SHOP KNITTED TWO-PIECES

Wardrobe.NYC Cotton-Blend Cardigan £815 £570 SHOP NOW This comes up a little smaller than usual, so consider sizing up.

Wardrobe.NYC Ribbed-Knit Cotton-Blend Miniskirt £246 £172 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

H&M Cropped Cable-Knit Cardigan £30 SHOP NOW Style with the matching skirt or pair with baggy jeans.

H&M Cable-Knit Skirt £16 SHOP NOW This light grey shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

4. TAILORED COAT

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Demonstrating the transformative power of a chic tailored coat, Jennifer Lopez elevated her casual jeans-and-t-shirt outfit into a polished, day-to-day ensemble with a structure and sophisticated edge.

SHOP TAILORED COATS:

Abercrombie Wool-Blend Tailored Topcoat £170 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

& Other Stories Tailored Single-Breasted Coat £245 SHOP NOW Layer over a chunky knit for a cosy winter look.