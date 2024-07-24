European Women Have Exceptionally Good Taste—8 Outfits They Wear to Look Classy

If there's one thing I know, it's that European have great taste. Okay, so I know this is a sweeping statement, but genuinely, in all my years of charting fashion, it's looks from Europe that radiate class and a sophistication that's hard to pin down. And I'm not just talking about French women either (though, admittedly, they do contribute a lot to this sentiment). All across the continent—from Paris to Rome, Madrid to Stockholm—you'll find that fashion people who reside in these places seem to share an affinity for classic, timeless pieces. Items that equate to a very classic aesthetic.

To prove my point, I've assembled an array of classic European outfits I've spotted on stylish women over the past couple of weeks, showcasing just how elevated they look thanks, more often than not, to very simple outfit formulas. While Britain is no longer part of Europe, it still is in my heart, and I like to think the way our European counterparts dress has rubbed off on us, too. So, you might notice a recognisable Londoner or two in my edit also.

If you want to look European-level chic this summer, scroll on to see eight elegant looks I've saved down.

8 CLASSIC EUROPEAN OUTFITS TO TRY

1. BLUE STRIPED SHIRT + WHITE TROUSERS + GOLD ACCENTS

Style Notes: A blue striped shirt is an excellent place to start when assembling a classic-looking outfit. Pair with white trousers for an expensive-looking pairing, then up the ante with gold jewellery and leather accessories.

MANGO Double Hoop Earrings £13 SHOP NOW

River Island Cream Wide Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Leather Belt £47 SHOP NOW

2. OFF-THE-SHOULDER TOP + PENCIL SKIRT

Style Notes: Draped and off-the-shoulder tops are a common theme across Europe this summer, and have the ability to elevate skirt, short and trouser looks in ways no vest top could. Pair with heels and a clutch bag for an extra-polished finish.

Reformation Ezlynn Knit Top £88 SHOP NOW

LIE STUDIO The Caroline Sterling Silver Drop Earrings £180 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Malvo Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt £240 £120 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Pointed Slingback Pumps £87 SHOP NOW

TOTEME T-Lock Leather Clutch £820 SHOP NOW

3. SLIP DRESS + JUMPER AROUND THE SHOULDERS

Style Notes: Nothing says elegance quite like silks and satins. Take a simple slip dress and then, for old-money appeal, loosely knot a jumper around your shoulders. It's this sort of nonchalance that loans itself to refined, classic style.

Autograph Pure Silk Round Neck Midaxi Waisted Dress £129 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £45 SHOP NOW

Next Black Signature Leather Toe Post Heeled Mules £46 SHOP NOW

Jon Richard Jon Richard Recycled Gold Plated Polished Weave Cuff Bangle, Gold £22 SHOP NOW

DeMellier Santorini Basket Bag £265 SHOP NOW

4. WAISTCOAT + MINISKIRT

Style Notes: If you want to look pulled together in a flash, a co-ord is always the solution. However, you needn't fork out on a whole new set every time—instead, use interchangeable pieces in a colour that's easy to match to. Enter black. Waistcoats have an inheritently elegant feel to them, so I'd suggest investing in one of those first. Then, add anything from miniskirts to trousers. Easy.

ALIGNE Leo Long Waistcoat £119 SHOP NOW

Arket Mini Jersey Skirt £37 SHOP NOW

COS Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW

Whistles Aylin Mini Straw Tote Bag £89 SHOP NOW

5. LOW-BACK TOP + JEANS + SLIP-ON SANDALS

Style Notes: Jeans are the cornerstone of casual classic outfits, and I always look to the French for elegant ways to style them. This outfit, featuring a low-scoop back and simple black slip-on sandals is as close to perfect as you can get.

Free People Low-Back Seamless Long Sleeve £40 SHOP NOW

Prada Symbole Sunglasses £370 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Abigail Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £460 SHOP NOW

6. CARDIGAN + WHITE TROUSERS + LOAFERS

Style Notes: If you're counting along, that's twice that a pair of white, wide-leg trousers has appeared in this round-up of classic European outfits. Incredibly versatile, this look feels very different to the first but no less refined. A cardigan in camel or grey always looks sophisticated, and a more formal shoe choice will further enhance the combo.

Whistles Cashmere Cardigan £189 SHOP NOW

Arket Rib Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Linen Rich Pleated Wide Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW

Sézane André Loafers £160 SHOP NOW

7. T-SHIRT + SLIP SKIRT + TOTE BAG

Style Notes: A slip skirt can be dressed up or down with ease, and I think it looks its most charming worn with a low-key top (in this instance, a plain white T-shirt) and a jumper that, yes, is knotted around the shoulders. Are you beginning to see a pattern here?

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW

Ghost Luna Satin Slip Skirt Black £69 SHOP NOW

DRAGON DIFFUSION Bamboo Triple Jump Small Woven Leather Tote £284 SHOP NOW

8. SUIT + BLACK ACCESSORIES

Style Notes: Is there anything more classic than a two-piece suit. European women have a knack for making tailoring look stylish over being stuffy, and it comes down to simple yet slick accessory choices.

MANGO Fitted Suit Jacket £50 SHOP NOW

MANGO Straight Suit Trousers £36 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Glossed-Leather Shoulder Bag £97 SHOP NOW