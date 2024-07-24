European Women Have Exceptionally Good Taste—8 Outfits They Wear to Look Classy
If there's one thing I know, it's that European have great taste. Okay, so I know this is a sweeping statement, but genuinely, in all my years of charting fashion, it's looks from Europe that radiate class and a sophistication that's hard to pin down. And I'm not just talking about French women either (though, admittedly, they do contribute a lot to this sentiment). All across the continent—from Paris to Rome, Madrid to Stockholm—you'll find that fashion people who reside in these places seem to share an affinity for classic, timeless pieces. Items that equate to a very classic aesthetic.
To prove my point, I've assembled an array of classic European outfits I've spotted on stylish women over the past couple of weeks, showcasing just how elevated they look thanks, more often than not, to very simple outfit formulas. While Britain is no longer part of Europe, it still is in my heart, and I like to think the way our European counterparts dress has rubbed off on us, too. So, you might notice a recognisable Londoner or two in my edit also.
If you want to look European-level chic this summer, scroll on to see eight elegant looks I've saved down.
8 CLASSIC EUROPEAN OUTFITS TO TRY
1. BLUE STRIPED SHIRT + WHITE TROUSERS + GOLD ACCENTS
Style Notes: A blue striped shirt is an excellent place to start when assembling a classic-looking outfit. Pair with white trousers for an expensive-looking pairing, then up the ante with gold jewellery and leather accessories.
2. OFF-THE-SHOULDER TOP + PENCIL SKIRT
Style Notes: Draped and off-the-shoulder tops are a common theme across Europe this summer, and have the ability to elevate skirt, short and trouser looks in ways no vest top could. Pair with heels and a clutch bag for an extra-polished finish.
3. SLIP DRESS + JUMPER AROUND THE SHOULDERS
Style Notes: Nothing says elegance quite like silks and satins. Take a simple slip dress and then, for old-money appeal, loosely knot a jumper around your shoulders. It's this sort of nonchalance that loans itself to refined, classic style.
4. WAISTCOAT + MINISKIRT
Style Notes: If you want to look pulled together in a flash, a co-ord is always the solution. However, you needn't fork out on a whole new set every time—instead, use interchangeable pieces in a colour that's easy to match to. Enter black. Waistcoats have an inheritently elegant feel to them, so I'd suggest investing in one of those first. Then, add anything from miniskirts to trousers. Easy.
5. LOW-BACK TOP + JEANS + SLIP-ON SANDALS
Style Notes: Jeans are the cornerstone of casual classic outfits, and I always look to the French for elegant ways to style them. This outfit, featuring a low-scoop back and simple black slip-on sandals is as close to perfect as you can get.
6. CARDIGAN + WHITE TROUSERS + LOAFERS
Style Notes: If you're counting along, that's twice that a pair of white, wide-leg trousers has appeared in this round-up of classic European outfits. Incredibly versatile, this look feels very different to the first but no less refined. A cardigan in camel or grey always looks sophisticated, and a more formal shoe choice will further enhance the combo.
7. T-SHIRT + SLIP SKIRT + TOTE BAG
Style Notes: A slip skirt can be dressed up or down with ease, and I think it looks its most charming worn with a low-key top (in this instance, a plain white T-shirt) and a jumper that, yes, is knotted around the shoulders. Are you beginning to see a pattern here?
8. SUIT + BLACK ACCESSORIES
Style Notes: Is there anything more classic than a two-piece suit. European women have a knack for making tailoring look stylish over being stuffy, and it comes down to simple yet slick accessory choices.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.