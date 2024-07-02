Nicole Richie Just Wore the Elegant Top-and-Jeans Pairing I've Also Spotted on French Women

Having earned the title of "style icon" in the early 2000s, Nicole Richie is no stranger to crafting an excellent outfit. And, last night she stepped out in a two-piece get-up that struck me as very similar to the specific pairing I've seen on the streets of Paris this summer.

Skirting the pretty blouses and boxy tees that fashion people often come to during the summer months, Richie reached for an elegant strapless top to form the base of her evening-ready look. Selecting a strapless top with with a curved finish, Richie's pretty pairing added a sculptural feel to her relaxed denim outfit that made it perfect for the late-night occasion.

Nicole Richie wears a strapless top and jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

With a dressed-up feel that outcompetes vest tops, the strapless top trend is one that French women have been using to energise their summer outfits for years. Styling well with minimal jewels for a je ne sais quoi finish, the top also looks elevated when layered up with charm necklaces or a silk scarf.

Influencer wears a strapless top and jeans.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Wearing hers with a slim black belt and mid-wash wide-leg jeans, Richie chose to accessorise her look sans neckwear, reaching for statement earrings instead. Emerging hand-in-hand with her friend Hillary Duff (the friendship we didn't know we needed!), Richie's casual evening ensemble was drenched in the same cool-girl energy she's carried for decades.

To shop Richie's elegant ensemble, read on to discover our edit of the best strapless tops and jeans below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STRAPLESS TOPS AND JEANS:

Bandeau Top
H&M
Bandeau Top

This features a folded top edge and shaping seams.

Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans

Every great wardrobe starts with a comfortable pair of jeans.

Linen-Blend Bandeau Top
Anthropolige
Linen-Blend Bandeau Top

The linen composition gives this an elevated edge.

+ Net Sustain 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Agolde
90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

The high-rise cut makes these so easy to style with a wide range of tops.

Spritz Linen Top
Reformation
Spritz Linen Top

Style with straight leg jeans wear with a voluminous skirt.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

Style with a cotton tee or pair with a strapless top.

The Sculpted Bandeau
COS
The Sculpted Bandeau

This is designed to fit snugly around the waist before flaring our at the hip.

Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
Mango
Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

In my opinion, light wash jeans are much easier to style in the summer months than their darker wash counterparts.

Top With Turn-Down Neckline
Mango
Top With Turn-Down Neckline

This rich khaki shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

jeans
Zara
Wide Leg Mid Rise Full Length Jeans

These look more expensive than they are.

Ruby Gathered Linen-Blend Twill Peplum Bustier Top
TOVE
Ruby Gathered Linen-Blend Twill Peplum Bustier Top

This pretty bustier is at the top of every fashion persons wish list.

Column Jeans - Straight
COS
Column Jeans

These also come in three other colours.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

