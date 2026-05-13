We Predicted This Divisive Y2K Jacket Trend Would Return, Here's How Margot and Bella are Wearing It For Summer

Attention: this summer’s biggest jacket trend is finally breaking through. Moving away from the sea of samey blazers and predictable denim jackets, fashion’s latest outerwear obsession taps into a distinctly Y2K mood, bringing the military jacket firmly back into the spotlight.
While the '90s have largely dominated fashion trends this season, this early-2000s hero is quietly finding its footing again. After appearing on the runways for several seasons now, the trend is finally making its way into retailers—and, naturally, into the wardrobes of the celebrity style set, too.
This week, I spotted Bella Hadid taking an ultra-cropped military jacket for a spin, styling the dark, high-neck layer with a low-rise denim skirt, crafting a look that would have felt just as at home in 2006 as it did in 2026.
Latest Videos From
Then, Margot Robbie stepped out in London wearing a new-season military jacket by Alexander McQueen. With a slightly more modest cropped silhouette than Bella’s, Margot styled hers with low-rise tailored trousers and pointed-toe shoes, giving the throwback trend a smarter edge.
Adding structure to an outfit in a way few summer jacket trends can, I have a feeling the military jacket’s mainstream comeback is only just beginning. If you’re ready to get ahead of the curve, keep scrolling to shop the best military jackets to wear now.
Shop Military Jackets:
H&M
Cotton Twill Jacket
This light shade of khaki is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Zara
Buttoned Knit Cardigan
Style this with low-rise trousers to get Margot's look.