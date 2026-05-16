Did Mary-Kate Just Ditch Quiet Luxury By Pairing Her £25k Bag With This Divisive Shoe Trend?

For those who know the difference between a Margaux and Marlo, were aware of James Turrell’s work before it was plastered on the walls of Kendall Jenner’s Los Angeles abode and know the best way to discover music is by listening to The Row’s monthly curated playlists, do I have news for you.
In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Mary-Kate Olsen made a rare public sighting last night, showcasing her often-imitated, never-replicated personal style as she departed from the New York City office that she shares with her sister, Ashley.
Of course, considering that she’s at the helm of one of the most coveted luxury fashion brands, one might assume that her wardrobe is filled with the opulent and decisively minimal silhouettes she designs. However, to know Mary-Kate is to know her own style philosophy is quite enigmatic.
Latest Videos From
The sleek offerings presented each season in Paris and lining their blissfully curated boutiques in London, Los Angeles, Manhattan and Amagansett might be the acme of refinement and stealth wealth, but that doesn’t mean she exclusively adheres to this doctrine. Instead, she pairs these immaculately crafted staples with a bohemian flair and slightly dishevelled energy—this is the woman who pioneered the beat-up Birkin and pen-stained Balenciaga City bag, after all—imbuing these pristine pieces with a lived-in, vintage-inspired feel.
To achieve this, you’ll often find Mary-Kate, or at least on the moments when paparazzi cameras surreptitiously spot her, teaming her swaddling virgin wool coats with brocade scarves and genuine antiques, which is exactly why, when she stepped out wearing a controversial flat shoe trend, my interest was immediately piqued.
For the occasion, Mary-Kate contrasted her sumptuous, longline outerwear and ultra-rare crocodile The Row Lady bag, which has an estimated value of £25,000, with a pair of ankle-grazing, lace-up shoes. Though not a trainer, this silhouette feels more reminiscent of a moccasin, in the vein of the viral Clarks Wallabees or Birkenstock Utti.
The exact shoes in question are called the Tyler, are made from a supple suede and retail for £930. However, as a fashion editor who lives in London can attest, it’s a shape you’ll more commonly find on finance bros working in Cannon Street or Canary Wharf. However, as cultural monuments like Succession have shown, these well-heeled corporate types aren’t immune to the pull of incredibly expensive but entirely inconspicuous clothing. Lest we forget that Kendall Roy was decked out in Brunello Cucinelli, Loro Piana and Jacques Marie Mage, even if he was wearing just a pair of navy trousers and a gilet.
It’s these contrasts that make Mary-Kate so endearing on a sartorial level. In a world of hyper-curated ensembles and over-polished personas, it’s refreshing to see a member of the celebrity style set step out in something unexpected, individualist and frankly, slightly frazzled. Though always underscored with an artistic flair and deceptively basic edge, she really is at her best when subverting tropes and subtly provocative.
Shop the Lace-Up Shoe Trend:
The Row
Tyler Lace Up Shoe
This pair is close to selling out.
Free People
Clarks Wallabee Boots
Perhaps an extension of the Man Repeller fashion trend that dominated the 2010s, but these polarising shoes have proved there is always place for a freaky shoe in the fashion landscape.
Birkenstock
Utti Lace Suede Leather
These shoes are not only incredibly functionally, but unbelievable comfortable, making them perfect for long days on your feet as you cruise around the city.
Sezane
Caroline Loafers
This French girl iteration feels slightly more wearable and graceful.
Studio Nicholson
Woodrow Suede Shoe in Taupe
Take styling cues directly from The Row and pair this with an oversized blazer and thick leggings.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Lace-Up Shoes
Sure, these have a slight pagan vibe, but when teamed with low-rise jeans and a white t-shirt, they look as chic as loafer or trainer.
M&S
Suede Lace Up Flat Boat Shoes
Preppy and polished, these boat shoes have a similar shape but are far more suited to everyday wear.
Reformation
Terra Scrunch Sneaker
Of course, if the idea of wearing these shoes are utterly revolting, opt for a similar colour but a chicer shape, like these satin trainers.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.