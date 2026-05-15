Ballet flats and Mary Janes are like fraternal twins. They share a similar DNA in silhouette, but each has its own characteristics that set it apart. The main difference is the strap across the vamp of the foot. Like siblings vying for attention, Mary Janes and ballet flats compete for the spotlight. Currently, Mary Janes are dominating, as they've been seen on fashion people in their 50s, like Gwyneth Paltrow.
While leaving a meeting in L.A. this week, Paltrow was spotted in a casual yet elegant pants ensemble. She wore a white cardigan with high-waisted, wide-leg cargo pants. As mentioned, she chose Mary Janes, specifically a very black minimalist pair, and finished the outfit with a blue canvas tote bag customized with her initials.
Paltrow is championing Mary Janes as the chic choice in 2026, and she's demonstrating the most stylish way to wear them—paired with high-waisted, wide-leg pants. And we're on board. The high waist fits snugly in all the right spots, while the wide-leg hem complements the slim, barely-there shoe, creating a nice balance and dimension.
While Paltrow opted for high-waisted, wide-leg cargo pants, Mary Janes look polished with nearly all wide-leg styles—think jeans, drawstring pants, and pleated trousers. If you're inspired to re-create her look, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up the best pants and flats.
Shop Wide-Leg Pants and Mary Janes:
Free People
Spotlight Washed Barrel Chino Trousers
Re-create Paltrow's look with these elegant cargos.
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat
You'll get a lot of wear out of this classic pair.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.