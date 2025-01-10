Sorry, Sneakers—Fashion People Are in Agreement About These Classic Flats

Two-hundred years ago, two brothers from Street, Somerset, in England came up with an idea to repurpose otherwise wasted materials from their tannery business: Make slippers. It was 1825, and no one, especially not Cyrus and James Clark, could have predicted the success of Clarks, the powerhouse footwear brand those slippers turned into.

Today, Clarks has reached every corner of the world, from Jamaica to Tokyo, with its Originals, including the Wallabee, Desert Boot, and Desert Trek silhouettes, being the brand's most noteworthy styles. They've been worn by musicians such as David Bowie, Liam Gallagher, Drake, Wu-Tang Clan, and athletes, including LeBron James. John F. Kennedy Jr., one half of the iconic style duo that was Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and her husband, wore Wallabees, as did King Charles, Wes Anderson, Notorious B.I.G., and Marvin Gaye.

Women have been driving [the Wallabee's] resurgence in fashion. Dawn Porto, Clarks’ Global Head of Product

But while Clarks has no doubt made a name for itself across popular culture, becoming a staple in so many's wardrobes, until recently, the brand's footwear offering was mostly associated with men like those mentioned above. Clarks has been producing women's shoes successfully since the early 1900s, and yet, it hasn't quite secured the foothold with women that it has with men. Over the last few years, however, female consumers have begun adopting Clarks footwear, especially the Wallabee, a suede, lace-up shoe with crepe soles and an elevated square toe. Fifty-eight years after the Wallabee was launched, Clarks is still finding new audiences to introduce one of its most famous shoes to, thus ushering in yet another era of dominance for the shoemakers from Street.

"Women have been driving [the Wallabee's] resurgence in fashion," says Dawn Porto, Clarks' Global Head of Product. Say what you want about collaborations, but they can very successfully introduce pieces and brands to new audiences. "Recently, we partnered with female Dutch designer Daniëlle Cathari, music artist Aleali May, and iconic Amsterdam boutique Maha to reimagine the Wallabee with bold, fresh perspectives, reinforcing its relevance to modern women," Porto continues. And the efforts paid off.

According to Lyst, in the third quarter of 2024, Wallabees claimed the ninth position on the global shopping search engine's index of the hottest products of the period. (Also on the list were Alaïa's fishnet ballet flats, Coach's Brooklyn bag , Puma's Speedcat sneakers , and Longchamp's Le Pliage bag.) "The classic style—popular for over five decades—remained a summer wardrobe staple, with demand increasing 32% that quarter," a rep from Lyst shares. But it's collaborations with Cathari, Moncler, Aries, and more that they say cemented the style in 2024's cultural cachet. "These strategic partnerships have transformed the classic shoe from a traditional staple into a highly sought-after collector's item," they say. "Each collaboration reinterprets the Wallabee through unique design lenses, positioning it as a canvas for creative expression that attracts sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward shoppers."

Social media has likewise contributed to the Wallabee's rise in cultural relevance among women in the mid 2020s. On TikTok, the search keyword "Clarks Wallabee women" will populate hundreds if not thousands of videos showcasing women styling and talking about their new favorite shoe, nodding to collaborations with female designers and fresh colorways, patterns, and materials as the main reasons for why they're introducing the nearly 60-year-old silhouette into their wardrobes in recent years. "I don't care what anyone says—I love a good fashion collab," says freelance fashion editor Shelby Ying Hyde in a TikTok about the Clarks x Daniëlle Cathari collection , which came out in 2023. "The fact that I now own a pair of Clarks Wallabees further proves that point," Ying Hyde, who's written for The Cut and Vogue, continues. "I would have not considered myself a Clarks girly until Daniëlle Cathari announced she was having a collab with the brand, because then obviously, I needed a pair."

Unlike Ying Hyde, Cathari has always had a thing for Wallabees. According to the Amsterdam-based designer, the shoe's "limitless versatility" is what originally drew her to the style: "They're not quite a sneaker, but not as formal as a dress shoe either," she says. "They strike the perfect balance." For her, partnering with Clarks Originals and specifically the Wallabee silhouette felt like a natural fit for her brand. "It aligned perfectly with my design approach of playfully subverting classic designs," she explains. For her, Wallabees are a wardrobe staple, which is why, for her collection, she decided to create a different pair for each day of the week. "I played with the idea of synesthesia, where people associate specific colors with particular days," she says. "For instance, I find red fitting for Monday and light green for Tuesday."

For the campaign, Cathari wanted to prove further just how versatile Wallabees are, even ones in more vibrant colors than those Clarks typically offers its customers. "I styled all seven pairs with pieces from my own wardrobe, demonstrating how they can be integrated into seven unique looks, from casual to more feminine," she says. "My current favorite way to wear them is with a pair of baggy sweatpants and a big vintage fur coat—it’s cold in New York right now, and I want to stay warm and comfortable on my coffee run." Following the collab's launch and quick sell-out, Cathari continued posting photos in and of her Clarks for her 98,000 Instagram followers.

According to Porto, so much of the Wallabees growth in popularity among women has been organic, stemming from word of mouth on social media. On Instagram, female content creators are leaning on Wallabees more and more, and as such, sharing the ways they wear them online in an authentic way. Paris-based creative Lou-Ann Saliou-Lise has over 20,000 followers and regularly posts outfit photos in her Maple Suede Wallabees that she customized with contrast laces on her feed. "I think Wallabees are a real classic," she says over email. "Their shape adds something to every outfit, and you can pair them with so many different clothing items." Brittany Bathgate , a London-based fashion influencer with more than 450,000 followers, agrees. "I really dislike trainers, so Wallabees offer the comfort level for me that a trainer would whilst also filling the smart-casual gap in my shoe collection that sometimes feels tough to get right, which also, ultimately, makes them so flexible to style," Bathgate says. "I have a black suede pair that I’ve been wearing with navy tailored trousers a lot recently. I also love how the beige color looks with white denim and a chunky sock."

During a visit to Clarks' headquarters in Somerset in November to celebrate the brand's 200th anniversary, I tested out Bathgate's theory, leaving my sneakers at home in New York and packing only two pairs of Wallabees, the classic shape in the color Maple Suede—the best-selling shade, according to Porto—and the ankle boot version in black. I'd never even tried on a pair of Wallabees prior to the trip, and after being burned multiple times by shoes that needed to be thoroughly broken in, I was nervous about my decision to travel internationally without a backup plan. Fortunately, there was no break-in process. I wore the boots to the airport, keeping them on throughout the seven-hour flight without discomfort or swelling. For the next week, I switched off between the two pairs I packed, styling them with blue jeans, sweaters, and T-shirts, as well as trousers and blazers. Every look included a long robe coat, which, like my Wallabees, perfectly combined comfort with elevated ease and versatility.

According to Porto, the Wallabee perfectly fits what the modern woman needs from their footwear. That is, to be "comfortable, versatile, and effortlessly stylish," she says. "The way we live and work has evolved significantly since 2020, with the lines between personal and professional life becoming more fluid," she continues. "As a result, consumers are seeking footwear that prioritizes comfort without sacrificing style." The Wallabee's minimal appearance, high-quality materials, and far-from-painful design allow women to experiment with styling and make their pairs their own. "Whether paired with a wide-leg tailored suit for work or styled with playful socks and a skirt for casual outings, [this shoe] adapts seamlessly to any look," Porto says. "There are no rules when it comes to styling Wallabees—they’re a canvas for self-expression." When she needs outfit inspiration herself, a quick peek at the tagged photos section of the Clarks Originals Instagram page (especially on #WallabeeWednesday) always does the trick.

Since I got my Wallabees, I've done the same thing on multiple occasions, and each time I check, or search Pinterest or Getty Images for photos of women wearing Wallabees, more images have populated. Paloma Elsesser, Emily Oberg, Jenny Walton—some of fashion's biggest and most influential women are swapping out their go-to sneakers, heels, and loafers for one specific pair of 58-year-old shoes from one specific 200-year-old shoemaker. No longer is it just male icons in fashion, sports, music, and more turning to Wallabees for comfort and cool factor. Today, just a few days into Clarks' 200th year, a new narrative is being written about one of its most famous silhouettes, thus keeping the tale of Cyrus and James Clark's idea to turn leftover leather into slippers alive for the next two decades (and then some).

