Jewelry trends, of late, have been firmly rooted in the maximalist category. Think tassel necklaces, big, colorful stones, and earrings reminiscent of the '80s. Our clothing, bags, and shoes might have erred more on the minimalist side of things, but jewelry has been the exception, adding interest to otherwise simple, understated outfits. But now that quiet luxury is on the downturn, making way for higher-interest fashions, jewelry trends are swinging in the other direction. They're becoming more hushed, letting other elements of your ensemble do the work while they sit back and look pretty. It's no wonder, then, that a classic jewelry item like the diamond drop earring is suddenly usurping all other styles.
You see, diamond drop earrings can be worn every day. They go with everything, polishing any outfit without overpowering it. They're the ultimate finishing tool, and one that stylish celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Vittoria Ceretti have all welcomed into their jewelry collections in recent months. Gone are their oversized and often heavy earrings. In their place are oval- and emerald-shaped pairs that fall delicately from their lobes.
Their favorites differ, as does how they style them. Bieber tends to dress down her drop earrings, wearing them with a bikini on vacation or while getting ready for a night out. They're a constant in her wardrobe, accompanying her every outfit, as opposed to being a dazzling addition to a red-carpet ensemble. Jenner and Ceretti, however, rely on the earring style for bigger occasions.
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When Jenner wore a custom Cinderella-blue Chanel gown to the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party this spring, she paired the number with Tiffany & Co. diamond drop earrings, letting the dress be the star while her jewelry sat back, adding sparkle but not doing too much. Ceretti followed suit at the 2026 Venice Film Festival, pairing her part-sheer-part-velvet Armani Privé for the Wild Horse Nine red carpet with a slew of diamonds by Boucheron and Crivelli, including a $68,800 pair of Vendôme Liseré Sleepers by Boucheron. Casual.
From high-end options that will quickly become your go-to earrings for everyday wear and formal occasions alike to affordable alts that will get you the look for less, the best diamond (or diamond alternative) drop earrings of 2026 are waiting for you below.
Shop Drop Earrings
Dorsey
Cecilia Earrings in Moissanite, 18k Gold Vermeil
AFLALO
Fishhook Earrings in Gold
Luv Aj
The Marais Hook Gold Earrings
Quince
14k Gold Lab Grown Diamond Round & Pear Drop Earrings
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.