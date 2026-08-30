The Fall Basic That Makes High-Waisted Jeans Look 2026 Instead of Dated

Given the number of celebrities who wear low-rise jeans exclusively in 2026, and the amount of internet coverage devoted to the style (including here on Who What Wear), it can be easy to see why people are currently questioning if high-waisted jeans are now considered dated. The short answer is that they're not, and the long answer is that certain ways of wearing them look more dated than others. So if you want to avoid that when it comes to your own outfits, I urge you to take a look at the high-waisted-jeans outfit Kendall Jenner just wore in L.A.
While heading to dinner recently, Jenner was spotted wearing the aforementioned high-waisted jeans and a pair of The Row flip-flops. The basic she paired with the jeans is what kept the outfit fresh for the current state of fashion: a fitted long-sleeve tee. Long-sleeve tees are having a moment, with white ones dominating across the board this summer, but as we head into fall, I predict that close-fitting black ones are what people will pair with jeans, starting with Jenner. It gives a polished, French-girl feel to a high-waisted-denim outfit, which is always appealing.
Scroll on to see Jenner's look and shop chic fitted long-sleeve tees that make high-waisted jeans look incredibly 2026.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.