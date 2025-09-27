Cooler Fall 2025 Outfits Start With the Trendy Loafers Hailey Bieber Just Wore to Lunch With Justin

The time has finally come for even L.A. girls to start trading the flip-flops everyone has been wearing for months on end for something a bit more substantial. One of those L.A. girls is Hailey Bieber. While exiting West Hollywood’s favorite lunch spot, Great White, with Justin this week, Bieber was photographed wearing a pair of loafers, and no, they weren’t basic black ones. They were far trendier and very on-brand for 2025. The style was leopard-print loafers, which she paired with a leather bomber jacket, white T-shirt, bike shorts, a baseball cap, and white crew socks.
As I’m sure you’ve heard a million times over, leopard print is poised to be everywhere for a second fall season in a row, and wearing it via a pair of loafers is a polished and slightly unexpected way to embrace the trend. Not only that, Bieber's loafers completely transformed her casual outfit, giving it a more elevated look than sneakers or the aforementioned flip-flops would.
If you’re inspired by Bieber to add a pair of leopard loafers to your fall wardrobe, you’re in luck because a slew of brands from H&M to Prada are making them right now. Keep scrolling to shop the Hailey Bieber way to wear leopard loafers and shop my personal favorite pairs.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.