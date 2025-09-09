Summer or Fall, This Is the Casual But Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend That Always Looks Good With Jeans

Isn't it nice when you invest in a shoe trend for one season, only to find out you can enjoy it and wear it again in the next? It saves you money and space in your closet. Plus, it makes you feel like a true fashion person—aka someone who knows what trends lie ahead. This is the case with a summer shoe trend that will continue into the fall: flip-flops.
This flat-shoe trend dominated in the summer, being worn by celebrities and fashion people in NYC, Copenhagen, L.A., Paris, and London with everything from denim to minidresses and midi skirts. Now, as the weather cools down and fall approaches, this casual yet elegant shoe style remains just as popular. But instead of skin-baring dresses and skirts, flip-flops are now being paired with jeans—straight-leg, wide-leg, barrel-leg, or whatever style you prefer.
One style muse who recently donned the look was Jennifer Aniston. This weekend, while heading to dinner with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, in NYC, Aniston was spotted wearing light-wash straight-leg jeans with black Tkees flip-flops. On the top? A white T-shirt and a short beige jacket. While her look was simple, it stayed timeless and sophisticated as it relied on elevated wardrobe staples. With that said, keep scrolling to shop Aniston's sandals and chic jeans to pair with them.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.