Jennifer Lawrence Wore the $55 Sneakers That Ashley Olsen and Kaia Gerber Love
Though celebrities do tend to buy and wear fashion items that align with their high tax brackets, that in no way means that they're blind to tried-and-true pieces that happen to be priced much lower than the designer ones they're used to. Case in point: Jennifer Lawrence, Ashley Olsen, and Kaia Gerber, all of whom love Vans, the former skateboarding sneakers that almost always cost less than $100. Comfortable, versatile, and minimal by design, Vans have no doubt taken the celeb set by storm, with some of the chicest in the bunch relying heavily on the Anaheim-based shoe brand's sneaker selection. The favorite? Vans's canvas Authentic lace-ups, a $55 pair that Lawrence just wore for a stroll in New York City.
The No Hard Feelings actress was spotted in Manhattan wearing her $55 black sneakers with a perfect weekend ensemble made up of wide-leg La Ligne jeans, a vintage Billy Joel T-shirt, and a vintage baseball cap from the 2005 movie The Skeleton Key. She finished it off with sunglasses and a classic black belt.
This isn't the first time that Lawrence has grabbed for her Vans of late. In fact, she's worn her Authentic sneakers at least six times this year, with everything from track pants to more formal trousers. Gerber, as well as Kristen Stewart, also wear them on the regular, while Olsen, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and even J.Lo prefer different shoe styles by the brand, from the Old Skools to their classic slip-ons. Scroll down to see Lawrence's look and shop the various Vans that celebs can't quit.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Vans Ua Authentic Sneakers ($55); La Ligne Isadora Jeans ($195); vintage T-shirt and hat
Shop more celeb-favorite Vans:
These are just slightly more premium, with a thicker sole for added height.
You can always do what I used to do and get creative by customizing your Vans with craft markers.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
