Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore $55 Sneakers With an Unexpected Handbag Color Trend
Although Vans has customers worldwide, the brand has a particularly loyal fan base in Southern California, where it's been headquartered since its founding in 1966. How do I know? As a San Diego native, I've been wearing the brand for over two decades and have witnessed its unwavering popularity firsthand. But if taking part in that signature SoCal vibe isn't enough to convince you to buy a pair, perhaps this new celebrity endorsement will do the trick.
Photographed in New York City, Jennifer Lawrence juxtaposed her casual Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers ($55) with a posh black pantsuit. The finishing touch: Polo Ralph Lauren's Polo ID Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Canary Yellow ($548). Bright yellow is certainly an unexpected choice for a handbag, but Lawrence is making me think I suddenly need the cheerful hue in my bag collection. Scroll down to see and shop her newest outfit.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers ($55); Polo Ralph Lauren Polo ID Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Canary Yellow ($548)
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Exact Shoes and Bag
This sunshine yellow is so cheerful.
Shop More Vans Sneakers
The brand's famous checkerboard print also comes in the Authentic style.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.