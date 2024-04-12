Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore $55 Sneakers With an Unexpected Handbag Color Trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Vans has customers worldwide, the brand has a particularly loyal fan base in Southern California, where it's been headquartered since its founding in 1966. How do I know? As a San Diego native, I've been wearing the brand for over two decades and have witnessed its unwavering popularity firsthand. But if taking part in that signature SoCal vibe isn't enough to convince you to buy a pair, perhaps this new celebrity endorsement will do the trick.

Photographed in New York City, Jennifer Lawrence juxtaposed her casual Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers ($55) with a posh black pantsuit. The finishing touch: Polo Ralph Lauren's Polo ID Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Canary Yellow ($548). Bright yellow is certainly an unexpected choice for a handbag, but Lawrence is making me think I suddenly need the cheerful hue in my bag collection. Scroll down to see and shop her newest outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers ($55); Polo Ralph Lauren Polo ID Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Canary Yellow ($548)

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Exact Shoes and Bag

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers $55 SHOP NOW J.Law-approved shoes for $55? Sign me up.

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo ID Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Canary Yellow $548 SHOP NOW This sunshine yellow is so cheerful.

Shop More Vans Sneakers

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers $60 SHOP NOW These checkerboard sneakers will always be cool.

Vans Old Skool Stackform Sneakers $80 SHOP NOW The Old Skool style is a true classic.

Vans Premium Authentic Reissue 44 Sneakers $75 SHOP NOW I've been buying these shoes for 20 years.

Vans Premium Authentic Reissue 44 Sneakers $80 SHOP NOW The brand's famous checkerboard print also comes in the Authentic style.