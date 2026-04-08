The look's widespread popularity didn't stop wannabe fashion critics from offering their hot takes, however. Some corners of social media dismiss re-creations of old designs as mere rehashes of the past. They argue that fashion should prioritize originality, fresh ideas, and innovation over nostalgia and familiar styles.
In our new April cover story, Mulligan responded to critics of the look. "I think there's integrity in it," she told Who What Wear. "I don't think it's just rehashing old ideas. There are so many old ideas or dresses from the past that don't fit into our current context that would look odd. But if you find things that resonate again today, like that dress did, you're giving it another chance, another go at the world, which I think it totally deserves, something so beautiful like that. There are so many dresses that wouldn't fit that criteria, but that one did. I think artists should be inspired by great things created in the past." Who can argue with that? Scroll down to revisit the look in question.
Revisit Carey Mulligan's 2024 Oscars Dress by Balenciaga
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.