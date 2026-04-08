Carey Mulligan Heard Your Criticisms of Her 2024 Oscars Dress—Here's Her Mic-Drop Response

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Carey Mulligan&#039;s Balenciaga dress at the Oscars in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When I polled my Who What Wear colleagues on the prettiest Oscars dresses of all time ahead of this year's ceremony, one look emerged as a clear winner: the Balenciaga gown Carey Mulligan wore on the Academy Awards red carpet in 2024. The black and white strapless mermaid dress was a re-creation of a Cristobal Balenciaga design from 1951. The instant Mulligan's photographs hit the wires that day, I knew she'd top everyone's best-dressed list.

The look's widespread popularity didn't stop wannabe fashion critics from offering their hot takes, however. Some corners of social media dismiss re-creations of old designs as mere rehashes of the past. They argue that fashion should prioritize originality, fresh ideas, and innovation over nostalgia and familiar styles.

In our new April cover story, Mulligan responded to critics of the look. "I think there's integrity in it," she told Who What Wear. "I don't think it's just rehashing old ideas. There are so many old ideas or dresses from the past that don't fit into our current context that would look odd. But if you find things that resonate again today, like that dress did, you're giving it another chance, another go at the world, which I think it totally deserves, something so beautiful like that. There are so many dresses that wouldn't fit that criteria, but that one did. I think artists should be inspired by great things created in the past." Who can argue with that? Scroll down to revisit the look in question.

Revisit Carey Mulligan's 2024 Oscars Dress by Balenciaga

Carey Mulligan at the 2024 Oscars wearing a black and white mermaid dress by Balenciaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan at the 2024 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan wears a strapless mermaid dress by Balenciaga on the 2024 Oscars red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Read Our Full Cover Story With Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan poses for Who What Wear

(Image credit: Gina Gizella Manning; Wardrobe: Prada jumpsuit, gloves, and shoes)

Click here to see our fantasy-filled high-fashion photoshoot with Carey Mulligan and read our in-depth interview.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.