If you're interested in reading a nuanced, in-depth interview with Carey Mulligan, may I suggest Who What Wear's new April cover story? If you only have a few minutes, however, and want to listen to Mulligan answer rapid-fire questions on topics a tad more surface-level, you've come to the right place. While my colleague's sharply written article delves into Mulligan's juicy new role in season two of Beef, our video supplement is more lighthearted by design.
In the video below, Mulligan, who was recently made a CBE, gamely answers our quick-hit queries with lightning speed. Among our hard-hitting questions: What does Oscar Isaac smell like? "Oranges," she declares. She also reveals the Mumford & Sons song that people are seriously sleeping on ("Clover"), her favorite costume she wore as Daisy Buchanan in the 2013 movie The Great Gatsby, her most prized red carpet dress of all time, and her thoughts on her husband Marcus Mumford's style. Watch the full video below.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.