Jacob Elordi Just Resurrected Movie-Star Airport Style in Venice

(Image credit: Getty Images)
This week, Jacob Elordi arrived at the Marco Polo Airport in Italy on the press circuit for his starring role in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. Looking very much like a movie star, Elordi was spotted wearing a white T-shirt, black Willy Chavarria trousers, Prada sneakers, an Eli Halili emerald ring, a green Paly baseball hat topped with headphones, and a Bottega Veneta Cabat bag and Odyssey Intrecciato cabin trolley.

His off-duty outfit recalls some of the casual travel outfits A-list stars were snapped wearing in the ’90s. These were looks that arrived before the days of celebrity stylists as they operate today, when personal style was, well, more personal. Though Elordi does have a styling team behind him—the sister duo Wendi Ferreira and Nicole DeJulio—his airport looks bring back the same unstudied ease that made movie-star style so good in past decades. Below, more on Jacob Elordi's airport look ahead of the Venice Film Festival.

On Jacob Elordi: Willy Chavarria Cascada Trousers ($1180); Prada Collapse Sneakers; Bottega Veneta Cabat Bag ($9500) and Odyssey Suitcase ($9400); Eli Halili Emerald Ring; ($25,000); Paly baseball hat

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

