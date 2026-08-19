The breakout Canadian actor who stars in Netflix's Big Mistakes and in FX’s Adults has been quietly making a name for himself in fashion, too. While his career may be taking off on screen, his wardrobe has been having a moment of its own. Over the past few months, Innanen has been working with celebrity stylist Brian Meller—who also styles Lea Michele and Bretman Rock—for everything from promoting Adults to attending CFDA & Vogue Unveil America250: United Flags of Fashion. And the partnership has already made one thing clear: Innanen knows how to get dressed.
Before his big-screen debut, though, Innanen built an audience of over 3 million followers on TikTok with his comedic impressionist videos. Fashion, however, has never been much of a joke to him. "I love fashion…" he told V Magazine. "Getting to be more involved in [it] has been a cool aspect of this whole journey. I’ve always loved it, but I never really advocated for it myself." Now he's changing that. From experimenting with tailored pieces to playing with bold belts and It designer bags like Loewe's Amazona, Innanen is finding his footing and having fun along the way.
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If his recent looks are any indication, Innanen is making a convincing case for himself as one of the next names in men's fashion to watch. Keep scrolling to discover some of his recent looks.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.