6 Film and TV Performances Consuming Our Brains This Summer

It's been a really great year for TV and film so far—ahem, Adolescence, The White Lotus, Sinners, Materialists, and Overcompensating—but it also feels like things are just starting to heat up, figuratively and literally speaking. (These rising temps are no joke!) The Bear is back, we have the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty just around the corner (we're not crying—you're crying), a sweeping new Outlander series is landing in August, and major blockbusters, like Jurassic World Rebirth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Superman, are hitting theaters soon.

Our entertainment dance card is filling up quickly—not that we're complaining. The best part about all these offerings is that they are also introducing us to a slew of compelling performances, which means we are due for another installment of our Ones to Watch portfolio. We've culled through the summer slate to bring you six standout actresses, from rising comedy stars to international breakouts, to have on your radar right now, plus their seasonal fashion picks.

Read on to meet the women we can't stop raving about.

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

WHO: Mary Beth Barone

WHAT: If you've watched the hilarious Prime Video series Overcompensating or are a regular listener of the podcast Ride, then this one needs no explanation. Mary Beth Barone is that girl. Truthfully, we've been following the comedian since she was the deadpan darling of NYC's comedy scene helping men and women get rid of their F-boy tendencies with her popular showcase Drag His Ass, and her appreciation for creating a major fashion moment onstage—like when she wore an archival Versace dress for her comedy special Thought Provoking—is not lost on us. Together with creative partner Benito Skinner, Barone has been delivering some serious comedy magic lately. Overcompensating, Skinner's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age and coming-out college comedy, is a 10 out of 10, and Barone flexes her acting chops and signature dry humor as Grace, the protagonist's bitchy older sister and reigning cool girl of school. With the recent season 3 of Ride, she and Skinner muse on everything from Labubus to bald guys. Barone is seemingly everywhere in our world right now, and we're here for it.

You and Benito Skinner have done comedy tours together, host a podcast together, and now star in Overcompensating together. What makes Skinner a great creative partner for you?

Benito is the most magnetic person I have ever met. Having a creative partner I am genuinely excited to see and spend time with and laugh with is such a gift. I also think we are very different and challenge each other creatively. He's pushed me to places as a performer I never thought I could go, and I pushed him to explain "Grandpa Terry" to our podcast listeners.

When Skinner came to you about playing Grace in the show, what was your first reaction?

I don't think we have an English word for it. The French probably do.

What is a memory from filming Overcompensating that lives rent-free in your head?

Benny, Grace, and Peter outside the liquor store in the first episode. It was one of the audition scenes and the first scene I got to film with Benny. I just couldn't believe we were actually there, together, making a television show. It was exactly as I had imagined and then somehow better.

Who have you been most excited to see slide into your DMs to share that they are a fan of the show?

My ex-boyfriend's sisters. I miss them!

What is an invaluable lesson you learned doing stand-up comedy?

Mental illness can manifest in many, many different ways, and some of those ways can be really beautiful.

You are someone who has a real appreciation for fashion. What has been a particularly special look you've worn recently, and why?

I got to wear this incredible Roberto Cavalli dress to the Gotham Awards a few weeks ago. I love the silhouette and the sexy cutouts. My stylist Kat Typaldos really understands me, and I feel lucky I get to work with her. Wearing Joker glam (done by Alexandra French) with a hyper-femme white Cavalli dress was very special. Fashion should be fun! I just thought of that.

What are your summer '25 fashion essentials?

Christian Dior Diorissimo Saddle Pochette Bag $670 SHOP NOW

"'Shoes always fit,' Toni Collette [said in] In Her Shoes (2005). I feel this way about bags. When my clothes aren't inspiring me, I throw my Carmex, AirPods, keys, phone, and wallet into a c*nty bag. The bag can make the outfit. I like to buy on The RealReal and give a preowned bag 'a life of scandal and passion and getting screwed in an alleyway by a billionaire while his frigid wife waits in the limo thinking that he just went back into the bar to get his cell phone,' [to quote] Cameron Diaz (In Her Shoes, 2005)."

ACNE Studios 1996 Regular Fit Jeans $510 SHOP NOW

"Fitted, high-waisted jeans definitely have a place in my closet, but lately, I'm wearing my baggy ACNE men's jeans almost every day. They're low-rise, and the denim is super soft, so I can throw them on to walk my puppy, eat dinner with a friend, or to go see a movie with Benny. (Support your local AMC theater this summer!)"

Reformation Eli Oversized Shirt $128 SHOP NOW

"The one top that goes with any jeans and all statement bags? A white button-down. I try to limit to one logo per outfit, so this Ref one keeps all of my bag options in contention, which is really important."

(Image credit: Emily Soto)

WHO: Amita Rao

WHAT: Adulting can be, well, hard, but it's a hell of a lot easier (and more fun!) when figuring it all out with a great group of friends. That is the FX comedy Adults in a nutshell—five friends crashing together in Queens just trying to be good people and navigate the ups and downs of one's 20s. There's well-meaning yet anxious Samir (Malik Elassal), whose childhood home is where he and his friends live; Billie (Lucy Freyer), Samir's BFF and the "responsible" one; charismatic Anton (Owen Thiele) aka "the friend slut"; lovable new roomie Paul Baker (Jack Innanen); and our personal favorite, outspoken and passionate Issa, played by Amita Rao. Though often misguided in her efforts, Issa cares deeply for her people and is a staunch advocate for many causes. She's a bit naïve but wholly endearing and always the life of the party. It's as if the role was made for Rao, who came up in the Chicago improv group The Second City and knows a thing or two about bringing the laughs. Her comedic prowess and timing are top-notch. We're also here to say we wouldn't be mad at an Issa spin-off.

Adults centers on a group of friends in their 20s navigating the ups and downs of adulting. How does your own experience as a 20-something compare to that of the show?

The show definitely mirrors my own experiences—it's lighter in tone and more absurd in its scenarios but absolutely accurate to the feelings. I think the highs and lows of your 20s feel particularly catastrophic because you have no concrete evidence yet that you can successfully survive them on your own. But similar to the show, I have survived them almost entirely because of my friendships.

In what ways can you really relate to your character Issa?

On a surface level, I've dated many a Paul Baker type in real life—himbos, thembos, the like. On a deeper level, Issa and I share a certain childlike joy and, on the other side of that, some kind of fundamental naïveté.

Was there a storyline this season that hit close to home for you?

Billie's plotline in [episode] 2 really rang true because it essentially happened to me the last week of filming. The cast had to accompany me to the hospital, and I was limping around, and all Lucy could keep saying was, "I wish this had happened before we shot 102. That's how I should've walked!"

This is such a fun cast. Was there a day of filming that really stands out to you?

Group-scene days were always the most fun, but the dinner scene in episode 6 was one of my favorites. We got to work with Charlie Cox and Julia Fox, who were just incredible, and we all really played around with each other. Also, people kept having really intense physiological reactions to the raw chicken and the smell of all the prop food, which I found quite funny. I obviously love gross props, so I was delighted.

Who were some of the biggest influences in your decision to pursue a career in comedy?

I became obsessed with comedy in 2014, which was right around that initial boom of Netflix comedy specials, so I was watching all of those. They were amazing: Aziz Ansari's Buried Alive, Ali Wong's Baby Cobra, Chelsea Peretti's One of the Greats, all of John Mulaney's stuff. There was also a lot of really good sketch at the time. It's honestly hard to pin down just a few because I feel defined by so many, but my final decision to pursue comedy came in college when I met my best friend and eventual comedy partner, Chelsea Matkins. It's one thing to watch a very funny person on your TV. It's another thing to meet one.

You worked with stylist Jared Ellner for the Adults premiere. What about his approach to styling really resonates with you and your own approach to fashion?

Jared is friends with a lot of his clients, which I think helps a lot. He's deeply committed to understanding them as people and as artists and is able to use that information to craft a visual identity that feels wholly aligned with who they are. He also just has an amazing understanding of the female form and how to accentuate it. When I'm being styled by him, I have total trust in his vision and his understanding of mine, so it gives us a lot of room to play.

What are your summer '25 fashion essentials?

Jared Ellner Ribbon Bag in Floral Pink $1050 SHOP NOW

"This is one of Jared's designs that I'm obsessed with. I love the delicate floral pattern of the ribbons and how they cascade beyond the purse, adding movement as you walk."

Kimmy Vu Sweet Tooth Pendant $120 SHOP NOW

"I love my odd little tooth necklace from NYC metalsmith Kimmy Vu. It is quite comforting to reach for one's neck and feel a tiny tooth there."

(Image credit: Morgan Csejtey)

"This is a top made by a designer named Morgan Csejtey, and it's absolutely my favorite white button-down I have. I love how she elevates her more business-casual pieces with whimsical elements like an exaggerated double collar, bows, and dangling threads."

(Image credit: Alexandra Arnold)

WHO: Hermione Corfield

WHAT: If it's a romantic escape you're after, let us direct you to what will surely be one of the most talked-about new series of the summer—Starz's Outlander: Blood of My Blood. A prequel to the wildly popular and steamy Outlander series, the sweeping saga follows two parallel love stories as the courtships of the parents of Outlander's Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp unfold across the battlefields of World War I to the Highlands of 18th century Scotland. While it's a certain breakout moment for all four leads, we are particularly excited by Hermione Corfield, playing Claire's mother Julia Moriston. Not just a sensation on-screen, Corfield is a "one to watch" talent behind the camera too, writing and directing her own projects.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a prequel that focuses on two love stories. What really struck you about the origin of Claire's parents, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston?



What really struck me was the circumstances in which they met and how their love develops. We find Henry and Julia in the midst of WWI. Julia is working in the redaction office in London, and Henry is on the front line in Passchendaele. Although Henry is surrounded by the chaos of war, he feels very much alone, and in an attempt to connect, he sends a letter addressed to whoever may read it. Julia is also struggling with loneliness, living alone and with no family. When Julia reads Henry's letter at the redaction office, she is deeply moved and decides to respond, which begins their epistolary love affair. They fall in love through their words to each other, which I think brings a real romance to their story. It feels like a meeting of souls.

What's a moment from filming that still lives rent-free in your head?

Someone in the cast decided it would be fun to start putting glitter in people's scripts, their costumes, and their set bags. One day after a long day on set, I went into my trailer to change and went to put my shoes on, only to realise they were filled with glitter, which went all over my trailer and inside my handbag. I still find glitter in random places to this day. After a whole five months of these pranks, accusations were being thrown around, and we decided to have a roundtable (Traitors style) in the green room to work out who the culprit was. People turned on each other, and everyone's true selves came out, but in [the] end, we worked out it was obviously Jeremy [Irvine].

Although set in a different time period, you are stepping into such a beloved world. What was the most exciting aspect of joining the Outlander universe and, on the flip side, the most nerve-racking?



It's always nerve-racking to join a universe that is so beloved because you want to do the characters and world justice, but I think there is something really interesting in beginning the development of a character through the lens of the traits Claire has inherited from her parents. In this series, for some of the characters like Murtagh and Dougal, we meet their younger selves, so we learn why they became the way they did, but for Julia, we know nothing about her other than that she died in a car crash, so there is scope for her to go anywhere and be anyone, which is exciting.

What are some of your hobbies outside of acting?

I love to travel, and I get restless if I don't. I also love literature. I have just finished Miriam Toews's All My Puny Sorrows, which was heartbreaking. And I write. I am currently developing the feature-length version of my short film The Megagulper3000, which had its premiere at Aesthetica at the end of last year. I also help run the South London branch of the Refugee Community Kitchen. We have been going for five years and serve food and hot drinks every Sunday. … My friends are everything to me, so a lot of time goes into seeing them when I'm not working.

We have been loving your Outlander: Blood of My Blood press looks so far. In what ways did Cher Coulter feel like the right styling match for you? Anything fun planned for the premiere?

Thank you! I've had a lot of fun, and all the looks have felt so different, which I love. I had seen Cher's work and thought she did an amazing job of creating playful, fashion-forward looks whilst also ensuring that the personal style of the women she was styling shone through. Everyone looked like a version of themselves and like they were enjoying wearing the clothes. We're still working out our next looks, but hopefully, we will be doing something different again for the premiere!

What are your summer '25 fashion essentials?

Miu Miu Raffia-Effect Woven Tote Bag $1690 SHOP NOW

"You can use it in the city or beach—covers all bases."

Chloé Sea Treasures Ballerina Flats $1050 SHOP NOW

"I love the detail on these, and again, [they're] very versatile. Can be worn with jeans, a cute two-piece, or summer dress."

Faune Primrose Dress $239 SHOP NOW

"A vintage-inspired slip dress is always a winner. It can be layered up and worn with jeans or on its own."

(Image credit: María Gabriela de Faría)

WHO: María Gabriela de Faría

WHAT: The DC Universe is getting an exciting makeover this summer, starting with its July tentpole Superman. Under the helm of director James Gunn, the blockbuster superhero film has an all-new cast featuring big names (David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult) and breakout talents alike. Speaking of the latter, we've got our eye on María Gabriela de Faría, who is stepping into the role of Angela Spica aka the Engineer. The Venezuelan actress, who made her stateside debut in Syfy's Deadly Class, underwent a full mind and body transformation to play the supervillain working for Holt's Lex Luthor in what is a scene-stealing performance throughout the film.

Superman is an iconic cultural figure. What is your earliest memory of the superhero growing up?

I think my earliest memory of Superman wasn't even from the comics or movies—it was probably seeing the S logo on a backpack or a lunch box at school. It was just everywhere growing up, and even as a kid, I remember understanding that it meant something bigger, like hope or protection. Wearing the S was an important symbol, even though I wasn't quite sure what it symbolized. Later, I started watching some of the animated series and old clips, and I remember loving the idea of someone that powerful choosing to be gentle. Then I watched Christopher Reeve and, well, got obsessed!

What can DC and Superman fans expect from this film under the helm of James Gunn and, more specifically, this version of Angela Spica aka the Engineer?

I honestly believe people will be surprised. I don't think the audience can expect what's coming. This isn't the Superman story you think you know. James Gunn adores these characters. He respects them. He [enjoyed] them as a true fan way before he became the cohead of DC, and he wants to honor them. But also, he is not afraid to reimagine them. This story is one that speaks to the complexities of being human. These characters are not black or white but the infinite shades of gray that we experience in reality. It asks big questions about humanity, morality, and what [it] truly means to be a hero. And that's especially true for Angie. This is a delicious character in every way. She was born in a world full of modern fears. She believes the world is broken and in danger and that we need to do anything we can to save it, no matter the consequences. That's why she teams up with Lex, sacrificing life as she knows it for the sake of humanity and planet Earth. She's incredibly selfless and, at the same time, extraordinarily strong and rough.

What did you love about getting to play a comic book villain, and who were the on-screen villains you loved growing up?

I love the freedom of it. "Villains," although I can't speak of Angie as a villain, are always so fun. Personally, it helps me tap into a pretty much unknown version of myself, something we all have but, hopefully, choose to keep tamed. And they have better outfits!! Seriously, what I love about those characters and what I tried to bring to the Engineer is that sense of purpose. She's not evil just to be evil. She believes in what she's doing, and that, to me, is the most dangerous kind of villain—the one who thinks she's saving the world.

As for the villains I loved growing up, I was always drawn to the complicated ones. Catwoman. Magneto. Even Maleficent. The ones who had pain behind the power and reasons behind the chaos. I think there's something really beautiful about showing the humanity inside the so-called "bad guy."

What was the most challenging aspect of stepping into this character?

The most challenging part was finding the humanity inside someone who can feel so… inhuman. The Engineer is made of nanotech. She's literally built to evolve beyond human limits. So I had to ask myself, What does she still feel? What's left of the person she used to be? That tension between machine and memory, logic and emotion, it was haunting and honestly kind of heartbreaking. She's incredibly powerful, but there's pain underneath, a deep loneliness. Walking that tightrope between control and chaos was the real challenge but also a gift.

On a physical level, I had to become her. I worked closely with my personal trainer, Paolo Mascitti, who completely changed the way I think about strength. We worked out every single day of the week for three hours. It wasn't about looking a certain way—it was about feeling powerful, grounded, and capable of doing what this character would do. That process was intense, and I honestly thought I wasn't going to make it the first two months, but it helped me inhabit her on a much deeper level.

What are some of your hobbies outside of acting?

I'm a homebody with a wild imagination, so I love anything creative and a little weird. I also love music. I use it for absolutely everything, and I fully believe my playlists are iconic. Long walks are my therapy, and I spend an embarrassing amount of time hanging out with my cats like the little introverted grandma I am inside.

I'm also deep into the STEM side of TikTok, which I'm a bit ashamed to admit, and I have a total obsession with quantum physics. I don't understand most of it, but I'm a fan. So basically, I'm either watching videos about string theory or googling how to roast the perfect brussels sprouts. There's no in between.

Recently, physical activity has become such a huge part of my life too. Working out with Paolo was life-changing, so I now look for physical activities in my spare time—hiking, running, biking, and sky gyms where you hang from wires!

What can you tell us about your fashion plans for the Superman press tour?

I'm working with Wayman [Bannerman] and Micah [McDonald], who are absolute geniuses, and I can't believe I get to work with them. Right now, we're in that exciting phase of discovery. I know I want the looks to feel strong, modern, and a little unexpected but also timeless and elegant. There's definitely a bold vision taking shape—we're just letting it evolve naturally.

For me, fashion is more than just getting dressed. It's storytelling. It's part of how I express myself as an artist. Whether it's on-screen or on the carpet, I always ask, What's the emotion, what's the message, [and] what's the mood? I want to play, to take risks, and to show that fashion can be powerful, feminine, and a little subversive all at once. I've always admired women who use fashion as a form of identity and intention. That's what I'm building toward. I want every look to feel iconic because it's saying something. I love high fashion. I've always dreamed of collaborating with the houses that value vision and craft, so everything I wear now, I wear with intention.

What are your summer '25 fashion essentials?

I love combinations that feel polished but lived-in. To me, fashion should look a little bit effortless, very intentional, and completely you. For summer, I'm all about pieces that feel elevated but easy—strong silhouettes, beautiful fabrics, and just the right amount of attitude.

Hermès Oran Sandals $840 SHOP NOW

"I love the Hermès Oran Sandals because they go with everything and make every outfit feel polished. I would pair them with the Reformation Bonie Dress."

Reformation Bonie Dress $598 SHOP NOW

"It's timeless, breezy, and structured in all the right ways."

Celine Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses in Metal $580 SHOP NOW

"The Céline Triomphe Sunglasses are that perfect finishing touch: elegant but still with a little edge. I'm obsessed with those sunglasses!"

(Image credit: Darius Bashar)

WHO: Humberly González

WHAT: After zooming (and sobbing) through Ginny & Georgia's dramatic third season, we want more Humberly González on our screens, and lucky for us, Netflix gave us just that with its new summer crime drama The Waterfront. In what promises to be a wild ride, The Waterfront follows a prominent North Carolina family willing to go to great lengths to keep their fishing empire afloat. Throwing things into further chaos for the Buckleys is González's Jenna Tate, who brings her own mystery and intrigue to the equation. We love a character who causes a bit of mess. The Canadian actress is truly fantastic in this role, proving she and Netflix are a match made in heaven.

Give us your elevator pitch for The Waterfront. What makes it the perfect summer watch?

Who doesn't love a gripping crime drama? The Waterfront delivers it all—dysfunctional family dynamics, steamy entanglements, buried secrets, and jaw-dropping twists that keep you hooked until the very last scene. It's packed with cliff-hangers and emotional depth, all set against the stunning summer backdrop of Wilmington and Southport. It's the perfect mix of suspense and sun-soaked drama—your next must-watch series.

Tell us about your Waterfront character Jenna Tate and how she fits into the Buckley family drama?

Jenna Tate isn't meant to fit in, and that's exactly what makes her entrance so explosive. She's the unexpected twist no one saw coming, dropped right into the chaos of the Buckley family. When she appears in the very first episode, she throws Cane Buckley's already turbulent life into even deeper disarray. Her presence adds a whole new layer of mystery, tension, and intrigue to an already messy situation.

You are returning as Sophie Sanchez in the highly anticipated next season of Ginny & Georgia. What can fans expect from Sophie and this season as a whole?

Just the fact that Sophie's back is such a treat, especially since fans weren't sure if she'd return! This season, you really get to see more of Sophie's heart. Her relationship with Max is especially meaningful, as Maxine is dealing with a lot, and Sophie becomes a kind of emotional anchor—though not without reopening some old wounds. On a lighter note, Sophie gets to be part of the Wellsbury musical this year, which was so much fun to film. I got to sing and dance in an episode, and that was such a blast!

What has been the coolest aspect of working on the video game Star Wars Outlaws?

Getting to explore the Star Wars universe through the eyes of Kay Vess has been incredible! I've always loved Star Wars, so stepping into such an iconic world and actually being a part of it was a total dream. Every day on set felt like a new adventure, especially seeing what the team had created for me to dive into. I've done motion capture before, but this experience was on another level. Walking into Jabba the Hutt's palace and confronting him? Unreal. It's definitely been my favorite game to work on so far.

Looking back on your career thus far, what was the project that gave you your big break or had the biggest impact on you?

My big break was landing my first pilot season series, In the Dark—a CW show that's now also on Netflix. I filmed the pilot in 2018, and when it got picked up to series, it completely shifted how I saw myself as a performer. I was working with seasoned directors and such a talented cast, all under a major network. It was a huge step forward for me. The project that had the biggest impact, though, was Utopia Falls—a Hulu/CBC Gem series and my first series regular role in Canada. I got to sing, dance, and act all in one role, which felt like the most complete expression of who I am as a performer. I truly felt aligned with my purpose during that time, and it became the foundation for everything that's come since.

What are some of your hobbies outside of acting?

I'm definitely an outdoors person. I love anything that gets me into nature. Whether it's the beach, a lake day, hiking in the mountains, or just hanging out at the park, I'm happiest when I'm outside and surrounded by my amazing friends. I feel so lucky to have the community I do. Lately, I've also caught the travel bug! I'm at a point in life where I really want to explore more of the world, and I'm grateful that my work has given me the freedom to do just that.

What are your summer '25 fashion essentials?

Leah Alexandra Love Me Knot Ring $195 SHOP NOW

"You will always catch me wearing my stacker rings and necklaces during the summer because they look great with my tan. I love this Canadian designer whose pieces I've loved for years."

Oscar de la Renta Silk Floral Print Scarf $105 SHOP NOW

"I recently discovered silk scarves for tops or headwear. I love tying a little color to my outfits. I recently thrifted an Oscar de la Renta one, and it's marvelous."

Polène Numéro Neuf Mini Bag $540 SHOP NOW

"I'm in love with my little purses from Polène Paris. They sent me my new fave summer bag, and it fits so much—very versatile and easy to match to any outfit."

(Image credit: Sarah Krick. Styling: Patou dress; Cartier ring; Amina Muaddi heels.)

WHO: Madison Thompson

WHAT: There's nothing quite like a post-graduation European adventure with your besties—a free-spirited exploration of self before the responsibilities of adulthood set in. Add a whirlwind romance with a stranger into the mix and you have the plot of J.P. Monninger's The Map That Leads to You. The beloved novel is getting a screen adaptation for Prime Video this summer starring Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa, and we can't wait. But back to the besties for a moment because stepping into the shoes of life of the party Amy is Madison Thompson, and we hear she's a standout. That's not surprising considering we loved her in Ozark and the Paramount+ musical series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

When you first read The Map That Leads to You, what aspects of the story did you connect with personally?

Connecting with the girls' journey in the film was easy; I had just graduated college when I first read the script. I, too, was navigating that thrilling post-grad adventure: traveling with friends, chasing freedom, and quietly dreading the reality of adulthood waiting back home. I remember texting the producer right after I finished reading, "Thank you for making me sob uncontrollably on a random Tuesday afternoon." I think that reaction says it all. This film beautifully captures the emotional roller coaster of young love and the thrill that comes from breaking societal expectations to chase it.

The story begins with three best friends and new college graduates Heather, Amy, and Constance, who embark on a summer European getaway. You play Amy, who is a free spirit and the life of the party. She is a stark contrast to Heather, who is more studious, and Constance, who is a bit more laid-back. Would you say you are more of a Heather, Amy, or Constance?

I think the easiest way to explain this is in astrological terms. My sun is in Heather. I'm the planner, the mom of the group, and the one who will absolutely go on a two-day mission to recover a lost passport. My moon is Connie. Also, she will never hesitate to indulge in a sweet treat and especially because, when the actual moon is out, you can usually find me at the fridge grabbing a late-night snack. Amy, on the other hand, was a total character study. To prepare for her, I'd ask myself, "What would I do in this situation?" and then I would have Amy do the polar opposite.

If you could meet the love of your life traveling through Europe, where would be the perfect destination for that to happen?

Before this movie, my answer would have been Paris—the City of Love! But after shooting in Cadaqués, Spain, I have to change my answer. That small beach town totally stole my heart. Winding streets, ocean views, amazing gelato… If I fell in love there, I don't think I'd come home.

What is a memorable moment shooting with Madelyn Cline and Sofia Wylie that still lives rent-free in your head?

There were so many … but our wild night in Amsterdam certainly stands out. We had less than 12 hours in the city, and I ended up taking Sofia to her first-ever nightclub. I pulled an Amy and made friends with a group of guys on a boat tour who helped sneak us in through the back door of a local club. There were no taxis available, so we hitched a ride there in a (very unsafe) bike buggy. Madelyn, Sofia, and I had only known each other for a few days, but we really bonded that night dancing, and Sofia, of course, was a force on the dance floor. It was one of those spontaneous nights you couldn't write if you tried.

In addition to acting, you are a writer and producer. What can you tell us about the projects you're currently working on?

Right now, I'm in post-production as an associate producer on Sidelined: Intercepted starring Noah Beck, the highly anticipated sequel to Sidelined: The QB and Me. I've been part of this project for over five years alongside the brilliant producer Mckenna Marshall. We've loved seeing how much fans connected with the first film, and it makes the long journey of filmmaking worth it. On the writing side, I'm currently developing two new comedy-romance scripts. Clearly, I just can't get enough of the genre.

You are a self-proclaimed chocolate lover and have an IG account dedicated to your obsession. What has been the best chocolate dessert you've had so far this year?

Chocolate is, in fact, half of my personality these days. This year, I visited À la Mère de Famille, the oldest chocolate shop in Paris. It's been making chocolate for over 260 years. I picked out delicious chocolate macaroons and brought them to the Eiffel Tower. I always believe that the ambiance and presentation matter just as much as taste and texture … and eating chocolate while gazing at the Eiffel Tower certainly made it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

What are your summer '25 fashion essentials?

Reformation Carla Low Waist Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

"This is my newest addition to my closet that I get so many compliments on. I love to dress it up for dinner with red kitten heels and a red or white tee and a chunky necklace. If I am out running errands, I will pair it with red ballet flats."

Coach Rowyn Slingbacks $98 SHOP NOW

"Remember when I said I love to pair a summer outfit with a red kitten heel? These are the ones. I love slingbacks because they provide a bit more support to the foot and help me avoid blisters. These shoes go with everything, from an all-white outfit to the office to spicing up a Fourth of July 'fit."

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tint Blush $39 SHOP NOW

"I am covered in sunscreen in the summer, so I need a little help creating my pink summer cheeks. This is my favorite blush—it's flattering on any skin tone and lasts all day, even in the summer heat."