We love Dakota Johnson for many things, including her espresso "liquid hair" (aka the shiniest strands in Hollywood), her impeccable street style, and the wide-ranging portfolio of characters she's added to her résumé throughout her storied career. So when she arrived at the New York City premiere of the hotly anticipated book-to-film adaptation of Verity, written and coproduced by Colleen Hoover, our group chats were instantly aflutter with oohs and aahs over her beaded-fringe two-piece from Calvin Klein, blood-red lip, and half-up, half-down hairdo spotlighting those iconic bangs. When her makeup artist told me that the secret to her red carpet–ready skin was the exact same brand my mother uses religiously, I had to press for more.
After discovering the brand at the behest of her dermatologist, my mom became a devout fan of Drmtlgy's medical-grade formulas at affordable prices—relying on everything from the collagen-spiking growth factor serum to glow-enhancing peel pads and shocking facialists with her age along the way. Seeing her fast results, her friends quickly jumped on the bandwagon, and apparently, Johnson is in on the secret too.
"For Dakota's Verity premiere, I wanted the skin to feel fresh, hydrated, and beautifully luminous before makeup," says Georgie Eisdell, celebrity makeup artist and longtime collaborator of Johnson's. "The Calvin Klein look was so strong and effortless; I wanted the beauty to feel the same." Radiance and hydration were paramount in making sure that Johnson's skin felt "fresh, glossy, and alive," which is why the makeup artist reached for Drmtlgy's Needle-less Growth Factor Serum first. This allowed the rejuvenating formula to plump, hydrate, and prime the skin, so very little coverage was necessary later. To seal the actives in, Eisdell reached for FacialRx Brightening Moisturizer for a "smooth, fresh finish."
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Drmtlgy
Needle-Less Growth Factor Serum
Drmtlgy
FacialRx Brightening Moisturizer
"While the skin was absorbing all that hydration, I applied the FacialRx Brightening Eye Masks to brighten and refresh the under-eye area," Eisdell adds. These lightweight under-eye patches are some of my mom's favorites due to their impressive de-puffing technology that simultaneously diminishes dark circles and fine lines.
While the patches worked their magic, Eisdell prepped and primed Johnson's famous pout with a healthy layer of Drmtlgy's Needle-less 4D Volumizing Lip Treatment for that statement lip. "I kept everything else beautifully restrained and let the lip be the moment—a bold hit of color against really clean, glowing skin," she says. "[It's] the perfect skin prep for a beautiful, glowing complexion."
Drmtlgy
FacialRx Brightening Eye Masks
Drmtlgy
Needle-less Lip Treatment
While Eisdell used a handful of mine and my mother's go-tos, there are so many more best sellers and hidden gems in Drmtlgy's lineup. Keep scrolling for a list of our other favorites, from a barrier cream that saves dry winter skin to a tinted SPF that offers year-round protection.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.