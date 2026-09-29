Fashion People in Paris Just Put Me On to the Coolest Way to Wear a Dress and Loafers Right Now

Paris Fashion Week has kicked off in great fashion—not only on major runways (including Jonathan Anderson's romantic Dior collection and Anthony Vaccarello's rumored final Saint Laurent show) but also on the streets. Stylish dressers from around the world have descended on the city to showcase their finest street style, and Jennifer Lopez stands out as a clear highlight. No matter where she is, J.Lo always delivers effortlessly chic ensembles, and today, she showed the ultimate formula for styling a maxi dress this fall, pairing it with one of the season's key flat-shoe styles.
While taking a break from the shows to shop, J.Lo was photographed wearing an ivory lace slip dress, black loafers, and white socks. She completed the look with a Dior bag and aviator sunglasses.
If I'm being honest, J.Lo's outfit felt unexpected—and for good reason. First, she typically opts for platform heels or PVC pumps, so a fresh shoe style caught me off guard. Second, the contrast between the sophisticated dress and the casual flats and socks stood out. The juxtaposition is what made the ensemble look fresh, cool, and aspirational. It was a prime example of Allison Bornstein's wrong-shoe theory.
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If you're inspired to re-create J.Lo's look, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've rounded up the chicest maxi dresses and loafers to wear this fall.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.