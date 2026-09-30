Is Menswear Back? For Me, the New Collections Offer the Return of Possibility

I have been thinking about this a lot lately, especially after watching the most recent collections, scrolling through street style, and, honestly, just paying attention to what men are wearing again.
Because something has shifted.
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For a while, menswear felt like it was caught in a cycle of whatever was trending at the moment. The sneaker. The hoodie. The oversize everything. Then suddenly, we started seeing men dress again. And I am here for it.
There is a certain energy happening in menswear right now that feels familiar but new at the same time. Tailoring is back in the conversation, but it does not feel corporate. Trousers are getting wider. Jackets are getting stronger. Loafers are everywhere. Ties are showing up in ways that feel less Wall Street and more personal style.
Even the suit feels different.
It is not necessarily about putting on a perfectly coordinated three-piece situation. It is about taking the pieces apart and making them your own. A blazer with denim. A wide trouser with a simple tee. A button-down left slightly undone. A beautiful coat thrown over something completely casual. That tension is what makes getting dressed interesting again.
Maybe We Just Missed the Clothes
I think we spent so much time talking about trends that somewhere along the way, we stopped talking about clothes.
The actual clothes.
The way a trouser falls over a shoe. The shoulder of a jacket. The weight of a coat. The difference between wearing something and actually styling it. Those details matter.
I have always loved the idea of taking something simple and figuring out how to make it feel like me. I do not necessarily need an outfit to scream for attention. Sometimes the best look is a great trouser, a white shirt, the right shoe, a strong coat, and one detail that makes someone look twice. That is style.
And I think more men are starting to understand the difference between buying fashion and developing personal style.
The Rules Feel Different Now
What I love most about menswear at this moment is that there is not one way to participate.
You can wear the suit.
You can wear the skirt.
You can wear the vintage Levi's you have had forever with a designer coat.
You can steal something from the women's department because the cut is better.
You can wear a tie because you actually want to wear a tie.
That freedom is where things get good.
I have never been interested in dressing according to some outdated idea of what a man is "supposed" to wear. If something speaks to me, I want to figure out how it works within my wardrobe.
That is the conversation I want menswear to keep having.
Not, Is this masculine enough?
But, Does this feel like me?
Getting Dressed Should Feel Personal
My relationship with fashion has changed over the years because my life has changed.
I am Dada. I am working. I am creating. I am going to fashion shows and events, but I am also living an actual life in these clothes. So I need both.
I want the beautiful coat, but I also need to be able to move in it. I want the trouser with the perfect drape, but I need to know I can wear it more than once. I want fashion, but I want reality too.
Maybe that is why this era of menswear resonates with me.
It feels less concerned with putting on a costume and more interested in building an identity.
And there is a difference.
So Is Menswear Back?
Maybe.
But I think the better question is whether men are excited about getting dressed again.
And from where I am standing, the answer feels pretty clear.
There is experimentation again. There is elegance again. There is humor. There is sexiness. There is a little weirdness, which fashion always needs.
Most importantly, there is personality.
Menswear does not need another uniform.
It needs men willing to get dressed, look in the mirror, and decide for themselves what feels good.
Maybe menswear is not back. Maybe we are just finally having fun again.
Shop My Menswear Standouts From Cult Gaia and Shao