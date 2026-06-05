Loewe Just Brought Back the Bag That Iconic It Girls Like Blair Waldorf and Kate Moss Wore in the 2000s

It seems that almost every major fashion house is reissuing an archival bag these days, and honestly, we're here for it. While we enjoy seeing the well-known styles make a comeback, we also know that the most exciting reissues are the understated pieces—those that never fully disappeared because they continued to be a staple in the closets of true fashion people.
That's exactly where the Loewe Amazona 180 bag comes into play. This style was recently rereleased to celebrate Loewe's 180th anniversary, accompanied by a campaign starring Loewe global brand ambassador Julia Garner, actress Sissy Spacek, American painter Kara Walker, and others.
Before we get into any more details about the new Loewe bag, let's take a step back. The original Amazona was introduced in 1975 and was designed not as a trendy item but as a classic, practical everyday bag. It features a structured square shape with rounded edges and a sturdy top handle. In the 1970s, it was a culturally significant luxury item because it symbolized independence and mobility for working women.
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By the 1990s, the Amazona had truly established itself in the fashion zeitgeist. Its popularity was not driven by headlines. Rather, it was popularized by Loewe's loyal, tight-knit clientele who appreciated elegant but understated designs. Then in the early 2000s, celebrities began to embrace it.
Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted wearing the bag while filming I Don't Know How She Does It in NYC right after her Sex and the City days. Kate Moss, known for her designer-bag collection that featured everything from grunge to minimalist styles, sported the classic black Amazona, carrying it in the crook of her arm. On-screen, Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, wore the red colorway, solidifying it as the epitome of Upper East Side luxury at the time.
Now, with reinterpretation by the house's creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the Amazona 180 bag marks a milestone for Loewe. The new silhouette retains the DNA of the original while reflecting how quiet luxury is shifting from polished minimalism to relaxed craftsmanship. It has a very casual, almost lived-in feel and a design intended to be worn slightly open. It features a top handle and detachable shoulder straps for versatility, and it comes in mini, small, and large sizes and a wide range of colors and materials—from brown suede to red leather.
Following its spring/summer 2026 runway debut, the bag quickly appeared on the arms of It girls all over the world. Bella Hadid wore the large black one in L.A. with her chic denim outfit. Sarah Pidgeon donned the small suede style with white jeans and a leather top during Paris Fashion Week.
As fashion editors, we understand what it takes for a designer bag to be worth the investment, and we can confidently say the Amazona 180 is. It combines history, storytelling, and style. Keep scrolling to shop the bag for yourself and see how celebrities styled the original in the early aughts versus how they're styling the reissued silhouette now.