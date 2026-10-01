Anne Hathaway's Moody Fall Manicure Is So Stylish—Here's the Exact $13 Shade Behind Her "Cherry Noir" Nails

Did I mention it's on sale right now?

Kaitlyn McLintock&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News

Anne Hathaway posing at the Verity NYC premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway has had a busy year. In 2026, she's starred in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity. Yet she's never missed a single opportunity to debut a stylish fashion or beauty moment on any of the associated red carpets and press tours.

At this week's Verity premiere in NYC, she wore a shimmering black Atelier Prabal Gurung dress, complete with diamond jewelry and an elegant makeup look. I, however, couldn't help but notice her manicure. On the red carpet, her short, square nails looked almost black, but up close, they appeared to be a deep crimson. Luckily, I got the details on the exact $13 nail polish that her nail artist, Mo Qin, used to achieve the "cherry noir" look, and it just so happens to be on sale.

Anne Hathaway's Cherry Noir Nails

Anne Hathaway at the Verity premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you read the book, as I did, you know this is the perfect moody manicure to harken back to Hathaway's titular character in the film. "We chose a deep, dark red for Verity to bring a slightly mysterious and dramatic feeling to the nails, tying the look back to the mood of the film and her character," Qin said in a press release.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Anne Hathaway&#039;s cherry noir nails.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's an up-close look at Hathaway's red-black manicure.

Essie Nail Polish in Model Clicks

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.