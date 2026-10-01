Anne Hathaway has had a busy year. In 2026, she's starred in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity. Yet she's never missed a single opportunity to debut a stylish fashion or beauty moment on any of the associated red carpets and press tours.
At this week's Verity premiere in NYC, she wore a shimmering black Atelier Prabal Gurung dress, complete with diamond jewelry and an elegant makeup look. I, however, couldn't help but notice her manicure. On the red carpet, her short, square nails looked almost black, but up close, they appeared to be a deep crimson. Luckily, I got the details on the exact $13 nail polish that her nail artist, Mo Qin, used to achieve the "cherry noir" look, and it just so happens to be on sale.
Anne Hathaway's Cherry Noir Nails
If you read the book, as I did, you know this is the perfect moody manicure to harken back to Hathaway's titular character in the film. "We chose a deep, dark red for Verity to bring a slightly mysterious and dramatic feeling to the nails, tying the look back to the mood of the film and her character," Qin said in a press release.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Here's an up-close look at Hathaway's red-black manicure.
Essie Nail Polish in Model Clicks
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Model Clicks
Hathaway wore Essie's Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Model Clicks, which is a rich aubergine. Qin started by prepping her nails. Then she applied Essie's Strong Start Nail Treatment Strengthening Base Coat($11)($8). It not only improves nail polish adhesion, but it also strengthens and reinforces the nails with a biotin-infused formula. Once that was dry, she applied two coats of the moody wine nail polish, ensuring it was opaque for a dark, dramatic effect.
Essie
Gel Couture Top Coat
Qin sealed the color in with Essie's Gel Couture Top Coat for a glossy finish.
Essie
On a Roll Apricot Cuticle Oil
She finished with Essie's On a Roll Apricot Cuticle Oil to moisturize the cuticles.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.