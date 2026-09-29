It's the time of year again in which supermodels descend upon Paris. Paris Fashion Week is here, and so are Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss. Both women, who are known for their chic, sophisticated style, stepped out yesterday wearing shockingly similar elegant outfits that featured three specific trends in common. Not only that, but the accessories they wore were also incredibly similar. Suffice to say, I think they're onto something with these outfits.
Let's get into the specific trends I'm referring to. For starters, there was the color combination they wore: cream and tan. If you want to look elegant, you can't go wrong with this neutral palette. They each wore cream tops, tan pants, and shoes in a slightly darker shade of tan. The pant trend they wore? Slim bootcut pants (AKA skinny flares), which is a very fall 2026 style, so you might want to add a pair to your closet. And last but not least, their shoes were pointed-toe camel leather ones, which were ideal for the cut of the pants and added even more sophistication to their outfits. A flat, kitten heel, higher pump, or mule would work equally well. As for accessories, it was black wraparound sunglasses and cream designer bags (Chanel for Jenner and Dior for Kloss).
Keep scrolling to see Jenner and Kloss' uncannily similar elegant outfits for yourself, and shop the three key pieces needed to recreate the look.
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The Elegant Trends on Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.