Attention: Fall 2026's It Sweater Is Here (It's $98 and From J.Crew, and I Tried It On)

As we crawl our way into sweater season (yes, crawl—it's in the 80s across the East Coast), I've been keeping close watch on the newest arrivals from our go-to sweater brands, J.Crew being one of them. Earlier this week, I came across one that I immediately tagged as fall 2026's It sweater. The next thing I did was order it, obviously.
If you read Who What Wear or shopped for sweaters at all last fall and winter, you probably know all about J.Crew's reissue of one of its iconic sweater styles, which is now known as the 2025 Rollneck Sweater. It instantly went viral and sold out. Since then, the brand has released it in a slew of colors and new iterations, including the Tiny Rollneck and the Rollneck Reversible Cardigan. Among its new arrivals, I spotted the classic 2025 Rollneck Sweater in a vibrant purple, the season's biggest color trend. Needless to say, when an under-$100 It item and the current It color combine, you have a hit on your hands.
Keep scrolling for my try-on of J.Crew's 2025 Rollneck Sweater in Tetra Purple and shop it for your own fall and winter wardrobe before it inevitably sells out.
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In case you've yet to try the Rollneck Sweater, allow me to fill you in on why everyone loves it. For starters, it's incredibly soft and breathable. It's boxy in a good way and has a slight drape to the 100% cotton fabric without being stiff. It's also under $100 and is machine washable. It has a very relaxed fit, so I would suggest sticking with your normal size or going down a size. (I'm wearing an XS.)
Sold yet? Shop it below.
Shop the It Sweater
J.Crew
2025 Rollneck Sweater in Tetra Purple
Shop More Cool Purple Sweaters
J.Crew
Oversized Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Tetra Purple
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.