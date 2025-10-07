Sorry to the circle skirts that dominated over the summer months, but I've been studying the runways and scanning the celebrity style scene, and it’s clear that the most fashion-forward have reached a consensus: pencil skirts are taking over as the most significant shape of the season.
Whilst they had an undeniable moment at the autumn/winter 2025 shows in February—not to mention the spring/summer 2026 runways that just wrapped—runway trends don't necessarily guarantee success amongst the street-style set. Pencil skirts, however, have got the official seal of approval, and interestingly, every excellent look I'm seeing uses a very specific footwear formula.
Catching my eye as she made her way to the Chanel front row for Matthieu Blazy's debut, Kendall Jenner wore a hip-slung pencil skirt that skimmed the knees, teamed with two-tone pumps featuring a razor-sharp pointed toe; a skirt and combination that elongated her frame whilst adding elegance in ways a ballet flat could never match. A chic pairing for a number of reasons, the pointed toe elongates the leg whilst both pieces riff off each other's inherent poise to reinforce a supremely chic silhouette.
Also spotted styling the elegant combination, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was out this week in a leather iteration of the trending skirt silhouette, paired with a luxuriously fluffy coat and black pointed-toe heels. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez wore a seafoam-green ensemble with a black wide-brim hat and matching pointed-toe heels, adding height to her frame and elegance to her outfit.
If you want a two-piece look that guarantees elegance, read on to discover my edit of the best pencil skirts and pointed-toe heels.
Shop Pencil Skirts and Pointed-Toe Heels:
M&S Collection
Jersey Knee Length Pencil Skirt
The classic knee-grazing pencil skirt comes in UK sizes 6–24.
Mango
Kitten-Heel Patent Leather Shoes
The chocolate-brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and these elegant heels are an easy way to tap into the enduring trend.
H&M
Pencil Skirt
Between the calf-length cut and the trending slate grey hue, there's something incredibly expensive-looking about this affordable skirt.
Zara
Heeled Shoes With Embossed Detail and Side Vents
Honestly, I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
COS
Cotton Pencil Skirt
The cotton composition ensures a lightweight finish that means this will style comfortably across the seasons.
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes
Pointed-toe heels are a natural pairing for pencil skirts, but they also look impossibly chic when paired with tailored trousers and jeans.
Reformation
Fig Preserve Skirt
Style this with a single-breasted jacket to pick up on the skirt-and-blazer trend that's set to dominate across the autumn months.
The Row
Liisa Pump in Leather
I love these in the classic black, but they also come in a dark beige and a fiery red.
Zara
Faux Leather Midi Skirt
I monitor trends for a living, so trust me when I tell you that the leather pencil skirt is going to be huge this winter.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Nappa Leather Court Shoes
Style these with thick wool tights as we move towards the winter months, before going without once the weather starts to brighten.
Mango
Midi Pencil Skirt
When styled with a slightly slouchy knit or even a boxy tee, a sleek pencil skirt feels nicely contrasted, creating a chic, unfussy silhouette.
& Other Stories
Classic Leather Slingback Pumps
In my opinion, every great wardrobe contains a pair of classic black heels.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.