Pencil Skirts Are Back, and Everyone's Wearing Them With This Shoe Style

Pencil skirts are taking over as the season's favourite skirt silhouette. Click through to discover the shoe trend that makes them look their chicest.

Collage of Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and RHW wearing pencil skirts with pointed-toe heels.
(Image credit: Getty, Backgrid)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Sorry to the circle skirts that dominated over the summer months, but I've been studying the runways and scanning the celebrity style scene, and it’s clear that the most fashion-forward have reached a consensus: pencil skirts are taking over as the most significant shape of the season.

Whilst they had an undeniable moment at the autumn/winter 2025 shows in February—not to mention the spring/summer 2026 runways that just wrapped—runway trends don't necessarily guarantee success amongst the street-style set. Pencil skirts, however, have got the official seal of approval, and interestingly, every excellent look I'm seeing uses a very specific footwear formula.

Kendall Jenner wears a black low-rise pencil skirt with a black jacket and pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catching my eye as she made her way to the Chanel front row for Matthieu Blazy's debut, Kendall Jenner wore a hip-slung pencil skirt that skimmed the knees, teamed with two-tone pumps featuring a razor-sharp pointed toe; a skirt and combination that elongated her frame whilst adding elegance in ways a ballet flat could never match. A chic pairing for a number of reasons, the pointed toe elongates the leg whilst both pieces riff off each other's inherent poise to reinforce a supremely chic silhouette.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a leather pencil skirt with pointed-toe heels and a black fur jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Also spotted styling the elegant combination, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was out this week in a leather iteration of the trending skirt silhouette, paired with a luxuriously fluffy coat and black pointed-toe heels. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez wore a seafoam-green ensemble with a black wide-brim hat and matching pointed-toe heels, adding height to her frame and elegance to her outfit.

Jennifer Lopez wears a seafoam green pencil skirt with black pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want a two-piece look that guarantees elegance, read on to discover my edit of the best pencil skirts and pointed-toe heels.

Shop Pencil Skirts and Pointed-Toe Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸