As someone who reports on trends every single day, I like to think I have a pretty solid grasp on the new-season styles that matter the most. Occasionally, though, an emerging silhouette manages to slip through the cracks, steadily gaining momentum until—seemingly overnight—it's everywhere I look. It doesn’t happen often, but this week, I had one of those rare moments of surprise when I realised that the moccasin shoe trend had been taking off right under my nose.

While I might have missed its initial rise, in retrospect, it makes perfect sense. The moccasin sits at the crossroads of two of the biggest shoe trends of recent seasons: boat shoes and loafers, offering the same smart appeal but with a softer, more unstructured feel and comfort that rivals that of trainers.

Perhaps it's their long-standing association with the leisurely pursuits of the affluent—afternoons spent on sprawling estates, sun-drenched boat decks, or weekend getaways in the countryside. There’s something inherently expensive-looking about a moccasin slipper, an understated elegance that feels both timeless and high end.

This season, the fashion set is taking that laid-back energy and reworking it with a distinctly 2025 sensibility. While the shoe naturally pairs well with relaxed denim, I’ve also spotted stylish iterations worn with tailored trousers and floaty skirts.

And just like that, the trend has fully arrived. From high street to luxury, chic interpretations have begun flooding my favourite retailers. H&M has already released a soft suede version, while The Row’s polished jet-black pair—already a staple in Jennifer Lawrence’s wardrobe—epitomises the refined take on the moccasin movement.

Ready to see how the style set is embracing the moccasin revival? Keep scrolling to discover the best pairs to shop now.

