As someone who reports on trends every single day, I like to think I have a pretty solid grasp on the new-season styles that matter the most. Occasionally, though, an emerging silhouette manages to slip through the cracks, steadily gaining momentum until—seemingly overnight—it's everywhere I look. It doesn’t happen often, but this week, I had one of those rare moments of surprise when I realised that the moccasin shoe trend had been taking off right under my nose.

While I might have missed its initial rise, in retrospect, it makes perfect sense. The moccasin sits at the crossroads of two of the biggest shoe trends of recent seasons: boat shoes and loafers, offering the same smart appeal but with a softer, more unstructured feel and comfort that rivals that of trainers.

Perhaps it's their long-standing association with the leisurely pursuits of the affluent—afternoons spent on sprawling estates, sun-drenched boat decks, or weekend getaways in the countryside. There’s something inherently expensive-looking about a moccasin slipper, an understated elegance that feels both timeless and high end.

This season, the fashion set is taking that laid-back energy and reworking it with a distinctly 2025 sensibility. While the shoe naturally pairs well with relaxed denim, I’ve also spotted stylish iterations worn with tailored trousers and floaty skirts.

And just like that, the trend has fully arrived. From high street to luxury, chic interpretations have begun flooding my favourite retailers. H&M has already released a soft suede version, while The Row’s polished jet-black pair—already a staple in Jennifer Lawrence’s wardrobe—epitomises the refined take on the moccasin movement.

Ready to see how the style set is embracing the moccasin revival? Keep scrolling to discover the best pairs to shop now.

SHOP MOCCASIN SHOES HERE:

Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes

These also come in ten other shades!

Lucca Leather Moccasins
The Row
Lucca Leather Moccasins

These are already a staple in Jennifer Lawrence's wardrobe rotation.

Suede Slip on Flat Loafers
Marks & Spencer
Suede Slip on Flat Loafers

These also come in black and khaki.

angoMANGO, Suede Boat Shoes With Laces - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Suede Shoes With Laces

These also come in a suede brown style.

Soft Suede Loafers
& Other Stories
Soft Suede Loafers

These will look excellent with indigo denim.

Embroidered Suede Loafers
Le Monde Beryl
Embroidered Suede Loafers

Style this with a linen skirt or pair with floor-skimming tousers.

Unlined Bleached Leather Boat Shoes
Miu Miu
Unlined Bleached Leather Shoes

Miu Miu's leather shoes are a fashion person's favourites.

Leather Driving Loafers
H&M
Leather Driving Loafers

H&M is really leading the charge with this shoe trend.

Suede Moccasin Loafers – Brown – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Suede Moccasin Loafers

Comfortable and easily elegant—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Everlane, Suede Shoe
Everlane
Suede Shoe

Everlane is a favourite amongst elegant dressers.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

